How to Turn Your Daughter Into a Stick Figure [VIDEO]

YouTuber Visual Burrito uploaded this quick clip of his daughter in her new Halloween costume two days ago on October 22nd and it is amazing. Such a simple idea, it’s just strips of LEDs attached to her arms, legs, and heads, but it’s completely unique and even a bit creepy. Can you imagine someone in this running at you? Just a bunch of stick figures, and they’re carrying torches? His 22 month old, the age of the “girl” in the video, hopefully, will not be wielding flames, but hey, it would be awesome.

The video currently has over 2 million views on YouTube and is currently trending on the Videos Subreddit.

