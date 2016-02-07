WATCH: Christopher Walken Super Bowl Commercial – Sock Puppets for Kia Optima

Super Bowl commercials tend to draw the biggest celebrity names currently in the zeitgeist. Kia instead goes for the timeless classic, actor Christopher Walken, to advertise its 2016 Optima sedan. Walken’s intensity has served him well in dramas such as his Oscar-winning turn in The Deer Hunter. The unconventional cadences of his speech and Walken’s unique facial expressions (not to mention that sky-high hair) have also brought him success in off-the-wall comedy roles. These attributes all make him perfect for the slightly creepy but ultimately charming man waiting inside your walk in, nay, Walken closet. One minute you think he might murder you with a sock puppet, next he’s begging you to choose a life filled with pizzazz.

Kia not only uses the Walken closet pun, but goes for the unusual strategy of comparing their cars to socks. Other sedans are the beige socks of the world. Kias are the socks with bright colors and polka dots. In short, they are cars with pizzazz.

Richard, owner of beige socks, walk-in closets, and a boring life, is surprised to find a white Kia Optima behind the panels of his Walken closet. Per Walken, “It’s like the world’s most exciting pair of socks but it’s a mid-size sedan.” Richard follows Walken’s advice and adds a little pizzazz to his life by taking the Kia out for a spin on the open road. Christopher Walken speaks the next great Super Bowl commercial catchphrase, sure to be repeated tomorrow morning around the water cooler: “Punch it, Richard. Come on! Punch it!”

RT this if Walken got u dying of laughter like I am 😂💀 in the #AddPizzazz video! Shout out to #KiaOptima #ad https://t.co/rpTSQiWnVG — Andrew Garcia (@andrewagarcia) February 3, 2016

Tough to top Christopher Walken in a sock puppet commercial. Punch it, Richard! #SuperBowl https://t.co/Saeyw3ckFe — Sean Kelly (@SeanKellyTV) February 3, 2016

Kia is thinking a bit outside the box in their marketing for the 2016 Optima. The company’s website allows you to play off of the Walken’s use of socks to describe how Kia is different from other cars. You can chose which pair of socks best matches with your personal sense of pizzazz, and Kia will show you the Optima model best suited to your preference. That sure is a different way to customize your new $27,000 car.