Best Christmas Gifts: Gift Ideas for Women

Finding gifts for women can be stressful, especially during the busy holiday shopping season when it seems like every store is full of people, and every online retailer you check seems to be “out of stock” for your favorite items. If you still need to pick up a few Christmas gifts for the women on your holiday shopping list, we have some ideas. Our list below includes great luxury beauty products, clever tech gifts, musical instruments, jewelry, and much more. Keep reading to see our latest recommendations for great Christmas gifts for women. As of this writing, every item below is on sale, in stock, and able to be shipped in time for Christmas.

1. Rituals Tao Collection Gift Set

Rituals specializes in high-end beauty products that let women feel pampered and relaxed. This large sized gift set contains shower foam, bath foam, body scrub, body cream and bed and body mist. If you’re not sure this set is quite right for the woman you’re shopping for, shop more luxury beauty products here.

Price: $65

2. em michelle phan The Life Palette

YouTube star Michelle Phan has her own line of makeup. The Life Palette contains four beauty looks curated by Michelle Phan herself. Each palette has 36 shades of eye, lip and cheek colors. If you’re shopping for a young woman who is a big Michelle Phan, this is a great gift idea. Older women will also love this kit. If you want to see more options, shop more makeup from the Michelle Phan line here.

Price: $59

3. The ONE Light Keyboard

Has she always wanted to learn piano, but couldn’t afford lessons from the professional teacher? This smart keyboard will teach her how to play, and for a fraction of what’s she’d pay for weekly lessons over several years. The keyboard lights up, so all she has to do is play around with the lights. There’s also a companion app, which can provide additional video lessons, sheet music, and games.

As of this writing, the Black model is temporarily unavailable, but the white model is in stock. The Black model will be re-stocked in the future, but we’re not certain if it will be back in time for Christmas. Looking for an alternate to this gift that’s still clever and unique? Shop our guide to unique Christmas gifts.

Price: $299

4. FitBark Dog Activity Monitor

Need a gift for a woman that’s all about her dog? This cool gift lets her keep tabs on her dog’s everyday activity 24/7, and even set health goals to help keep the dog at a healthy weight. The monitor also keeps track of resting time, play time, and active/walking time, and then lets you compare those numbers against similar dogs. This is a great gift for dog owners who want the very best for their pets.

Want to see more cool, cutting-edge gifts? Shop more great gift ideas from Amazon Launchpad, Amazon’s special shopping area for cool products from the hottest startups. Need more ideas to get your home decorated for Xmas? Check out our guide to the best inflatable Christmas decorations and get inspired.

Price: $99.95

5. Serta Luxe Plush Low-Voltage Electric Heated Micro-Fleece Blanket

It’s cold out there. Help her stay warm with this cozy, heated blanket. The wires are thin, and the blanket is very soft. A giant backlit display with auto dimming feature provides more convenience for night time adjustments with out having to turn on the lights. There are a variety of colors and sizes to choose from, so click the link below to see all the available options.

Price: $224.68 for a King (2 percent off MSRP)

6. Brother Project Runway PC420PRW 294-Stitch Professional Grade Computerized Sewing Machine

Need a gift for a Project Runway fan? Why not get them a gift that might actually get them on the show someday? This cool sewing machine can help any woman make fashion-forward garments. This is a professional grade machine. It’s a 294-stitch computerized sewing model with 11 presser feet, a hard case for storage and a full set of accessories. If you’re looking for some other options, browse this listing of Brother products. Looking for a sewing machine for someone younger? Check out our guide to the best kids sewing machines, which includes models appropriate for novice sewers of any age.

Price: $370.48 (43 percent off MSRP)

7. Ted Baker Seren Crystal Double Daisy Ultra Fine Cuff Bracelet

Looking for a beautiful piece of jewelry that won’t break the bank? This cuff bracelet makes an excellent gift for any woman in your life. It also looks great stacked with the Ted Baker Sappelle bracelet.

Not quite the gift you had in mind? Shop more bracelets here, or browse more Ted Baker designs here.

Price: $75

8. Moshi Vortex Pro Earbuds

It’s no secret that I’m a big fan of Moshi. Their Urbana bag is featured in our list of the best laptop bags, and their MacBook gear also gets a shout out on our list of the best MacBook accessories. I love their bags, but I also love their earbuds. In our post on the best headphones and earbuds for any budget, I sang the praises of Moshi’s Mythro earbuds, which I found to be perfectly comfortable in my ears. I also really liked the bass response. So when I got a chance to try out some of Moshi’s more upscale earbuds, I jumped at it.The folks at Moshi were nice enough to send me a pair of their Vortex Pro earbuds so I could go hands-on.

I love the silicone wedge carrying case. It’s small enough to throw in a purse, but also easy to unwind the cables in a hurry. The headphones themselves feel very premium, thanks to small touches like a braided cable and metal bud backs (though admittedly, they can be a little cold if you’re taking an early morning run in the winter). These are a great gift for women who love listening to music on the go, or while out for a run.

Want to see less expensive headphone options? Try the Moshi Dulcia In-Ear Headphones (which have a cute pink rhinestone on each bud), or browse our list of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones.

Price: $149.95

9. DOTTI Smart Pixel Art Light with Notifications

Sometimes being “always on” is hard work. You want to unplug, and get away from the constant pings and notifications on your phone. But you also don’t want to run the risk of missing an important call, text, or other notification that could be time-sensitive. Enter DOTTI, a cool pixel display that alerts you to any important notifications, and lets you ignore the rest. It provides notifications from Facebook, Twitter, Skype, WhatsApp, WeChat and many more social apps. It can also be programmed to show cool images, or display the time. Even the box it comes in is cool. DOTTI packaging includes interior foam lining, which can be used to to hang DOTTI from a doorknob and let others know when you are busy or express your mood.

The company sent us a sample so we could go hands on. I found the app interface easy to navigate, and it’s easy to set up your notifications. The DOTTI is a nice gift idea for a busy woman who feels overwhelmed by all the dinging, ringing devices in her workspace. The silent display of the DOTTI can be a nice change of pace.

Price: $69.99

10. Philips Pasta Maker

The Philips Pasta Maker is a great gift for anyone who loves to cook, or just loves to eat. This device takes the hard work out of making fresh pasta. There are four shaping discs for making spaghetti, penne, fettuccini and lasagna. You can make a pound of fresh pasta is just 15 minutes. No wonder Oprah named it one of her favorite things.

Want more gift ideas? Shop more of Oprah’s favorite things, or check out our guide to the best cookware sets.

Price: $298.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

