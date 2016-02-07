WATCH: Liam Neeson LG OLED TV Super Bowl Commercial With His Son

It’s a fathers and sons theme with the 2016 Super Bowl commercial for the LG OLED television. Actor Liam Neeson co-stars with his son Micheal (who uses the Gaelic spelling for his name) in the ad, which was produced by Ridley Scott and directed by his son Jake Scott.

Liam is seated a few chairs away from Micheal at a restaurant bar when he dramatically intones, “There is a revolution coming.” He flings a futuristic playing card into the air, which sets Micheal off on an action sequence with a briefcase, a motorcycle, men chasing after him, and a set reminiscent of Tron. After a product shot of the LG OLED television, Micheal asks, “Who are you?” Liam Neeson tells him, “Oh come now. I’ve already told you. The future is staring back at you.”

Micheal’s looks are reminiscent of his mother, actress Natasha Richardson, who passed away in 2009. But he also bears a striking resemblance to his dad. You might even say he’s like a younger version of him. In a behind the scenes promotional film for the making of the commercial, Liam says that this is his first time acting with his son, and “it’s great to share the screen with him.” Micheal added that “Working with my dad was a very cool experience. It’s weird seeing him in a different light to him making me do the dishes or wake me up in the morning.” Wait, Micheal has seen Taken, hasn’t he? Micheal acknowledges what we are all thinking – that Liam’s character is the future Micheal in the commercial.

Check out the behind the scenes featurette on the making of the commercial below.