Top 10 Best Christmas Gifts for Teenage Girls

Teenagers are nearly impossible to shop for. With tastes and hobbies changing faster than you can keep up with, choosing the perfect present can be a challenge. You want to keep her young forever; she wants to be an adult already. But worry not. Our expertly crafted guide is here to help you find a present your teenage girl will love. Whether she is into music or makeup, or you just really don’t know what she is interested in, the gifts on this list are sure to be a total win in her book.

1. Philosophy Gingerbread House Set

Obviously your teenage girl is growing up, but this gift set of festive holiday shower gels and lip glosses by Philosophy is a fun throwback to childhood holiday traditions while still being “cool” enough to make her happy. With eight scents inspired by a gingerbread house, this set is perfect for both the child at heart as well as the part of her that desperately wants to be an adult.

This set contains:

– Four (4oz) Shampoo, Shower Gel & Bubble Bath in Peppermint Stick, Fresh Cream, Pink Marshmallow Buttercream, and Spiced Gingerbread Cookie.

– Four Lip Glosses in Peppermint Stick, Sugar Sprinkles, Fresh Cream, and Pink Marshmallow Buttercream.

Who could resist bath products that smell like a bakery?

Price: $44

2. Pusheen The Cat Small Heart Juniors T-Shirt

Pusheen the Cat, made popular through a webcomic and internet memes, is a cute cat known for being, well, ridiculously cute. Pusheen is also lazy and likes to eat. This cat has captured the hearts of teenagers (as well as young adults), so a shirt with this beloved cat on it makes a great gift for anyone who loves cats or is a fan of internet culture. This officially licensed Pusheen the Cat juniors tee features a screenprint of Pusheen smiling with a heart. Aww.

Price: $17.99-$18.99, depending on size/color selected.

3. bareMinerals Kissing Booth Six Piece Deluxe Mini Marvelous Moxie Lipgloss Collection

This fabulous lipgloss collection by bareMinerals features six glistening lipglosses in peach, pink and plum shades. With color-coverage ranging from sheer to medium in creamy and shimmery finishes, this set gives your teenager a fun introduction to the glamorous world of makeup without being too bold or intense for her young age. As long as she is going to be wearing makeup, you may as well make sure she is wearing the right kind to help her look age-appropriate while still allowing her to feel pretty and “grown-up.”

Price: $25.79 (14 percent off MSRP)

4. Harry Potter Paperback Box Set (Books One-Seven)

With new Harry Potter stories on the horizon and the upcoming Universal Studios Hollywood’s The Wizarding World of Harry Potter set to open next year, there has never been a better time to introduce your teenager to the Harry Potter book series. The Harry Potter Paperback Box Set (Books One-Seven) tells the story of three young wizards from the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry who must defeat the evil wizard Lord Voldemort before he is able to fulfill his dark plans of immortality and gaining control over the magical and non-magical worlds. This book series is as popular now as it was when it was first published almost 20 years ago. These books are so good, they might even be able to tear her away from her phone. Win.

Price: $52.09 (40 percent off MSRP)

5. Chunky Knit Peruvian Sherpa Hat with Fleece Lining & Earflaps, Pom Pom Winter Cap

This fun chunky knitted hat is the perfect accessory to keep your teenage girl’s head warm all winter. Made out of 100% acrylic yarn, this Peruvian-inspired Sherpa hat features earflaps and a pom-pom, and the interior is lined with fleece for added warmth. Cute, fun and stylish, this hat lets your teenager turn staying warm into the ultimate fashion accessory. One size fits most, available in three colors.

Price: $19.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

6. Fujifilm INSTAX Mini 8 Instant Film Camera

Retro and vintage things have become very “in” with the younger crowd, and getting your teenager a trendy gift will be sure to score you points. This INSTAX Mini 8 camera is a modernized take of a classic Polaroid camera, creating instant printed photo memories. Featuring automatic exposure measurement, this camera makes it easy to capture a perfect picture every time. Your teenager will have tons of fun snapping photos of her friends and herself doing teenager things, and then have actual photos to keep forever as memories of her youth (treasures most kids of the digital age won’t have, since cellphone photos are much more common than film cameras.

Price: $62.99-$75.89, depending on color.

7. Ayfee Portable Bluetooth 4.0 Waterproof Speaker with 7W Drives and Passive Bass Radiator

Music plays a super important part in the life of a teenager. But as they grow up and their tastes change faster than you can keep up with, knowing what artists/bands/CDs/records to buy them is nearly impossible. So instead, give them the gift of letting them listen to their music anytime, anywhere, with the Ayfee Portable Bluetooth 4.0 Waterproof Speaker. Perfect for the beach, shower, poolside, hiking, in the rain…this thing can go almost anywhere. Built in batteries give it eight hours of wireless play, and it has a connection range of 33 feet. Featuring two 7W speaker drivers and a proprietary bass radiator, this speaker has a fuller, louder and more natural sound than most speakers its size. And as an added bonus, it can also be used for hands-free calling. Available in four colors.

Price: $34.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

8. Caramella Bubble Fuzzy Lamb Slippers

One of the awesome parts about teenagers is that while they may be constantly trying to act older than they are, they also still have an appreciation for youthful things as well. These cute lamb and dog slippers allow your teenager to indulge the side of her that isn’t quite ready to grow up, all from the comfort of home. These slippers are so soft and fluffy, she may just want to wear them all winter long.

Price: $19.99 – $21.99, depending on size/style selected.

9. Umbra Hangit Photo Display

No doubt your teenager has lots of mementos she has collected over the years…photographs, ticket stubs, notes from friends. Give her a chic and cool way to display her precious memories by gifting her the Umbra Hangit Photo Display. This display artfully holds up to 40 photos with easy to use clothespin-style clips. The convenient clips also make photos easy to change out, which is perfect for your teenager’s ever-changing tastes and hobbies. Frame measures 30″ x 26″ x 1-1/2″, and is available in white or natural.

Price: $19.99

10. Dogeared We Are Family Heart Pendant Necklace, 18″

Each piece of Dogeared jewelry was created to tell a story of individuality, self-expression, love, and friendship. They are simple pieces, both modern and timeless, and were inspired by the natural beauty of California (where each piece is artfully handcrafted). Dogeared operates under the philosophy that “what goes around comes around,” and so strives to respect the planet by locally producing their products, partnering with non-profits, and is a certified B-Corporation, working to develop business practices that help make the world a better place. The We Are Family necklace features a small heart pendant suspended from a delicate chain and displayed on a keepsake card. This isn’t a gift she will only love now, but a gift she will be able to keep and treasure for the rest of her life.

Price: $62 Gold, $52 Silver

