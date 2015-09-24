Top 10 Best Plus Size Winter Coats for Women

Plus size ladies often struggle when shopping for a winter coat. Not all brands offer extended sizes, and those that do may offer a limited selection of styles in rather limited quantities. In addition, not every manufacturer makes their plus size styles in a way that flatters a larger woman’s shape. As a curvy woman who’s over six feet tall, I get exactly how frustrating it can be to find a winter coat that fits a larger frame. Plus sized gals shouldn’t have to sacrifice style and warmth just because they’re bigger than a runway model. We’ve rounded up 10 coats that are available in larger sizes, look classy, and will keep you comfortable during the coldest months of the year. Whether you’re just a little bit zaftig, or lusciously Rubenesque, these toasty winter coats will make you look great this winter.

1. Columbia Women’s Mighty Lite Hooded Jacket

No plus sized woman wants the extra bulk of a puffy down jacket on top of their frame. This light, hooded jacket gives you the warmth of a “puffer” jacket, but with a much slimmer profile. The Mighty Lite jacket has a hood to keep out the cold, as well as zippered vertical pockets for stashing your mittens or gloves.

The hem has a drawstring, so you can close it up against biting winds. One cool feature is the interior media pocket with zipper, which gives you a place to put your phone or iPod. Your headphones will easily reach your ears from this interior pocket. This jacket is available in four colors, in sizes up to 3X.

Price: $62.98 – $160.00, depending on size and color selected

2. Jessica London Women’s Plus Size Wool Toggle Coat

Wool is a great material for winter coats because it keeps you toasty warm. This coat comes in five colors, from sizes 12 to 32. Two of the colors are pictured above. The coat measures about 40 inches in length, and is designed to hit the knee when worn. This gives your thighs a little extra warmth, which is nice. This winter jacket has a classic collar with button-off hood.

Price: $142.20 – $172.20, depending on size and color selected

3. Women’s Plus Size Swing Style Fleece Jacket

Swing coats are a great shape for plus sized ladies. They create an A-line silhouette that skims the body lightly, which is perfect for ladies who want to cover their hips and thighs. This swing coat is available in sizes up to 6X, in your choice of six colors. It measures about 34 inches long, and hits about mid-thigh. This jacket is fully lined, and features a button-up convertible stand collar that can keep your neck warm, even without a scarf.

Price: $67.17 – $77.17, depending on size and color selected

4. Everbloom Women Slim Double Breasted Trench Coat

This gorgeous coat is available in black, navy, and cream. The full, bell-shaped design of this coat creates an hourglass figure. Plus sizes are limited for this style, with the largest size available being a XXL. Gold-tone buttons add a hint of luxury, while the deep, voluminous folds on the rear of the jacket make this jacket look even more high-end.

Price: $30.99

5. Urban Republic Junior Classic Winter Jacket With Detachable Hood

This jacket from Urban Republic is available in sizes up to 3X. Note that this jacket is a juniors style, so it is likely to run a bit smaller than a woman’s jacket. It comes in four different solid colors, as well as three different plaid options. A detachable button hood with faux fur adds extra drama, and extra warmth. The belt helps to cinch the waist, and create a pleasing silhouette.

Price: $54.31 – $62.83, depending on size and color selected

6. Larry Levine Women’s Plus-Size Hooded 3/4 Length Down Coat

This hooded parka is 36 inches long, hitting at mid-thigh. The coat is water-resistant, and the pockets can be zipped shut to prevent water or snow from getting inside. It’s available in 1X and 3X sizes, as of this writing.

The only downside is the limited color options. This coat comes in just two colors (“sand” and “mushroom”), and they’re both pretty neutral. If you prefer a coat with more color, this might be a style you should skip. However, it is filled with real down and feathers, providing classic warmth. It can also be machine-washed, which is a big plus for those who hate the hassle and expense of dry cleaning.

Price: $136.77 – $194.50, depending on size and color selected

7. BGSD Women’s ‘Addi’ Knee Length Down Parka Coat

This jacket is available in sizes up to 3X. The plus sizes run about 43.5 inches long, so they should hit you at the knee, or just above it. The sleeves have a knit inset to keep cold air from shooting up your arms. The coat has two exterior pockets, as well as two interior pockets. The shell is made from polyester, while the coat filling consists of 80 percent down, and 20 percent feathers. This blend ensures warmth, even during cold, blustery days. The vertical lines and chevron back are chic and slimming, as they draw the eye downward.

Price: $139.99 – $149.99, depending on size selected

8. T Tahari Women’s Plus-Size Marla Wool-Blend Wrap Coat

This coat style is particularly flattering for women who consider themselves “pear-shaped”. The oversized shawl collar balances out your top half, while the attached belt helps to cinch the waist. The collar can also be turned up into a glamorous hood. This coat is available in black or red, in sizes up to 3X. This coat is dry clean only.

Price: $224 (30 percent off MSRP)

9. Calvin Klein Women’s Plus-Size Lightweight Quilt Coat

This coat is available in three colors, in sizes up to 3X. It’s machine washable, and designed to be lightweight enough for laying or easy packing. There is a removable hood, which gives you lots of flexibility. Some user reviews indicate that this coat runs a bit small, as it is a fitted style. You may want to buy a size up from your usual size to ensure a comfortable fit through the neck and hips.

Price: $82.50 – $96.93, depending on size and color selected

10. Pendleton Women’s Plus-Size Long Coat

Love the glamorous look and supreme warmth of a long coat? This particular style is a great choice for ladies who wear up to a size 24. The 48.5 inch length of the coat ensures lots of leg coverage, while the coal black color is quite slimming. This is also a very luxurious coat, as there is a small amount of cashmere woven into the material. This plus size winter coat is made from 70 percent wool, 20 percent nylon, and 10 percent cashmere. If you want a premium, luxe coat for the coming winter, this is a style that should be at the top of your list.

Price: $309

