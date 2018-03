David Thibault is a young Elvis Presley to say the least. If you closed your eyes, you’d swear it was the legend himself. Check out the unexpected voice that comes out of 16-year-old Thibault as he sings Elvis’ “Blue Christmas.”

If I believed in reincarnation, I would totally say this = Elvis all over again! David Thibault-Elvis-Blue Christmas: http://t.co/fhE16UMaMK — Theresa Cole (@TheresaMCole) December 12, 2013