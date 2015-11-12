Christmas Gift Ideas: Top Gifts for Women

While some people prefer to do their Christmas shopping at the very last minute, others vastly prefer getting an early start. If you’re ready to start shopping for a Christmas gift for an important woman in your life, our gift guide is just what you need. Our guide to the best gifts for women includes cool gifts across a variety of price points. Whether you’re shopping for your mom, sister, best friend, or significant other, there’s something on this list that will resonate with you.

1. ‘Downton Abbey’ Edwardian Pave Crystal Accent Drop Earrings

These earrings are perfect for Downton Abbey fans, or for any woman who loves jewelry with a vintage touch. The elegant drop design will look great with her date night outfits, or when worn with a gown for special occasions. If she already owns too many pairs of earrings, consider giving her this Downton Abbey Christmas tea gift set instead.

Price: $35

2. Lark & Ro Women’s 100% Cashmere Drapey Cardigan

Shopping for a woman can be difficult, especially if you aren’t certain what size she wears. This drapey cardigan is a smart choice for anyone who isn’t 100 percent certain what size to buy since the generous cut and open front design give you a little wiggle room in the event that you bought a size too small. The cardigan is made from 100 percent cashmere, making it a luxurious holiday gift.

Price: $89.99 (49 percent off MSRP)

3. Santin Art’s Modern Abstract Painting

Shopping for someone who just moved into a new place? Warm up the walls of their new home with this cool triptych. If this piece isn’t to her taste, you can shop more art and posters here.

Price: $16.90 (84 percent off MSRP)

4. Mio Your Fit Skin Kit

Luxury skin care gift sets are always a great holiday gift idea. Lots of beauty products are designed to help the skin on your face retain its youthful glow, but there are far fewer products that can do the same for the skin on the rest of your body. These three products are great for torso, arms, legs, or décolleté.

Price: $33

5. PUBLIC Bikes Women’s C7 Dutch Style Step-Thru City Bike

Need a great gift for a woman who loves staying active? This city bike is perfect for urban ladies who need a new cruiser. These bikes are designed in San Francisco, but they actually take styling cues from Dutch-style city bikes. These multi-speed bikes are great for commuting, or for taking casual rides over flat terrain. High points include a Shimano seven-speed gear system and 35mm cream tires that can handle curbs and potholes with ease. The PUBLIC C7 is available in cream, powder blue, red, turquoise, and the company’s signature orange.

Price: $499

6. ALEX + ANI Initial Expandable Wire Bangle

ALEX + ANI bangles are an affordable gift idea, and the bangles have the added benefit of looking great when stacked with other bangles in different styles. This bangle comes with an initial charm, in your choice of Rafaelian Silver or Rafaelian Gold. Looking for something with a little more panache? Browse more ALEX + ANI bangles here.

Price: $28

7. ‘Retro Knits: Cool Vintage Patterns for Men, Women, and Children from the 1900s through the 1970s’

Price: $15.96 (36 percent off MSRP)

8. Haier 12-Bottle Dual Zone Curved Door With Smoked Glass Wine Cellar

Need an upscale gift for a woman who loves collecting rare bottles? This attractive wine cellar looks great in a kitchen, but it can also be tucked away in a basement or closet if she prefers to keep her collection under wraps. There’s only one major drawback to this sleek design. This particular cellar’s price is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. If you’re not already a member, sign up for a free trial here, or enroll in a year of Prime here.

Price: $129.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

9. The Collected Works of Hayao Miyazaki

Need a great gift for a woman who love anime? It’s hard to top this epic box set of Hayao Miyazaki films. The box set includes animated classics like Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle, Ponyo and many more.

Price: $215

10. Brother SE1800 Sewing & Embroidery Machine

Looking for a gift that will show your mom just how much you care? This top-of-the-line sewing/embroidery combo machine is an incredible gift. This model has 136 built-in embroidery designs, six fonts, 184 sewing stitches, and a 5×7 embroidery field. This is an excellent gift for any mom who loves sewing and crafts.

Price: $1,199.95

