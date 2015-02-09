Top 10 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Women

Valentine’s Day is Saturday, February 14. Need a romantic, unique gift for Valentine’s Day 2015? Here are 10 of the best Valentine’s Day gifts for women. Whether you’re shopping for a wife, a girlfriend, a best friend, or even your mom, there’s something on this list that will appeal to that special woman in your life. Read on to see our top 10 picks.

Want more great gift ideas? Check out our post on the best gifts for women. Even though it’s focused on presents for the ladies, there are plenty of gift ideas that will appeal to guys, too.

1. Naked Winery Best Sellers Mixed Pack

Wine is always a romantic gift, and it’s nice to splurge on a bottle or two for Valentine’s Day. With a name like Naked Winery, these bottles are the perfect wine to uncork on the most romantic night of the year. The “best sellers” mixed pack includes four bottles: Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris, Merlot, and the “Foreplay” Chardonnay. If your special lady loves wine, then this is a thoughtful gift. Please note that due to state laws, these bottles only ship to select states. Check out the link below for full information. If you need more gift ideas for the wine aficionado in your life, check out our guide to the best cheap red wine.

Price: $50

2. Ghirardelli Sentimental Chocolates Tower

It’s not Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolate. You could get one of those heart-shaped boxes of chocolate at the drugstore, but this Ghirardelli tower just feels a bit more special. The chocolate tower includes eight intense dark squares, 15 milk and caramel squares, and 28 assorted squares (both filled and solid). All of the chocolates are made in the USA.

Price: $25.40 for a “three stack” (A six stack is also available)

3. Rose Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Heart Pendant

Whether you are shopping for a woman you recently started dating or someone you’ve known for years, this simple heart necklace is a great gift for Valentine’s Day. It is made from sterling silver that has been plated with rose gold. The gemstones here are prong-set white sapphires.

Price: $55.43 (60 percent off)

4. Flowerbomb by Viktor & Rolf Eau de Parfum

Fine perfume is always a tasteful gift for Valentine’s Day, but picking the right scent can be tricky. Flowerbomb is one of those rare scents that smells good on practically everyone, and suits women of all ages. This upscale scent has notes of freesia, Centifolia rose, jasmine, and patchouli. If you want to give a gift that really makes an impact, this is an excellent choice. Plus, every time she sprays this on her wrists, she’ll be thinking of you.

Price: $22.89 for a mini, $75.97 for a 1.7 ounce bottle, or $141.22 for 3.4 ounces

5. Tarte Bon Voyage Collector’s Set and Travel Bag

If you’re surprising your Valentine with a romantic getaway, this Tarte set is the perfect small gift to get her excited for the trip. It includes everything she needs to look fabulous on vacation, including eye shadow, lip gloss, mascara, cheek stain, maracuja oil moisturizer, and Amazonian clay finishing powder. And even if you aren’t taking her on a trip, she’ll still love experimenting with new makeup and beauty products.

Price: $89.99

6. Old Factory Candles Romance Set

If you want your Valentine’s Day to end in the bedroom, you’ve gotta set the mood. If you want to make your bedroom a bit more romantic, this set of three soy candles from Old Factory Candles is a great start. The set comes with three different candles, each of which weighs two ounces and will burn for up to 20 hours. The set includes romantic scents like rose petals, champagne, and dark chocolate.

Price: $25

7. Euro Cuisine WM520 Eco Friendly Heart Shaped Waffle Maker

Ask any woman, and she’ll tell you that there’s nothing sexier than a man who can cook. Surprise her Valentine’s Day with a delicious brunch filled with heart-shaped foods, including heart-shaped waffles. You can make them from scratch, or use a pre-made mix if you aren’t confident in your cooking abilities. One mix we like is Stonewall Kitchen’s Double Chocolate Pancake and Waffle Mix.

Price: $45.95

8. The Body Shop ‘Chocomania’ Shower Scrub and Moisture Set

Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to use chocolate in every aspect of your life. If your lady is a real chocoholic, then this gift set from The Body Shop is sure to please. It includes shower scrub, shower cream, body butter, and lip butter.

Price: $29.95

9. Women’s Silk Kimono Robe Bathrobe

Buying a woman lingerie can be a minefield. Buy her something the wrong size, and you’ve spoiled the whole mood of Valentine’s Day. So as much as you might want to get her a sexy teddy or a revealing bra, you’re better off going with intimate apparel that’s got a bit of give to it. This silk kimono-style robe is romantic, and hand-painted with art inspired by the Henri Matisse painting Harmony in Red.

Price: $119 (29 percent off)

10. Gold Tone Filigree Heart Locket

Shopping for someone you only recently started dating, or just need to stick to a tight budget? This inexpensive necklace is the perfect gift. It’s made from brass, but looks like gold. For a little added romance, take the time to put a picture of yourself inside the locket. You don’t have to go broke to get the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for someone this year.

Price: $12.99 (83 percent off)

