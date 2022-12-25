Thornton Active Shooter at Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall

There are reports of an active shooter at a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, although police say the “active threat” is now over.

“Thornton PD is investigating a homicide at Kingdom Hall, 951 Milky Way. Heavy police presence at the scene. There is no active threat. Updates here…” Thornton police wrote on Christmas Day via Twitter.

Reports online say the shooter possessed Molotov cocktails, but authorities have not yet confirmed whether that account is true.

Reports are preliminary as news of the shooting had just broken around noon central time on December 25, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall Was the Site of the Homicide

The Federal Heights Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall was the site of the homicide. It’s not yet clear who the suspect is, what the motive is, and how many people were killed or injured, as the incident was newly developing.

Police later wrote, “Still very early in the investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene as well. More details as they become available…”

Still very early in the investigation. The Adams County Sheriff’s Department’s Hazardous Materials Unit is on scene as well. More details as they become available… pic.twitter.com/BnQAJ6rMOx — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 25, 2022

According to Denver 7, police and fire officials both responded to the Kingdom Hall scene.

The Homicide May Be a ‘Domestic Incident’

BREAKING: #BNNUS Reports An possible active shooter has been reported at the Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall in #Thornton, #Colorado. The suspect may have thrown a Molotov cocktail into the building, along with other explosive devices. pic.twitter.com/J4i9QvyP4E — Gurbaksh Singh Chahal (@gchahal) December 25, 2022

Early reports point to a possible domestic incident.

Adams County Fire Rescue “said this is a domestic incident, but did not expand on that,” Denver 7 reported.

#BREAKING: Law enforcement on scene of homicide investigation at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Thornton, #Colorado. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/xPUUaNr0rL — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowTV) December 25, 2022

The congregation holds weekly 9:30 a.m. meetings at the Thornton Kingdom Hall, according to Denver 7.

