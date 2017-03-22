10 Best Natural & Organic Mascaras 2018 (Updated!)

Natural and organic cosmetics are becoming more and more popular, as we get more conscious about what we put on and into our bodies. I’ve written a lot about these organic products, from moisturizers and shampoos, to lipstick and sunscreen. Each time I explore a new category of organic products, I’m always impressed by their creative ingredient lists.

When it comes to the best organic mascaras, this same principle held true, with pigments from clay, bark and cinnamon, to coffee. That last will give your eyes a morning boost, yes?

Traditional mascaras can sometimes cause damage to your lashes, causing them to break and even fall out. Careful curling with an eyelash curler can help you to use less product, but wouldn’t you prefer a natural mascara that conditions your lashes with sweet sounding ingredients like almond oil, rosemary, lavender and calendula flowers? I sure would.

In searching for the most highly rated, popular and effective organic mascara brands, I couldn’t find any that were waterproof, and only a few stated they were water resistant. So be aware, if you’re a cryer, natural mascara may tend to run. But considering the fact that they’re toxin free, at least you won’t have to worry about any nasty chemicals getting into your pretty peepers.

Don’t forget to wash off your eye makeup every night before bed, and if you choose a brand that’s water resistant, by all means, use an organic makeup remover, especially around your eyes.

If you’re considering a switch to organic mascara, you might also think about adding an eyelash growth serum to your beauty routine. These serums really do work, and help you to grow longer, thicker and more beautiful lashes. There are several organic brands, and a double bonus is that they’ll also help with thickening up your eyebrows.

Since your eyes are definitely a reflection into your soul, why not frame them with the most beautiful lashes possible? Turn some heads with these 10 Best Natural & Organic Mascaras 2018. We’ve updated our list to include all the newest mascaras available.

1. Natural Organic Mascara by Endlessly Beautiful

If you’ve got super sensitive eyes, or you just care about the ingredients in the products you put next to them, you’ll want to try this organic, all natural, vegan and gluten free mascara from Endlessly Beautiful. This mascara is enriched with lash nourishing ingredients including chamomile, vitamin E, oregano, thyme, coffee powder, cinnamon, rosemary and grapefruit, that condition and stimulate lash growth.

This mascara is 100 percent natural and made with 85 percent organic ingredients. It’s also cruelty free, as well as eye friendly, so it has never been tested on animals. Give your lashes a boost by brushing on a eyelash growth serum or organic cold pressed castor oil.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by purchasers

Nice natural and organic ingredient list

Makes lashes look longer

Goes on smoothly without clumping

Cons:

Mascara brush is lacking

Requires several coats to do the trick

Scent is too strong for some

Small amount for the price

2. Amazon’s Choice: Naturally Rooted Premium Organic Mascara

If you’ve wanted a mascara that not only makes your eyelashes look stunning, but strengthens and conditions them at the same time, this nourishing formula contains two key ingredients know for doing just that. Chamomile and sunflower oil for their hair strengthening and moisturizing power.

This naturally enriched mascara formula is long lasting and won’t clump. And if your eyes are sensitive, this 100 percent natural mascara is paraben free, dye free and gluten free, so it’s a great choice. If you want long, luscious lashes, this mascara will leave them looking beautiful and full.

This water resistant formula will last all day without nasty smudges and flakes. At the end of the day, cleanse with an organic face wash, for a fresh start in the morning. And don’t forget your organic deodorant to stay sweet smelling all day long.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Water resistant formula

Goes on smoothly without flaking

Natural ingredients that are paraben and chemical dye free

Cons:

Can irritate eyes

Formula seems too dry to some

Can smudge under eyes

3. Ecco Bella All Natural Black FlowerColor Mascara

We all want flirty, fabulously long lashes, so you’ll appreciate the volumized, full lash fringe you get with Ecco Bella FlowerColor All Natural Mascara. This mascara wraps around and lengthens lashes, to look their longest. This organic mascara formula is one of the purest you will find.

It’s vegan, gluten free, fragrance free, paraben free, and all natural. Ecco Bella leaves out the lacquer, shellac and alcohol of most mascaras. Instead they incorporate natural clay and flower wax, as well as coated iron oxides. It’s made ethically, and authentically, so you can feel good about using a product that’s as good for your lashes as it is for the planet.

Ecco Bella FlowerColor lipstick is loved for it’s deeply pigmented color. Find more Ecco Bella FlowerColor products along with their other great organic cosmetics right here.

Price: $20.85

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Gentle on the eyes

Doesn’t clump

Great organic formula

Cons:

Lighter formula requires more coats to show up

May cause eye irritation

Pretty expensive compared to many

Has a tendency to run

4. Skin2Spirit Natural Mineral Mascara

Leaping Bunny certified, this dark black natural mineral mascara gets our nod for its ingredient list. If you’ve got sensitive eyes, this mascara won’t irritate, yet it delivers day long wear, without smearing or smudging. It’s also water resistant, but easy to take off with soap and water, or makeup remover.

This formula, in deep black, conditions your lashes with continue use, increasing growth and thickness. While it’s as clump free as mascara gets, for the best look, let it dry between coats. It delivers nice coverage without being thick and gooey.

This organic mascara hypoallergenic, so it’s especially great for those of you with chronically watery eyes. The other thing we love is how responsive Skin2Spirit is toward its customers. That always gets bonus point in our opinion.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Natural mineral formula

Conditions and promotes lash growth with regular use

It doesn’t clump or smudge, but it’s easy to remove

Cons:

Pretty darned expensive

Small container for a big price

Fat brush gets goopy

Seems to dry out and get clumpy faster than others

5. Lumene Blueberry Volume Mascara

Say good bye to raccoon eyes. Lumene’s long wearing, non-smudging mascara formula gives your lashes an immaculate look that lasts all day. The flexible plastic brush thickens and curls your lashes while minimizing clumps. Its rounded sides lift and curl your lashes, while the cone shaped soft and flexible plastic bristles spread color from the roots to the tips.

Made with 100 percent organic arctic blueberry seed oil, this natural mascara nourishes your lashes and helps to keep them strong and conditioned. This manufacturer from Finland, where women are known to have some of the most beautiful skin in the world, also makes a terrific BB cream, as well as many other moisturizers.

Discover more of Lumene’s highly rated Finnish skin care products here.

Price: $9.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

Adds volume and length to lashes

Doesn’t clump

Unique brush adds curl and separation

Cons:

May irritate eyes

More difficult to remove than some

Tends to flake off

May smudge under eyes

6. Chic Republic Natural Organic Mascara

Let’s admit it. We just want our mascara to deliver fast and flawless results, right? This certified organic formula from Chic Republic might be right for you. Combining plant-based botanical extracts with vitamin-enriched ingredients, this gentle, lash-conditioning mascara could become your new fave.

The conditioning effect helps strengthen your lashes making them healthier and thicker. This non-clumping organic and natural mascara goes on silky and rich, and is buildable for drama. It features a specifically designed brush that makes applying the lightweight formula easy, and delivers added volume with each stroke.

It’s also hypoallergenic, so it’s safe for your sensitive eyes. Chic Republic also makes fantastic professional makeup brushes and foundation sponges to help you create a flawless look. Both the brushes and sponges get the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $13.29 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 3.6 out of five stars by users

Doesn’t irritate eyes

Goes on smoothly

Delivers intense color

Cons:

Thicker formula than some

Some packaging problems reported

Can smear or smudge throughout the day

Has a tendency to clump on the brush

7. Beauty Without Cruelty Paraben-free Mascara

Because you’re committed to finding an organic mascara with no harmful chemicals, this gentle, fragrance free formula is definitely worth a try. It delivers smudge resistant, bold color with a great little brush that defines each of your lashes. Tiny fibers in the the mascara add volume and make your lashes look longer and fuller.

It’s easy to remove at the end of the day using Beauty Without Cruelty Eye Makeup Remover. And you’ll feel especially good about using a mascara that’s 100 vegan, paraben free and cruelty free.

BWC’s Nourishing Eye Gel uses powerful anti-oxidants, replenishing moisturizers, and premium botanicals to help reduce signs of aging around the tender eye area. Their organic Hand and Body Lotion is wildly popular, rating 4.6 stars out of five by purchasers.

Find more Beauty Without Cruelty Vegan and Vegetarian beauty products for your whole body here.

Price: $12.30

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Rich dark color

Goes on smoothly

Easy to remove

Cons:

Not waterproof

Can streak or run with sweat or crying

May irritate eyes

Wet formula can make lashes go flat after curling

8. Ere Perez Organic Almond Oil Mascara

While most organic mascaras don’t lay claim to being waterproof, only a few are water resistant. This mascara from Era Perez happens to be one of them. This smudge-proof formula is made with organic almond oil to strenghten and lengthen lashes.

It protects and stimulates lash growth with conditioning vitamin E. It’s terrific for super sensitive eyes because it is free of harsh chemicals including parabens, phthalates, propylene glycol, paraffin, lead, nanoparticles and other bad juju. Better yet, this mascara is cruelty free and never tested on animals.

Ere Perez has a highly rated powder foundation made with organic Calendula flowers as well as organic eyeshadow palettes, liner and more.

If you’re interested in other Ere Perez organic cosmetics, browse for more of them here.

Price: $28

Pros:

Rated 3.8 out of five stars by users

Smells deliciously almond like

Conditions lashes

Goes on smoothly

Cons:

Pretty pricey compared to others

Somewhat difficult to remove

Some consistency issues reported

Takes several coats to achieve the full effect

9. W3LL PEOPLE Expressionist Mascara

W3LL PEOPLE organic mascara lets you revel in wearing toxin free eye makeup that is formulated with powerful botanical ingredients. This mascara creates full, bold, beautiful lashes using pure mineral pigments that will give you the blackest black around.

We love their high tech lash brush, that helps to separate and define your lashes as well as reaching those tiny eye corner lashes that often get missed when you apply mascara. The botanical blend of ingredients in this 100 percent natural formula nourishes your lashes to keep them looking more beautiful even when you’re not wearing makeup.

I personally love W3LL PEOPLE’s Bio Brightener Powder that delivers an all over glow with light reflecting micro crystals. Their Bio Brightener stick gives you the same result, but it’s easier to toss in your purse or makeup bag.

Find more of the funky, fun and socially conscious beauty products from W3LL PEOPLE here.

Price: $21.99

Pros:

Rated 3.9 out of five stars by users

Leaves lashes looking soft and well defined

Goes on smoothly and doesn’t clump

Looks natural

Cons:

Not waterproof

Tends to smudge under eyes after a few hours of wear

Wetter formula can flatten curled lashes

May flake off

10. Struck Studio Organic & Natural Mascara

There aren’t too many mascara manufacturers who will offer you a money back guarantee if you’re dissatisfied, but that’s the case with Struck Studio natural and organic mascara. With a mile long list of organic ingredients including organic chamomile, organic sunflower oil, rice powder, vitamin E, lavender flower, rosemary leaf extract and more, you’re bound to feel like you’re doing something awfully good for your lashes.

This mascara leaves your lashes healthy and full, while it nourishes and strengthens them over time. The premium mascara brush delivers color from the roots to the tip, for an even and professional look.

At the end of the day, always wash and remove makeup with a gentle facial cleanser. If you fall in love with this organic mascara, you might want to try LipStruck, a natural lip balm that comes in four delicious flavors.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Goes on smoothly

Nice, earth friendly natural ingredients

Doesn’t clump up

Cons:

More expensive than some

Tends to smear a bit under eyes

Can irritate sensitive eyes

Some reports of flaking

