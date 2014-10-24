WATCH: Racist Homophobe Gets Taken Down at Dallas Airport

An extremely troubled man caught on video at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport accosting a man he harassed to be a “faggot” was taken down by a group of Good Samaritans.

In the video the young man approaches a man in a pink shirt at the flight attendant station and proceeds to shove him. People taken notice and take out their phones to film.

After lunging at the man a second time and calling the man in a pink shirt a “queer”, the young man then kicks the man in the testicle and gets taken down.

Cops arrive to help.

Somehow the man’s shirt gets off him and he gets escorted out of the airport.