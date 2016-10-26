Top 15 Best Tea Gift Baskets & Boxes 2018

There’s nothing quite as cozy on a chilly day as a nice hot cup of tea. Tea lovers seem to have a zen aura surrounding them. They know how to relax, read a good book and inhale the steamy vapors as if it was an art unto itself (almost like a mini-steam-facial.) Now I’m not quite that zen about it, but I regularly get what I’d call “coffee-logged”. I’m done with my heavy shot of caffeine, but I still want something warming and delicious to drink, in addition to my usual glass of ice water.

When I wander to the kitchen, it’s always an adventure to go through my lock-top canister of tea bags. They’re sorted by type, flavor and whether or not they’re caffeinated. By afternoon, I swear off the caffeine unless I’m planning to pull an all-nighter writing product reviews. Sometimes I want green tea, other days it’s chai tea. And my no fail go-to, Constant Comment, is always an option, but lately, I’ve been drinking more herbal teas like lemongrass-ginger, another cold day fave.

I drank good old Red Rose tea as a kid, and we loved it because the box always came with a little glass animal figure in it, remember? But I know when I first got hooked on good tea, thanks to my brother. It was near Christmas and I was a starving, newlywed college student. My brother sent me a beautiful gift box of Bigelow teas in more than a dozen flavors. Not only was it pretty to look at, every time I opened one of those special little foil pouches and made a cup, I thought of my brother who was in the Air Force at the time, and stationed thousands of miles away that year. I’ll never forget that feeling… remembering how much I missed him. Honestly, with every cup of tea I’ve made since, I smile and think of him and his thoughtful Christmas gift. Thankfully, he’s now only a couple of states, and a quick phone call or Skype chat away.

Back from memory lane to the present, there are so many positives to being a tea drinker. Tea contains anti-oxidents and it has less caffeine than coffee. There’s also a lot of research out there indicating that tea may help reduce your risk of heart attacks and strokes. There is much speculation about the medicinal benefits of tea, from fighting cancer and irritable bowel syndrome to helping keep your bones strong and your teeth bright. And tea is pretty much a guilt-free indulgence. In its pure, unsweetened, cream-free form, it is calorie free. While this new age tea thinking is interesting and promising, I have to believe there’s a good reason wise people have been drinking tea for thousands of years. It simply tastes great.

With Christmas coming fast, one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give this year is a beautiful tea gift basket, and I use the term basket loosely. Tea gift sets and samplers do, indeed, come in baskets, but they also come in clever little reusable tins, fun cardboard crates and beautiful wooden boxes. All of them make tea the perfect Christmas present for your mom or dad, sister, brother or best friend. Whether loose leaf or bags, sorted by green, black, white or oolong, or whether you choose a selection of herbal varieties, the gift of tea will be a warm and welcome holiday present that will give your gift recipient warm memories of you, perhaps for years to come. Here are our picks for the Top 15 Best Tea Gift Baskets and Boxes 2018.

1. Solstice Tea Traders Loose Leaf Tea Sampler

There are a dozen delicious loose leaf teas included in this beautiful tea sampler. Each tea stays delicious and fresh in its own airtight tin that can be reused for all kinds of things in the kitchen or the office later. This lovely set lets you experiment with green and black teas, herb teas and fruity rooibos teas just to name a few. It inclues: Masala Chai Black Tea, similar to Chai; Peach OP Black Tea, perfect for hot or iced; Gunpowder Green Tea, sourced directly from Chinese plantations; South African Rooibos, an herbal tea from from a broom like red bush; Red Fruit Tea, a blend of hibiscus petals, black currant, currant, and elderberries; Sencha, a Japanese green tea; Irish Breakfast Tea, a bold black tea often enjoyed with milk and sugar; English Breakfast Tea, a bold black tea always sourced from India or Sri Lanka; Hibiscus Blue Eyes, an intoxicating blend of apple, hibiscus, rosehip shells, orange peel, and cornflower petals; Limonello, flavored with lemongrass, lemon peel, apple, and sweet blackberry; Earl Grey, a traditional black tea infused with bergamot (excellent for headache relief); and Mirik Darjeeling, a black tea sourced from India. Be sure to get your gift recipient a tea infuser that allows for the proper measuring and steeping of loose leaf tea. A special tea pot would turn this Christmas gift into the perfect present for anyone on your list.

Price: $24.50

2. Tea Forté Single Steeps Loose Leaf Tea Chest

Tea Fortés Single Steeps Tea Chest is an expansive selection of 28 loose leaf teas and herbal infusions that would be a winter warmer for someone you love this Christmas. These teas are presented in easy to use, pre-portioned single serving pouches, and the beautiful chest has a detailed tasting menu on the inner lid to make selecting each blend easy, depending on your mood. These loose tea singles are a convenient and simple way to prepare the perfect cup of premium loose leaf tea. Simply open the pouch, pour the contents into an infuser teapot, pour steaming hot water over the leaves, steep and enjoy the perfect cup of hot tea. If you were a real sweetie this Christmas, you might send along some delicious buttery cookies to dip in that yummy tea.

Price: $23.80 (5 percent off MSRP)

3. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets You’re My Cup of Tea & Treats Gift Basket

This whimsical wicker tea cup basket is filled to overflowing with delicious assortment of premium teas and gourmet goodies for your special someone to sip on, nibble, and enjoy this Christmas. It’s perfect for celebrating any special occasion, holiday, or simply to cheer up a friend. After the goodies are gone, this clever basket makes an adorable storage container for your kitchen, dining room or den. Fill it with tea accessories, napkins and spoons, or slip a vase inside with a fun floral arrangement to brighten those cold winter days. Each tea basket is crafted with attention to detail, shrink wrapped and tied with a bow for presentation, so it’s ready for gift giving without you having to wrap it – a time and money saver for sure. This clever Christmas present includes: English Breakfast Tea, Gourmet Shortbread Cookies, Chai Spiced Tea, Amaretto White Chocolate Wafer Cookie, Dark Chocolate Wafer Cookie, Gourmet Lemon Tea Cookies, Bali’s Tea Candy, Apricot Medley Enlighteamints Tea, English Breakfast Tea, and a sampling of three premium individual tea bags, (may include herbal Japanese Green Tea, Lemon-Ginger and White Pomegranate).

Price: $50

4. Tazo Tea Gift Set

If you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift that’s clever, delicious and affordable, this little Tazo Tea gift set might be exactly what you’re looking for to fill those large stockings. It’s also the perfect sized tea set to give to friends, co-workers or even your boss. It would be the perfect Secret Santa present that stays under the $20 office limit. For true tea lovers, Tazo Tea is one of the most popular tea brands, well-known for quality teas with depth of flavor. This adorable set comes wrapped up and ready to toss into a gift bag or just deliver it as is. It includes five Tazo tea bags, five Pure and Natural Honey Stix, five Biscoff cookies and three Nonni’s Biscotti, all wrapped up in a large white bistro style mug. This great smaller sized present has all the fixings for delicious tea and tasty treats. If you want to extend their enjoyment of tea and the cute mug, get them some Nonni’s Almond Dark Chocolate Biscotti for pure dipping pleasure, and extra Tazo tea for their birthday or other special occasion.

Price: $19.95

5. Numi Organic Tea Gift Set in Handcrafted Mahogany Bamboo Chest

If you’ve got someone on your Christmas list who is a little eclectic, and a lot interesting, this cool Numi Flowering Tea Gift Set might be the perfect present. Packaged in an exotic hand-made dark mahogany bamboo case, this set is filled with six bouquets of tea leaves that blossom into a myriad of flavors, from sweet and subtle, to rich and bold. The included, stylish glass teapot is ideal for observing the flowering tea petals as they literally bloom out. This visual delight heightens the tea making experience and creates great conversation. Need a little help getting the conversation started? Bring along Improv Wisdom, a great book to get things started. Brewing this tea requires no tea bag or strainer. Flowering teas are environmentally kind as well as easy to serve. This unique gift set includes six varieties of flowering tea: Dragon Lily: white tea with orange lily petals and osmanthus flowers which has has a velvety apricot flavor. Jasmine Lovers: white tea and string of jasmine flowers, it releases honey nectar taste. Lavender Dream: white tea and crisp, aromatic lavender flowers compliment a tangy hibiscus flower. Shooting Star: green tea and pink amaranth bulbs have a buttery fragrance with fruity notes. Sunset Oolong: oolong tea leaves and lily flower have a nutty richness highlighted by peach. Golden Jasmine: golden-tipped black tea scented with delicate jasmine imparts hints of chocolate. These exceptional tasting teas are captured in unique blends that use the highest quality organic, non-GMO ingredients sourced directly from Fair Trade Certified gardens. Keep the interesting conversations going by keeping a supply of Numi Flowering tea on hand.

Price: $28

6. Tea Lovers Care Package

You’re looking for a Christmas gift that’s big and showy, but still warm and comforting. This Tea Lovers Care Package could be the perfect present for someone special this holiday season. This special gift collection is designed to celebrate everything tea. Starting with an elegant green and gold tea lovers detailed gift box, it includes a tea mug, a selection of premium black tea, green tea, chai tea, herbal teas and more. It is paired with exceptionally tasty gourmet treats to enhance their tea drinking experience. These treats include a Dolcettos tiramisu pastry cookie, Heavenly Gourmet shortbread cookies, Hemingway Highland select tea, ravishing raspberry biscotti bites, Bali’s best green tea latte tea candy, Joy spiced chai tea mix, Peace vanilla chai tea mix, Longevity green tea chai tea mix, Petals lemon ice tea mix, a rock candy swizzle stick, traditional english breakfast tea, three assorted flavors of Ashby’s individual tea bags, a tea themed ceramic mug and vanilla almond tea cookie wafers. These are artfully presented in a tea lovers gift box. To enhance the tea experience for your loved ones and friends, consider adding a little reading material to make this gift more special. The Art and Craft of Tea would be a great addition for the thinking person on your list. If your tea drinker is more into learning about the healing properties and health benefits of tea, The Ultimate Tea Guide is a terrific choice.

Price: $53.63

7. Wissotzky Tea, The Journey Collection

Looking for a perfect, somewhat manly tea gift for your boss, brother or guy friend this Christmas? The Journey Collection Tea Lovers Assortment by Wissotzky is an indulging assortment of tempting flavors and aromas, gathered from the far corners of the world that will bring out his sense of adventure. Inspired by the delectable chronicles of vast journeys since 1849, when Wissotzky’s first tea exploration set sail, this awesome collection contains eight delicious flavors: Mango Passion, Rich Assam, Nana Mint with Ginger and Lemon, Timeless Green Tea with Jasmine, Timeless Green Tea, Amaretto Dream, Black Tea Spiced Nana Mint, and Timeless Green Tea with Nana Mint. Since you’re buying a gift that’s for guys, you might want to include a few trinkets that aid tea making. If he’s wondering how to manage that boiling hot, dripping tea bag, the Norpro Stainless Steel Tea Bag Squeezer is a perfect enhancement to his tea making experience. Help him keep his fresh tea toasty hot with thePrimula Double Wall Glass Mug and Tea Bag Buddy.

Price: $39.99

8. Starbucks Coffee & Tea Gift Box

Wintertime means crisp days and chilly nights – a perfect time for a gourmet Christmas gift of Starbucks coffee, tea and sweet treats. This warm and delicious indulgence is a special way to show your love to family and friends this holiday season. It contains a bag of Starbucks Breakfast Blend coffee, Starbucks Via Italian roast instant coffee, a big, beautiful ceramic Starbucks logo mug, an assortment of Tazo teas, crunchy Starbucks biscotti, a Starbucks dark chocolate bar and Walker’s Shortbread cookies. Now it might seem odd to combine coffee and tea, but dirty chai lovers will always regale you about the wonders of this coffee/tea combo. If you like your dirty chai iced, cold brew your Starbucks coffee and mix with cooled tea, cream and sugar. Then keep it icy cold all day with a triple walled steel canteen or tumbler by Corkcicle.

Price: $64.91

9. Teabloom Complete Blooming Tea Set

Christmas is the perfect season to share a zen gift of tea with someone you love. There isn’t a better season to be zen, or completely at peace with another being, than Christmas, right? In this lovely tea set, so simple it follows the Asian aesthetic, pure green tea leaves, jasmine and a selection of edible flowers have been hand-sewn and pressed into into compact balls so they can bloom for you as they steep. It’s the perfect gift for the tea drinker in your life. With a thermal, shcok resistant glass teapot, this set is durable and heat resistant, so your giftee can sit it on top of the lit tealight warmer or pour boiling water directly into it, without any fear of shattering. It features an ergonomic handle and anti-drip spout. If you’d like to keep the Asian inspired theme going, you could consider adding some traditional Asian dinnerware and chopsticks for future special occasion gifts.

Price: $75.95

10. To Mom With Love Tea and Cookie Gift Basket

Mothers are very special people, and Christmas is such a fun time to show your mom just how much you love and appreciate her. This sweet tea and cookie collection is the perfect way to do just that. Thank her for all the wonderful things she’s done with this beautiful gift basket. It’s brimming with an an assortment of gourmet cookies, favorite teas, a special keepsake picture frame and more, all presented in a “To Mom With Love” gift basket. Order it in advance, so you can put your family photo, or one of you and your mom together, in the frame ahead of time. Get some wonderful note cards and encourage each of your kids to write a special note to include in the basket. And add a wonderful letter from yourself too. This lovely basket includes sweet buttery shortbread cookies, English Breakfast Tea, Apricot Medley Tea, Primo Dolce chocolate truffle filled cookies, Peony floral scented potpourri, peony scented bath salts, flower shaped soap petals, pink tea light candles and a keepsake picture frame. In case she doesn’t have a potpourri holder, you might want to include one of those along with this gift as well.

Price: $49.99

11. Tea Forté Tasting Chest

If you really want to impress a true tea lover this Christmas, get them this expansive collection of Tea Forté pyramid infusers. This impressive boxed set offers 40 infusers, two each of twenty Tea Forté blends. The open lid reveals a detailed tea menu for easy blend selection. A beautiful, reusable serving box that can be conveniently refilled with trays. A perfect present for your boss or an impressive addition to the boardroom, this collection includes two infusers each of the following blends: Black Currant, Bombay Chai, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Estate Darjeeling, Hazelnut Truffle, Orchid Vanilla, Formosa Oolong, Green Mango Peach, Jasmine Green, Lemon Sorbetti, Sencha, White Ambrosia, White Ginger Pear, African Solstice, Blueberry Merlot, Chamomile Citron, Citrus Mint, Ginger Lemongrass, Raspberry Nectar, Sencha Green, White Ambrosia, and White Ginger Pear. If you think this chest is a budget buster, but you love to give Tea Forté as a gift, consider the smaller presentation box or even a classic sampler that’s under fifteen bucks. To protect wood tables, consider getting a bamboo serving tray too.

Price: $60.00

12. Tea Forté Warming Joy Presentation Box Featuring Seasonal & Festive Tea Blends

A little bit of spice and everything nice – that’s what you’ll find in this luxurious collection of festive teas from Tea Forté. These fun and different teas come in a chic, modern, cream and gold gift box that looks super spendy, when this is actually a moderately priced Christmas gift. Perfect for entertaining, or as a lovely hostess gift, the lid opens to reveal a classic collection of handcrafted, pyramid tea infusers and a detailed tea menu for easy blend selection. This gift set includes ten infusers, two of each blend: Ginger Snap, Raspberry Ganache, Rum Raisin Biscotti, Spiced Ginger Plum, Winter Chai. Hmmm… makes me hungry just drinking about it. If you’re looking for a more impressive gift along these lines, consider the double sized Tea Forté Warming Joy collection. Want to give the gift of these festive teas, but perhaps in a tiny stocking stuffer size? Get the Tea Forté Petite Tea Tree. Another nifty gift to go along with any of these is the Tea Forté ceramic tea trays that perfectly hold the infusers before and after brewing.

Price: $20

13. Custom VarieTea Bigelow Tea Assortment

So instead of a prepackaged tea gift set this Christmas, you want to make up your own perfect tea sampler. Start with 100 of those foil wrapped tea treats from Bigelow, with so many flavors to choose from there will be something that everyone can enjoy. This flavor-filled assortment includes: French Vanilla Black Tea, Green Tea Classic, Chocolate Chai Black Tea, Green Tea With Lemon, Lemon Lift Black Tea, Lemon Lift Black Tea Decaffeinated, Chamomile Mango Herbal Tea, Pomegranate Black Tea, Raspberry Royale Black Tea, Sweet Dreams Herbal Tea, Cinnamon Stick Black Tea, Earl Grey Black Tea, American Breakfast Black Tea With Honey, Earl Grey Green Tea, Vanilla Caramel Black Tea, Caramel and Coconut Black Tea, American Breakfast Black Tea, Constant Comment, American Breakfast Black Tea With Lemon, Caramel Chai Black Tea, Plantation Mint, Chamomile Vanilla And Honey Herbal Tea, Green Tea Decaffeinated, Thin Mints Herbal Tea, Apple Cider Herbal Tea, Vanilla Chai Black Tea, White Chocolate Obsession, English Teatime Black Tea, Green Tea With Pomegranate, and French Vanilla Decaffenated. To make your gift of tea a true treasure, get a beautiful bamboo tea box for a more dramatic presentation. If you’re looking to focus on more herbal tea infusions, consider an assortment of Stash Teas. For an English flair, you could try the Twinings Tea Sampler.

Price: $29.99

14. Basilur, Tea Book Collection

For the epicurious tea drinker, the true tea connoisseur, comes an enchanting and unsual tea treat. This perfect little gift of an idea celebrates the history of tea from Ceylon, an exotic island that has produced the fruit of several trees on its fertile lands over the millennium. It is this great history, ancient and vibrant culture and spirit of modern times on this wonderful island that are mixed into the black Ceylon tea presented by Basilur. Each range of Basilur tea depicts its own story related to the rich Sri Lankan heritage. It offers a unique tea drinking experience which transports discerning tea drinkers to another time and place. Basilur tea takes you through this long journey of tea, with innovative blends and packaging while keeping 5000 year old traditions intact. This tea book is the perfect Christmas present for men or women who love to learn through experiences. Other Basilur tea books feature black and green teas, fruit teas, and teas with unusual floral notes. They all come complete with unique and fascinating histories.

Price: $19.50

15. Amazon’s Choice: Taylors of Harrogate Classic Tea Variety Box

The entire holiday season can be stressful for everyone. If you’ve got a special tea lover on your Christmas gift list, surprise them with this beautiful assortment of English teas from Taylors of Harrogate. Thoughtfully sourced, Taylors’ tea experts seek out the best teas from the top gardens in the world, and skillfully blend flavor-packed fruits and herbs to create delectable infusions. So good in fact, that Taylors tea has earned the Royal Warrant, as an official supplier to the Prince of Wales. This 48 bag gift set includes: English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Decaffeinated Breakfast, Lemon and Orange, Pure Assam, Green Tea with Jasmine, Organic Peppermint, and Organic Chamomile teas. Another affordable gift option from the UK is the Edinburgh Tea & Coffee Company’s Scottish Collection tea gift set that includes some classics you might not have tried like Thistle Tea, Heather Tea, Whisky Tea, and Scottish Breakfast Tea. If you’ve never been across the pond, you might not know about the other delicious treat that goes perfectly with tea. And afternoon break with a steaming cup should always include a few Hobnobs to go with it.

Price: $10.92

