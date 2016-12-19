Top 10 Best Last Minute Gift Ideas for Women

Just because you’re shopping at the last minute doesn’t mean that your gift needs to feel like an afterthought. Our advice is to skip the crowded mall, and order your last minute gift online. We’ve compiled a last-minute gift guide to help you find that perfect gift for the most important women in your life. Every item in our list below can be ordered online from Amazon.com and delivered instantly via email, or rush-shipped to your door in one or two business days. Read on to find some last minute gift ideas for the women in your life.

1. Personalized Amazon.com Gift Cards

Amazon lets you deliver eGift cards instantly via email or text message, making them an ideal last minute gift for those who missed the rush shipping window to get a physical gift delivered quickly. We like the option to add a photo of yourself to the gift card, which makes your gift feel more personalized.

If you want to opt for another type of digital gift on Amazon, we also think digital classes make a great Christmas gift. You can give someone a gift card that they can use towards an online class, or purchase the online class from your own account and share the access details with your lucky gift recipient. For some classes, you just complete the purchase, and await a link to a confirmation page to access the course, which you can then share. The Creativebug courses on Amazon span topics as diverse as sewing your own bow tie or making macrame plant hangers. Amazon also offers a course on becoming a wedding photographer, which could be a fun Christmas gift for a woman looking for a career change.

Amazon.com gift cards are available in denominations from $1 to $2,000. Online courses vary by price depending on course topic and length.

2. ALOV Jewelry Sterling Silver ‘I Love You for Always and Forever’ Necklace

The stones in this necklace may not be precious, but the sentiment definitely is. The pendant is made from sterling silver with cubic zirconia. The inscription reads “I love you for always and forever” which is a nice sentiment to get from a romantic partner, child, or parent.

Price: $43.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

3. ‘The Man in the High Castle’

The Man in the High Castle isn’t a new book, but the combination of the current political climate and the recent release of Amazon’s second season of the original series inspired by the book has made this book a popular choice for Christmas. This award-winning novel by Philip K. Dick explores an alternate history where the Allied powers lost WWII, and the US has been annexed by both German and Japanese forces.

Price: $11.14 for a paperback copy (26 percent off MSRP)

4. Comfort U Total Body Support Pillow

This total body support pillow is great for pregnant women, but women who sleep on their side may also find that this pillow provides perfect support and joint pain relief. This breathable pillow is designed to keep neck, shoulders, back and hips aligned all night long.

Price: $99.95

5. Art of Appreciation Gift Baskets The Finer Things Gourmet Food Gift Chest

This tasty assortment of treats is perfect for the gourmet on your holiday shopping list. This basket includes cheese, summer sausage, pretzels, cookies, coffee, candy, nuts, and a premium chocolate bar.

Price: $60.13

6. Wheel Brightz LED Bicycle Light

These fun LED lights can help make her bike more visible at night. The lights will last 48+ hours on just three AA batteries (which aren’t included, so make sure to pick some up here to give alongside your gift). Multiple color options are available, so if one color does sell out before the holidays, there are plenty of alternatives to choose from. In addition to the red lights pictured above, colors like green, white, blue, gold, and multi-color are also available. These are great for safety, as well as for making her ride feel more fun and festive.

Price: $14.99 for one wheel of lights (Buy two packs if you want to light up both wheels)

7. Lark & Ro Women’s 100 Percent Cashmere Relaxed-Fit Turtleneck Sweater

Cashmere is a classic gift for the woman you love, and this cuddly turtleneck will make her feel like a princess. It’s available in black, midnight blue, purple, and two shades of gray. Available sizes run from XS to XL. If you want to see more options, you can browse more cashmere items for women here, all of which can arrive next-day.

Price: $55.30 (30 percent off MSRP)

8. EM Michelle Phan The Beach Life Palette

YouTube star Michelle Phan now has her own line of makeup, and it’s deeply discounted on Amazon. It’s also available for rush shipping, making this a great last-minute gift for any fan of Phan’s channel, or anyone who loves to experiment with new makeup. If you want to see more options, shop more makeup from the Michelle Phan line here. You can also browse more gifts from luxury beauty brands here.

Price: $23.60 (60 percent off MSRP)

9. Fossil Q Wander Silicone Touchscreen Smartwatch

This new smartwatch is great for any woman who wants to stay connected, but not have her face buried in her phone. Part watch and part fitness tracker, this gift can also help her start the new year right. A built-in mic makes voice commands a breeze. The watch offers display notifications for texts, calls, emails, and app updates. You can also control your music on your favorite music player through Spotify, Pandora, Soundcloud, Google Play, iTunes, or Apple Music. As a nice bonus, this smartwatch is compatible with all Fossil brand 22mm straps, so if she wants a more feminine look, that’s easy to arrange. This smartwatch is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. You can browse more Fossil watches and smartwatches here.

Price: $221.25 (25 percent off MSRP)

10. Express Gift Card (Email Delivery)

No time to wait for a gift to get shipped? Deliver a gift card directly to their inbox. We think an Express gift card is good for most women who need clothes for work or play. However, Express does have limited sizing, so if you’re shopping for a curvy gal who needs plus sizes, a Torrid gift card may be the better gift.

No time to wait for a gift to get shipped? Deliver a gift card directly to their inbox. We think an Express gift card is good for most women who need clothes for work or play. However, Express does have limited sizing, so if you're shopping for a curvy gal who needs plus sizes, a Torrid gift card may be the better gift.

Price: $25-$100 denominations are available

