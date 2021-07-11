How to Watch USA vs France U19 FIBA World Cup Final

The United States takes on France in the FIBA Under-19 World Cup on Sunday in Latvia.

USA vs France U-19 Preview

The United States U-19 team looks to wrap up its stellar showing in Latvia with a gold medal as they take on France. The average margin of victory for Team USA was 40 points in the team’s first five games. The semifinal matchup with Canada was a little tougher, with the Americans holding on to win 92-86.

Michael Miles led the way for the US with 15 points and 5 assists, with Kenneth Lofton adding 16 points and Chet Holmgren notching 12 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. What helped was that Canada shot 35.3% from the field and converted on only 64.0% of their free throws.

“I thought on offense we moved the ball more,” USA head coach Jamie Dixon said. “Our defensive pressure, our ball screen defense kept the ball out of the lane. I think we made some adjustments. I say adjustments but I think we just got better at understanding what we’re trying to do. And we seemed to get the rebounding going in our direction. They kept battling, give them credit. We lost some energy and they hit a couple of threes but I was really impressed with the run that we had. We’ve had some pretty good runs in this tournament.”

Here are the players on the US roster, which is a mix of recent high school graduates and college standouts:

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton High School)

Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy)

Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin)

Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School)

Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy)

Harrison Ingram (St. Mark’s School)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue); Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech)

Mike Miles (TCU)

Adam Miller (Louisiana State)

Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech High School)

France needed a comeback effort to advance to the final, knocking off Serbia 75-69 with a late surge.

“The spirit of the team was wonderful, even though Victor was on the bench with fouls,” France head coach Frederic Crapez said. “But Victor was the first player supporting the team from the bench. All of the good spirit of the team built this success. I have been building this team and it’s a wonderful feeling for me.”

France was forced to play most of the game without the service of highly-touted prospect Victor Wembanyama — a lanky, 7-foot-2 center.

“It says a lot about this team,” Crapez said. “We played with hearts and guts. That’s what we showed and we have a great team.”

