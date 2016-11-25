Top 10 Best Amazon Black Friday 2016 Electronics Bargains

Black Friday is the perfect time to stock up on all of your electronics needs for the year, plus get your early Christmas shopping done. There are hundreds of deals on items like home computers, laptops, tablets, cameras, GPS, music equipment and more. This list contains the best of the best for Black Friday electronics on Amazon.com. In this list are those items that normally would cost an arm and a leg, but are deeply discounted right now. Act fast on these deals, because they won’t last long!

Electronics are not the only great sales happening right now on Amazon.com – There are thousands of early deals on everything from home furnishings, to printers, baby items, luggage sets and more.

If you do not see anything on the list that strikes your fancy today, check back as we update it with new Black Friday deals this week. The best deals are yet to come! Also check out our Black Friday guides more.

If you are doing your Christmas shopping early this year, you also will want to check out our Gift Guides to see thoughtfully curated ideas that will wow everyone on your list, from kids to men and women.

1. 22 Percent Off Yamaha RX-V679BL 7.2-Channel MusicCast AV Receiver with Bluetooth

This Yamaha AV receiver is Amazons #1 best seller, available now for $100 off of the list price of $450, which is a 22% savings. Reflected sound control, Dialogue Lift & Volume, Sirius, Airplay, Pandora, Spotify Connect, tuner, PC / NAS, Bluetooth and MusicCast wireless multiroom audio system.

Price: $350

2. 56 Percent Off Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3XL The Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

A massive 56% or $140 off of these speakers, which usually cost $250. Cambridge’s most powerful bluetooth portable speaker ever. 20W of power with a stylish design and super high quality audio. Water resistant, splashproof, rainproof and dustproof.

Price: $110

3. 56 Percent Off Photive SoulTracks Portable 3-Speed Turntable with built in Speakers

56% or $45 off of this cute vintage turntable. Three speeds, built in speakers and handle for easy on the go listening. Auto stop switch, constructed of high quality wood and wrapped in a leatherette material. RCS and headphone jacks also available. 1 year warranty included. Comes in three colors – turquoise, black or blue.

Price: $35

4. Save $1,025 on Optoma HD28DSE 1080p 3D DLP Home Theater Projector

This is a massive discount on a home projector that usually goes for $1599! Get it right now for only $574, which is 64% off or a $1025 discount. Screen size ranges from 71 inches to 107 inches. Includes 30,000:1 contrast ratio, keystone correction and no lens shift. One year warranty on projector, 90 day warranty on lamp. 2x HDMI 1.4a with MHL (on port 1), 3D Sync Port, mini USB, USB-A (USB Power Only), 12V Trigger.

Price: $574

5. $120 Off Garmin vívoactive Black

Save 48% on the The Garmin vívoactive Black, This is a super thin GPS smart watch that has a sunlight-readable, high-resolution color touchscreen, built-in sports apps, vibrating alerts for incoming calls, text, emails and calendar items. Customize your watch face design, widgets and apps.

Price: $130

6. $320 Off Nikon Macro and Portrait Lens Kit

This Nikon Lens Kit includes AF-S DX NIKKOR 35mm f/1.8G Fixed Zoom Lens with Auto-Focus and AF-S DX Micro NIKKOR 85mm f/3.5G ED VR Fixed Zoom Lens with Auto-Focus for Nikon DSLR Cameras. This kit is 39% off, which is $320 off of the $816 list price.

Price: $496

7. 60 Percent Off BenQ GL2760H 27-inch HDMI LED-lit Monitor

This LED monitor is on sale for $129, which is 60% off of the list price of $319 for a savings of $190. This is one of those fantastic deals that only happens once a year. Setup is effortless with Windows 8 and the monitor has LED backlighting for greater performance and less environmental impact. Includes D-sub, DVI, HDMI and headphone jack.

Price: $129

8. 50 Percent Off Polk Audio T15 Bookshelf Speakers





Save $50, or 50%, on this Polk Audio Bookshelf speaker set, which usually goes for $100. These speakers are perfect for any home theater or music room. Features include Polk Audio’s exclusive Dynamic Balance drivers and tweeters for wide response and low distortion and rubber driver surrounds for a lifetime of reliable high performance. Sonically matched speakers are designed to work with each other in a synergistic manner, each performing a specific function in an integrated speaker system with balanced response across all speakers

Price: $50

9. $100 Off Diskin Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Inline Microphone & Carrying Case

Save 50% off of these limited edition rainbow headphones from Diskin, which usually sell for $200. These headphones have bluetooth wireless capability and come with a leatherette leadband, velour ear cover and carrying case. They have a long battery life and built in microphone, on-board controls and superior audio quality.

Price: $99

10. $140 Off Theatre Box – 360-Degree 3D-Sound Portable Speakers

This speaker from Acemile is on sale right now for 47% off, saving $140 off of the $300 list price. It is a 4.1 speaker system with wireless virtual 3D 360° surround sound effects. This is a super high quality speaker that you will not find at such a great price any time again soon!

Price: $160

11. $60 Off TP-Link AC3150 Wireless Wi-Fi Gigabit Router with XStream Processing, NitroQAM, Smart Connect

Save almost $60, or 29%, on this high powered router from TP-Link. AC3150 with 4-Stream and NitroQAM technology delivers up to 3150Mbps Wi-Fi speeds over dual 2.4GHz (1000Mbps) and 5GHz (2167Mbps) bands. Enjoy 4K HD video and play online games simultaneously with faster Wi-Fi to all your devices without interruption. Smart Connect helps devices run faster by intelligently assigning them to the best available connection.

Price: $140

