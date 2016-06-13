Top 10 Best Gourmet Food Gifts for Father’s Day

If you’re tired of getting dad the same presents year after year, consider a gourmet food gift instead. There’s a lot you can do for a food-loving dad, whether you think he’d like an upscale box of tea or a gift basket full of his favorite gourmet snacks. Gourmet food gifts don’t have to be expensive, even if you’re getting him an assortment of foods. Whether your budget is under $25 or less than $200, we’ve rounded up the best gourmet food gifts for your dad.

1. Taylors of Harrogate Scottish Breakfast Tea

If your dad’s a tea drinker, treat him to all-natural fine black tea. The English-style teabags ensure a bold brew that tastes equally good with or without milk. The tea, packed and blended in England, also comes without tags. In order to combat the effects of Scotland’s traditionally soft water, this tea is created to be thick and features a bold malt taste that’s compatible with soft water.

Price: $8.98 (5 percent off MSRP)

2. Endangered Species Panther, Dark Chocolate

Does your dad love chocolate and animals? Surprise him with a delicious treat for a good cause. Each bar comes with information about the endangered animal on its wrapper. Ten percent of proceeds help to support endangered animals and their habitats. The cocoa beans are grown on small family-owned farms. These vegan chocolate bars feature a variety of endangered animals and cocoa content, ensuring you’ll find just the right one for dad.

Price: $35.83

3. TERRA Original, Sea Salt

Give dad a break from traditional potato chips with these real vegetable chips. With flavors such as sweet potato, yuca, parsnip, and batata, these chips make a versatile snack any time of day. Whether he’s serving them to a crowd or enjoying them on their own, it’s hard not to notice the various hues. Some of the darkest chips are ones that consist of beet juice, while lighter ones are made with yuca.

Price: $17.44 (5 percent off MSRP)

4. Father’s Day Gift Basket, 4 Different Delicious Nuts

If your dad’s a fan of healthy and delicious snacks, this gift basket is a must. Treat him to a tasty combination of nuts that includes cashews, almonds, roasted and salted pistachios, and sugar-glazed peanuts. In addition to being healthy, this gift basket is also vegan and kosher. The nuts are divided into four distinct sections, allowing him to mix and match as desired.

Price: $21.95

5. San Francisco Bay OneCup, Fog Chaser

Whether he’s looking for a cup of coffee to help him wake up in the morning or he prefers an afternoon pick-me-up, dad will appreciate this well-balanced coffee. The single serve coffee offers a mix of Central and South American flavors. Not only is it responsibly grown, the coffee is also fairly traded. This one cup coffee is compatible with single serve brewers, including the Keurig K-Cup.

Price: $27.55 (5 percent off MSRP)

6. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets Tea Lovers Care Package Gift Box

Don’t worry if you’re not really into wrapping gifts, as this box comes elegantly decorated. Inside the box is a tea mug along with a generous selection of teas ranging from black to chai, herbal, green, and more. If your dad prefers to have a treat along with tea, he’ll particularly like the included food such as gourmet shortbread cookies, raspberry biscotti bites, and even a tiramisu pastry cookie.

Price: $59.99

7. Bourbon Barrel 6 Piece Gift Set of Spices and Sugars

This spice and sugar gift set includes smoked sea salt, smoked sugar, mint julep sugar, bourbon vanilla sugar, and more. Whether dad is cooking for a crowd or just the family, he will get an opportunity to sample many different flavors with this mini tin gift set. The travel-sized metal tins are also easily portable.

Price: $12.25

8. Fathers Day Gift Basket Dad’s A Special Man Gift Box Gift For Dad

From salty to sweet and crunchy to savory, this gourmet gift basket features a wide range of flavors and textures. Examples of what’s included in the box are sea salt pistachios, a pepper cheese bar, honey sweet peanuts, Ghiradelli caramel milk chocolate, crunchy trail mix, salami, and more. The box stands out for its stunning handmade bow, which adds an elegant appearance to the package. You can also surprise dad with a personalized message.

Price: $68.99

9. Zombie Cajun Hot Sauce Gift Set

If dad likes hot sauce, this gift set is an ideal choice. The set includes a variety of hot sauce bottles, including a medium heat Cajun sauce and strong hot sauce with habanero peppers and cayenne. Zombie Cajun is a small family-owned business that emphasizes hot sauce recipes with plenty of flavor. Each hot sauce is flavored with a slowly aged pepper mash.

Price: $27.53 (5 percent off MSRP)

10. The Baconator Gift Crate

Treat your bacon-loving dad to a gift basket full of related food items. The basket includes maple bacon kettle chips, bacon maple clusters, a bacon and onion cheese spread, BLT dip, and more. Whether he’s in the mood for something sweet or salty, dad will find a satisfying snack in this basket. Each item is contained inside an all-natural pine crate complete with a lid and rope handles.

Price: $109.69

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.