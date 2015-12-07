Top 10 Best Ugly Christmas Sweaters for Women 2015

The season for tacky holiday sweaters is upon us. Whether you have been invited to an Ugly Sweater party, want to give an unique gift, or just want to look exceptionally festive this Christmas, an ugly Christmas sweater is exactly what you need. We have rounded up 10 different sweaters to suit all tastes.

Here are the top 10 best ugly Christmas sweaters of 2015 for women:

1. Derek Heart Juniors’ Reindeer Jacquard Tunic Pullover Ugly Christmas Sweater

This reindeer ugly Christmas sweater is just plain adorable. The reindeer on the front is ready to party with you this holiday season with his fuzzy hat and sequin glasses. In fact he is co cute, you might have a hard time referring to this as your “ugly Christmas” sweater. Nevertheless, the reindeer and you will look fabulous at all of your festive gatherings this year. Sweater also features Fair Isle-print sleeves for a classic winter look.

Price: $29 (47 percent off MSRP)

2. Star Wars Hoth Sweet Hoth Ugly Christmas Sweater Womens Sweatshirt – Fifth Sun

As a life long Star Wars fan, I couldn’t be more thrilled that Star Wars merch is available everywhere. Now it can be part of your Christmas season too, with this awesome “Hoth Sweet Hoth” sweater featuring Luke Skywalker, an AT-AT, an AT-ST and lots of other Star Wars friends. A perfect companion for all of your holiday parties or just hanging around the house. Printed with eco-friendly inks in the U.S.A.

Price: $38

3. Hanson Women’s Patterns Of Reindeer Snowman Christmas Cardigan

More classic sweater than ugly sweater, this sweater features classic holiday patterns such as reindeer and snowmen in hooded and crewneck sweater styles. Available in 11 different colors and styles, these sweaters are perfect to wear all winter long, even after the Christmas season has ended. Why restrict the festiveness to only one month?

Price: $19.99-$34.99, depending on color/size selected.

4. Womens Oversized Christmas Reindeer Cardigan

For vintage fashion aficionados, this holiday sweater is a throwback to 1950s-style cardigan sweaters. It features a knitted reindeer pattern, pockets and is available in three colors. This sweater isn’t quite as “ugly” as a lot of the other sweaters. You can even wear this one out in public, to work, to the doctors…anywhere you want to spread holiday cheer.

Price: $29.99-$49.99, depending on size/color selected.

5. Blizzard Bay Women’s Fair Isle Kitty Ugly Christmas Sweater

Do you love cats? Or have a cat fan on your shopping list? Then this is the ugly Christmas sweater for you. The kitty is wearing a festive Santa hat and is set against a multi-colored Fair Isle pattern. Because your love of cats doesn’t take a break for Christmas- you need to show your cat allegiance year round.

Price: $29 (50 percent off MSRP)

6. Women’s Christmas Cute Santa Embroidered Knitted Deer Pullover Sweater

The swirly embroidery gives this sweater a bit of a glamorous feel, but the three-dimensional Santa hat brings it right back into the realm of ugly sweaters. A tad more subtle than some of the others on this list, this sweater is perfect for those who are looking to get started on the ugly sweater trend but don’t feel ready to enter the big leagues yet. Sweater available in four colors.

Price: $21.66-$22.99, depending on color/size selected.

7. Isabella’s Closet Women’s Nanobit Sequin Christmas Tree Ugly Christmas Sweater

This is a fun sweater choice for gamers or computer-geeks. The sweater features a Fair Isle pattern designed to look like pixels, bringing their love of technology and Christmas together. The sparkly sequin Christmas tree on the front makes sure this sweater is ready to party all holiday season long.

Price: $29 (50 percent off MSRP)

8. Blizzard Bay Women’s Santa Sleigh Light-Up Ugly Christmas Sweater

Want to kick your ugly sweater game up a notch? Get one with blinking lights. This sweater seems normal enough at first glance, until you switch on the lights that line Santa’s sleigh. From behind, the sweater masquerades as a striped sweater, featuring two-tone stripes…until you turn around and show off the light show happening on the front of your sweater.

Price: $34 (50 percent off MSRP)

9. Forum Light Up Tree Ugly Christmas Sweater

Another awesome sweater that lights up, this one features a festive tree design with multi-colored lights. And just in case wearing a sweater with lights in it isn’t obnoxious enough for your holiday parties, this sweater also has the option to make the lights blink, ensuring you will be noticed. Another bonus? This sweater is also unisex, so you can grab one for everyone in your family.

Price: $32.23-$42.99, depending on size.

10. Women’s Tacky Christmas Sweater – Panel Cardigan by Tipsy Elves

This sweater is my personal favorite. The giant sparkly pom poms really make this sweater stand out, making it the perfect choice for your holiday soirees this year. Sweaters by Tipsy Elves have been featured on TV shows such as ABC’s Shark Tank, the TODAY Show and ABC’s Wipeout!, in addition to People Magazine. Made out of an exceptionally soft material to help prevent itching (oh the struggle of wearing sweaters), these sweaters are machine washable and built to withstand whatever you put them through this holiday season.

Price: $64.95

