WATCH: Hippos Help Duckling Escape From Zoo Pond

Two hippopotamuses at the Diergaarde Blijdorp, or Rotterdam Zoo, in Netherlands were filmed helping a baby duck stuck in their enclosure out of the water. The duckling was stuck on an embankment close to the edge of their pool and was frantically searching for an exit to rejoin its equally upset mother.

Two hippos emerged from the murk and, after surveying the problem at hand, used their snouts to guide the duckling out of the water and up onto the level ground. The duckling then rushes off without a thanks to the hippos.

Adorable.

