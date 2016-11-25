Top 30 Best Amazon Black Friday Baby Deals

Black Friday week is the best time of the year to stock up on baby items – Whether you are expecting, have a baby, or are shopping for gifts, you will not find deals like this at any other time of year. Big ticket items like car seats, strollers and cribs are steeply discounted, and accessories, toys and other smaller items can be bought for pennies on the dollar. Take advantage of the deals below and you will save a ton of money on baby stuff! If you want to see more options, click here to browse Amazon Black Friday deals, or click here to browse Cyber Monday deals.

If you do not see anything on the list that strikes your fancy today, check back as we update it with new Black Friday deals this week. The best deals are yet to come! Also check out our Black Friday guides for awesome deals on things like furniture, electronics and more.

If you are doing your Christmas shopping early this year, you also will want to check out our Gift Guides to see thoughtfully curated ideas that will wow everyone on your list, from kids to men and women.

1. 36 Percent Off myBaby Portable SoundSpa

myBaby Portable SoundSpa is on sale for 36% off, a savings of $9. This portable device plays 6 natural sounds to help baby sleep, like heartbeat, white noise, ocean and more. It has a 15, 30 or 60 minute auto-off timer. Battery or adaptor operated adaptor included and uses 4 AA (not included)

Price: $16

2. 23 Percent Off Spin N Sort Spout Pro

Make bathtime fun with the Spin N Sort Spout Pro. It includes Three Stackable Cups, Automated Spout, and Spinning Suction Cup Gears. On sale for 23% off, saving you $8. This unique toy offers more options than any other bath toy to keep babies and toddlers engaged during bacth time with an endless stream of flowing water and three interchangeable tumblers.

Price: $27

3. Save Up To $50 On Petunia Picklebottom Diaper Bags

Petunia Picklebottom diaper bags are beautiful, fashionable and extremely functional. These durable bags stay looking great through years of use and have all of the pockets you need to stay organized. All bags come with a removable, water-resistant and washable baby changing pad, PPB-monogrammed wipes case. Some of the bags on sale right now are:

Downtown Tote Mini Diaper Bag in Brittany Blooms: On sale for $95. Save $23 or 20%. Roomy bag with 4 open pockets, 1 zipper picket, zip top closure, vegan leather shoulder straps.

Downtown Tote Diaper Bag in Covent Garden Stop: On sale for $108. Save $30 or 22%. Roomy bag with 4 open pockets, 1 zipper picket, zip top closure, vegan leather shoulder straps.

Downtown Tote, Playful Palm Springs: On sale for $87. Save $51 or 30%. Roomy bag with 4 open pckets, 1 zipper picket, zip top closure, vegan leather shoulder straps.

City Carryall Diaper Bag in Covent Garden Stop: On sale for $119. Save $46 or 28%. Large interior space with 3 organizational pockets and 2 bottle pockets. Zip-out changing station with detachable changing pad, 2 pockets for diapers and wipes and 1 pacifier pouch. 3 exterior side bottle pockets and 2 organizational pockets on the back.

Sashay Satchel Diaper Bag in Playful Palm Springs: On sale for $115. Save $15 or 12%. Roomy interior with 3 organizational pockets, 2 bottle pockets and a key clip. 3 exterior side bottle pockets. 3 exterior front and back magazine pockets, 1 with a cell phone pocket

4. 25 Percent Off Melissa & Doug Geometric Stacker

This classic wooden stacker toy is on sale for 25%, or $4 off the list price. Babies love these colorful wooden stacker toys through any stages of development, from when they just throw the pieces around to when they start stacking, organizing and playing with them more as they grow into toddlerhood. Toys like this become family heirlooms. This toy includes 25 colorful pieces to stack on three wooden rods.

Price: $12

5. 30 Percent Off Skip Hop Baby Giraffe Safari Activity Gym Learning Play Mat

Play mats are great for young babies, they stimulate their senses and let them play and have fun before they are able to sit up on their own. Save $22 or 30% off of this mat. This play mat has 22 developmental activities and a soft, quilted mat with colorful animal graphics. multiple fabrics, different kinds of animals, and different noise making toys keep babies engaged.

Price: $52

6. 10 Percent Off Melissa & Doug Giraffe Plush

Save $7 or 10% off of this giant giraffe plush toy that will make babies feel like they are really on safari! This lifelike toy has beautiful markings, realistic details and is surface washable for easy clean up. Any kid will love growing up with this awesome toy in their nursery.

Price: $59

7. Up to 50 Percent Off of Graco Car Seats and Gear

For a limited time, save 30% or more off select Graco car seats and gear. Huge savings on tons of different Graco products, from car seats to play yards, high chairs and more. Here are a few of the items on sale right now, but make sure to click the link above to see all of the deals!

Graco Verb Click Connect Stroller: $70, which is $30 or 30% off of the regular $100 price. This stroller fits seamlessly with any Click Connect car seat. It is light weight, has smooth suspension, locking front swivel wheels and one handed self standing folding mechanism.

Graco Pack ‘n Play On The Go Playard : On sale for $50, which is $30 or 38% off of the $80 price tag. Features a play yard for baby as well as a changing station. Easy set up and folding so you can take it anywhere. Keeps all diapering essentials at your fingertips. Also features a bassinet for infants, great for travel!

Graco Affix Youth Booster Seat with Latch System On sale for $42, which is $38 or 47% off of the $80 list price. This booster seat is perfect for toddlers and has easy self-buckling for older babies. Front adjustment allows for easy adjusting of the booster seat.

Graco My Ride 65 Convertible Car Seat: On sale for $76, which is $43 or 36% off of the $120 list price. Keeps your baby rear-facing up to 40 pounds, longer than most other car seats. Keeps your forward-facing child harnessed up to 65 pounds.

Graco Slim Snacker: On sale for $45, which is $35 or 44% off of the regular price of $80. Fast folding, easy set up high chair. One handed, one second fold for easy storage and travel. Slim space saver and east clean seat pad.

Over 10 Britax and BOB items like strollers, car seats, boosters and travel systems are available for major savings right now. Here are some of the best deals, but make sure to click the link above because there are tons of sales on some of their best products! These high quality strollers and car seats are usually very expensive so don’t miss out on these deals.

Britax 2016 B-Agile/B-Safe 35 Travel System: On sale for $290, which is $150 or 34% off of the $440 price tag. This is one of the best travel systems on the market, with a Britax car seat that has SafeCell Impact protection and Click & Go stroller from BOB.

BOB 2016 Revolution FLEX Stroller: #1 best selling jogging stroller on Amazon, on sale right now for $319, which is $180 or 36% off of the $500 price tag. Swiveling-locking front wheel swivels to maneuver tight turns, Adjustable padded handlebar offers 9 positions, State-of-the-art adjustable suspension system offers 3 inches of travel and 2 stages of weight support for an ultra-smooth ride.

Britax Marathon G4.1 Convertible Car Seat: On sale for $174, which is 40% off or savings of $116 off of the original $290 price. Safe cell impact protection, side impact protection shields your child from debris, and an energy-absorbing headrest keeps your child’s head and neck secure

9. $80 off of Clek Fllo 2016 Convertible Car Seat

Designed to international best practices for extended rear-facing use up to 50 pounds, and comes standard with a steel anti-rebound for enhanced safety performance. Automotive inspired EACT (energy-absorbing crumple technology) safety technology, Advanced side-impact protection and stylish design all in one. Multiple colors are on sale right now for $80 or 20% off. Click to see each color: Thunder, Cloud, Cooper, Paige.

Price: $320

10. 15 to 20 Percent Off Clek Booster Seats

Save between 15 and 20 percent on Clek booster seats and backless booster seats in fun colors and designs. Here are all of the deals:

Clek Olli Backless Booster Seat: $80, which is $20 or 20% off. Includes cup holder. Rigid latch system locks the booster in place with quick release latch system for easy removal

Clek Oobr Full Back Booster Seat: $239, which is $60 or 20% off of the $300 price. Reclining seat, side impact protection and Crypton Super Fabrics. Rigid-LATCH system locks the booster in place for added booster seat stability.

Clek Olli Special Edition Leather Backless Booster Seat, Paige: On sale for $119, $30 off or 20% discount. Special edition seat with rigid latch system, quick release additional padding for childs comfort.

Clek Oobr Booster Car Seat – Cloud : $255 which is 15% or $44 off of the $300 price tag. Features reclining seat, rigid LATCH system, advanced side impace protection and Crypton Super Fabrics. Thunder Color is also on sale.

Clek Oobr Special Edition Tokidoki Full Back Booster Seat: $280, which is $70 off or 20% off of the $350 price tag. Features reclining seat, rigid LATCH system, advanced side impace protection and Crypton Super Fabrics.

11. $100 Off RECARO Performance Denali Luxury Travel System, Onyx

This luxury travel system is on sale for 20% off right now, saving $100 or 20% off of the $500 list price. This system includes a Couple infant car seat and Denali stroller, with click and go installation and all of the security and safety features you expect from Denali.

Price: $399

12. Up to 27 percent off RECARO Performance Rally Convertible Car Seat

This convertible car seat has Quickflip recline foot and rear-facing recline for ultimate child comfort and easy installation. Two cup holders, side impact protection and twist resistant buckles included. The Knight color combo is on sale for $240, saving $90 or 27% and the The Knight color combo is on sale for $240, saving $90 or 27% and the Raven color combo is also on sale for $240, 20% or $60 off of its original price.

Price: $240

13. 25 Percent Off RECARO Performance Marquis Luxury Stroller

This luxury stroller includes a sturdy frame, insect net, three position adjustable handle, full recline for baby, puncture proof wheels, and one handed fold. On sale right now for 25% off or a savings of $80 in both Granite colors and Onyx.

Price: $240

14. 36 Percent Off RECARO Performance BOOSTER High Back Booster Car Seat

Save over $50 on this racing-inspired booster seat to keep your toddler extra safe. LATCH connectors nesure easy and snug installation, side impact protection and comfortable memory foam for baby butts.Two cup holders with removable liners, 11 position headrest and 7 colors to choose from.

Price: $96

15. Save $100 on RECARO Performance Racer Convertible Car Seat

This ultra high performance, racing inspired car seat from recaro features Two dual purpose built-in cup holders with Integrated Anti-Rebound Protection and removable inserts, racing-Inspired Side Impact Protection, twist resistant buckle and comfy foam padding. Available for $100 or 30% off of the $340 list price.

Price: $230

16. Save 25 Percent on Cosco Mighty Fit DX Convertible Car Seat, Heather Mist Teal

This cute and stylish Cosco car seat is available right now for $23 off, or $25 off of the $90 list price. Rear facing up to 40 lbs, forward facing up to 65 lbs. This is a narrower seat that can fit three across in the back seat of most vehicles and gives more legroom to parents in the front seat. Fabrics are all washer friendly.

Price: $68

17. 30 Percent Off Safety 1st Grow N Go EX Air 3-in-1 Convertible Car Seat

This car seat is built to grow with your baby from five to 65 lbs. It even includes a belt positioning booster to use up to 100 lbs. Machine washable and offers superior safety with Air Protect, an advanced cushion system that provides extra protection $60 off, or a 30% savings.

Price: $140

18. $70 Off RECARO 2015 Performance Coupe Infant Seat

This infant car seat from Recaro is on sale for $70 off, or a 26% savings on the $270 list price. It includes cloud comfort memory foam, temperature balancing fabrics and easy off cover for quick washes. Ultimate safety with racing inspired side impact protection and removable infant insert. HERO harness is twist resistant and super comfortable for baby.

Price: $200

19. Up to 40 Percent Off Fisher Price Infant Sleepers and Bouncers

Infant bouncers are amazing! They let you put baby down in a safe place for a while and keep them relaxed and happy. Fisher Price bouncers are on sale right now for between 30% to 40% off. Here are the best deals:

Fisher-Price Newborn Rock ‘n Play Sleeper: On sale for $38, savings of $21 or 35%. Includes calming vibrations, comfy incline for resting babies and compact fold for easy travel and storage.

Fisher-Price Moonlight Meadow Deluxe Bouncer: On sale for $42, saving $18 or 30% off of the $60 list price. This deluxe bounder features infant head support, removable toy bar, music and nature sounds and vibrations.

Fisher-Price Moonlight Meadow Deluxe Newborn Rock ‘n Play Sleeper: $48, savings of $21 or 30%. This sleeper is suitable for nighttime and playtime, with a comfy incline, safety straps, head to tow rocking, calming vibrations, deluxe fabrics and breathable mesh sides.

Fisher-Price Newborn Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper: $45, biggest savings of all with $35 or 45% off the $80 list price. This is a sleeper and play time rocker, with a comfy incline, hands free rocking, two rocking speeds and a linkable clacker toy included.

20. $300 Off BabyHome Dream Leather Premium Bassinet

25% off of the usual $1200 price. This super deluxe bassinet includes eveyrthing baby needs for a good nights rest. It comes with a cradle, foam mattress, honeycomb mattress pad, 1 fitted sheet, and carry bag for easy transporting. This bassinet is crafted of the highest quality materials including leather fabric with an aluminium frame. The cot features three interchangeable positions: rocking, wheels, and stationary. This, along with the super lightweight frame, makes for easy moving about the house.

Price: $900

21. $90 Off Stork Craft Modena Convertible Crib

Save $90 or 35% of of the list price of $250. This convertible crib is meant to last your baby a long, long time through toddlerhood and even up to a full sized bed. It is a 4 in one fixed side crib with adjustable three position mattress base support. Constructed of solid wood and wood products and comes with a one year warranty.

Price: $162

22. $75 Off BabyHome Air Bassinet

Save 25% or $75 on this comfy and functional bassinett from Babyhome. Lightweight, portable and includes a changing pad. Mesh panels allow for god air circulation, and side pockets hold diapers and wipes easily accessible. Adjustable legs system allows, with the click of a button, to change the leg position from stationary to a rocker to wheels. Fabric is machine washable.

Price: $225

23. 25 Percent Off BabyHome Organic Coco Mat Mattress

Save $25 or 25% off of the regular $100 list price. It is not easy to find an affordable and organic baby mattress. This mattress is natural and organic, With a core made from organic coconut fibres, top and bottom layers made from natural wool, and an outer cover made from organic cotton.The coconut fibre core of the Coco-Mat is coated with a natural latex solution that allows proper airflow through the mattress. The breathable design regulates your baby’s temperature, so they’re never too cold or too hot while they sleep.

Price: $75

24. Up to 40 Percent Off TrendLab Nursery Decor and Basic Essentials

Over 80 products are on sale right now from TrendLab, including fitted crib sheets, swaddle blankets, soft blankies, hampers, storage caddies, crib bedding sets and more. Save up to 45% off on some of these items. Great opportunity to stock up on the basics, you can never have too many of them! Click the image above or the link below to see all of the sales available right now.

Price: $15 and up

25. Up to 40 Percent Off American Baby Company Crib Essentials

American Baby Company crib sheets and accessories are on sale for up to 40% off. Items include mattress pads, crib sheets, crib skirts, crib rail covers, knit blankets and more. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to save on all of those little items that add up in cost!

Price: $10 and up

26. Save 50 Percent On Itzy Ritzy Nursing Happens Infinity Breastfeeding Scarf

This cute and fuctional nursing scarf can be bought for 59% off of the list price right now, with 34% off the list price and an additional 25% coupon available on the product page. It is constructed of cotton polyester knit blend and made in the US. You can wear it as a scarf or as a nusing cover on a daily basis, and it allows for eye contact and airflow to your baby while you nurse.

Price: $12.40

27. $30 Off Graco Lauren 4-in-1 Convertible Crib

This crib from Graco is classic and timeless. It is all wood construction and converts to a toddler bed, daybed and full sized bed so it will grow with your baby into childhood. There are three mattress height positions and it comes with a one year warranty.

Price: $150

28. Get a $30 Gift Card with select Ergobaby 360 Carriers

For a limited time, you can get an Amazon.com gift card for $30 when you buy an Ergobaby carrier. Just follow the link above where you can add the carrier and $30 Amazon.com Gift Card to your cart, and the $30 Gift Card will automatically be deducted in-cart during check out. This will essentially save you 22% off of the list price for $136. Ergobaby supports baby to toddler in 4 ergonomic carry positions: front-inward, front-outward, hip and back.

Price: $136

29. Up to 38 Percent Off HALO SleepSack Micro-Fleece Swaddle and Wearable Blanket

This is a three way adjustable swaddle that adjust to different sleep styles. You can swaddle arms-in, hands to face, one arm out or both arms out to ensure restful sleep and an easy transition to wearable blankets when it is time to stop swaddling. This is Used by hospitals nationwide as their swaddle of choice for safe sleep education. “Back is Best” embroidery reminds caregivers to place baby on his or her back. On sale right now for up to $10 off.

Price: $16

30. Save $40 on Summer Infant Retractable Gate

This baby gate is unobtrusive and easy to install, and it will fit in with any modern home decor. Features include: Hardware mounted for added security and use at top of stairs or between rooms (hardware included). 30″ tall and fits openings up to 50″. Baseboard kit included for installation where baseboards are present, no extra purchase necessary. Simple locking lever, push down to lock and pull up to unlock. Durable mesh fabric with decorative pattern.

Price: $62

Want to see more gift ideas? Check out our gift guides to see more of our favorite gifts for 2016. We also have specially curated Toys pages for gift ideas for your kids. Or, take a look at Amazon’s Gift Guides to see some of their favorite items for the holidays.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.