Best Shapewear for Women: Top 15 Must Haves 2018

Have you ever noticed any number of well-dressed women who, miraculously, appear to have no lumps, bumps or rolls under their clothes? Well, we’ve figured out their secret. They’ve invested in shapewear that slims and tucks in all the right places, so fabric flows well, without sticking or bunching up.

The best shapewear for women comes in many styles, so you can choose what best suits your particularly pesky body issues. Want to tuck your tummy and lift your boobs? There are camisoles, body shaping slips and firming bodysuits that easily tackle the task, and will have you looking fabulous in your favorite clothes.

If you’re looking to firm up your tush and slim your thighs, there is slimming shapewear designed to do exactly that. Plus there are all kinds of combination shapewear pieces that let you manage many problem areas at once. Believe me, shapewear has come a long way from your grandma’s corsets, girdles and long line bras.

When you’re looking to invest real money in shapewear, it should have some key attributes. Look for hems that feature a Wonderful Edge, or silicone elastic, that prevents your undergarments from slipping,riding up or digging in. Nothing looks worse than a bunched up shaper, sliding up your pant legs or waistline. That doesn’t even take into account the embarrassment factor, as you try to subtly tug them back into place.

If you’re large busted woman, shop for a shaping cami or bodysuit with a built-in underwire bra, that you can purchase specifically by bra and cup size. Thigh slimmers and tummy tuckers offer a wide range of “squeeze power”. Look for the length, squish and fit that’s most comfortable and effective.

For the purposes of this post, you’ll only find women’s shapewear that meets those criteria. It’s important to buy your pieces in your regular size. Trying to buy small, in hopes of additional sucking power, will only leave you seriously uncomfortable and likely cause bulges in the strangest of places.

That would be a terrible waste of money, when you can purchase beautiful slimming shapewear that is both comfortable, and high-quality. And I can’t stress the quality conversation too much. I’ve bought some cheapies, and regretted it, because they simply didn’t perform well.

Surprisingly, SPANX isn’t the only shapewear game in town, but it is still a power hitter. More fashion labels are getting into the category, from DKNY to Miraclesuit. There are some new kids on the block, too. A clever company called Jewel Toned is taking on the big manufacturers with shaping slips, bike shorts and booty-licious panties, that combine function with sex appeal. And, as you’d expect, the biggest bra makers are expanding their body shaper offerings too.

As you know from many of my previous posts, I’m a bit of a bigger woman. I spent most of my adult life as plus size, although I’m average size right now. One of the concepts I’d like to see us stand together on, is pushing the fashion industry to uplift women of all shapes and sizes by portraying them in a healthy, normal way.

Because of that, I have taken the liberty of boycotting those lingerie companies who have chosen not to show body diversity in their models. I’m not being snobby here, either. Even the slimmest woman can use some firming and tightening magic when it comes to their foundations. But when a company selling shapewear chooses to exclusively cater to incredibly thin women, it simply doesn’t respect the broad range and beauty of women’s bodies.

If you’re among the legions of ladies looking for the very best shapewear to set off your collection of clothes, we think you’ll find this list full of fun foundations that will add to your lingerie collection in a slimming, trimming, beautiful way. Here are our recommendations for the Best Shapewear for Women: Top 15 Must Haves.

Best Bodysuit Shapewear 1. SPANX OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Tired of those unsightly little bulges showing up in the most unflattering places under your favorite knit dresses? You can alleviate that frustration, because seamless construction and silken fabric team up to luxuriously shape your body with the Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit.

This slimming shaper gives you both serious comfort, and a flawless silhouette. The one-piece wonder flattens your tummy, and dominates your hips and thighs, for sleek style. The lightweight scoop neckline and bonded edges and underarms won’t rub or irritate your skin.

This body shaper has adjustable straps that lay flat on your shoulders, and the removable underwires in the molded bust area give you perfect fit, form and separation. Fully bonded front-panels make for sweet tummy flattening, while the side panels are crafted for squeeze-free slimming and flexible movement.

The leg openings are made for a paper thin, smooth transition to your skin. If you prefer to wear your own high-support bra that’s more custom fitted to your bust, the Shape My Day Firm Control Open-Bust Bodysuit is a great alternative. That same open bust styling can be found in a slip style body shaper by SPANX as well.

Price: $74 – $202.19 (Up to 26 percent off MSRP)

2. Miraclesuit Extra Firm Control Comfort Leg Bodysuit

You can feel confident wearing your most form fitting outfits with this firm control shaping bodysuit by Miraclesuit. This beautiful body shaper comfortably shapes your midriff, tummy, back and rear. Gone are your worries about back fat rolls, especially under knit garments.

The supportive built-in underwire bra features double-layer molded mesh cups for great lift, shape and support. Because you order this baby by your bra size, you can be assured of a perfect fit. But be aware, these body shapers are built for average size torsos.

If you’re long in the waist, you may discover that this body suit is tight fitting at the crotch. In the realm of total comfort, the “Wonderful Edge” silicone lining keeps this slimming shaper’s leg bands in place, and with their seamless design, they won’t dig in.

Better yet, you can kiss that those unsightly visible panty lines goodbye. Because this is an extra firm bodysuit, keep in mind, you’ll need a bit of patience to squeeze into it. For more fanny definition, the Miracle Suit Body Briefer does the trick. The Flex Fit Wire Free Bodybriefer gives you all the control, with no underwire to bind up under your breasts.

Price: $35 – $74

3. Two Timing Firm Control Reversible Plus Size Bodysuit

Now here’s a nifty little idea – two tones to wear under different clothes. This plus size shapewear gets bonus points for it’s reversible design, which makes this a must have piece in every woman’s lingerie drawer. You’ll get comfortable control with this open bust, mid-thigh shaper that shapes and smooths your tummy, hips, thighs and rear.

The laser-cut leg openings make for a seamless transition to your skin, so this shapewear will look dandy under slacks as well as dresses. Just pair it with your favorite bra and you’re ready to rock.

If you’re looking for plus size shapewear without the longer legs, the Glamorise Women’s Plus-Size Soft Shoulder Body Smoother could be your go-to solution. And if you just really want tummy tucking power, a high-waisted boy short might be just what you’re looking for.

Price: $69.99 – $144.21

Best Tummy & Thigh Slimmers 4. Bali Women’s Shapewear Lace ‘N Smooth High-Waist Thigh Slimmer

If you’re just looking to shape your lower half, you might not want to choose a full bodysuit shaper. You just need to choose the right piece of shapewear that will fit your needs. This Bali® Lace N’ Smooth® Thigh Slimmer gives you the shaping power you want in a lightweight, breathable, lace fabric.

A huge number of women report that this thigh slimmer is so comfortable, they actually forget they have it on. With just enough spandex for comfort that moves with you, this thigh slimmer also shapes your booty and smooths out your trouble areas. The waistband doesn’t roll down or slip, so you can keep everything comfortably in place with no unsightly lines or embarrassing adjustments necessary.

For those days when you do want more shape up top, Bali also makes a Lace N’ Smooth Cami to match. Their Lace N’ Smooth brief gives just the right amount of tummy tucking power under shorts or miniskirts.

Price: $33.64

5. Miraclesuit Extra Firm Control High-Waist Thigh Slimmer

One of the biggest shapewear nightmares is having legs that roll up, or a tummy cincher that rolls down as you move throughout the day. Not only does this require embarrassing adjustments while you’re fully clothed, those issues add extra unwanted bulges and bumps.

That’s what’s awesome about this extra-firm control high-waist thigh slimmer. It effectively shapes your tummy, torso, hips and thighs, but the Wonderful Edge legs, with stay-put silicone, prevent ride-ups. The smooth, stretch, double-layer tactel fabric, triple-layer front panel delivers extra tummy control with no roll down.

This thigh slimmer comes in sizes from small to XXXL, so there’s likely to be a pair that fits your needs. Maidenform Flexees Women’s Hi-Waist Thigh Slimmers offer mesh panels for a more alluring look. They also offer a regular waist thigh slimmer that is highly rated by wearers for its “dead stop” tummy panel.

Price: $28.90 – $50 (Up to 42 percent off MSRP)

6. Naomi & Nicole Women’s Back Magic Firm Control Hi-Waist Thigh Slimmer

Just say no to muffin top. This awesomely effective hi-waist thigh slimmer incorporates back magic – a unique feature that comfortably contours the waist using flexible stays and a silicone finish. That feature prevents this thigh slimmer’s back from slipping or sliding. It effectively shapes and slims your midriff, hips, and thighs, while it supports your back, improving your posture.

The Wonderful Edge on its legs prevents midday creep and unnecessary adjustments. If you’re just stepping into the shapewear game and you’d like to try a thigh slimmer that’s a bit less expensive, MD Women’s Power Shorts are well rated and come in at under $20. Their ankle length thigh and leg shapers would work great under slacks or for your next hot yoga class.

Price: $36 – $48 (Up to 14 percent off MSRP)

7. SPANX Power Series Medium Control Higher Power Short

When you’re into some serious tummy tucking, thigh slimming mojo, the Power Series Higher Power Short is a winner. With 46 percent spandex, these miracle workers will deliver smoother results with less squeeze. Their dig free leg bands mean you don’t have to worry about VSL (visible SPANX lines) under clothes, and the open double gusset crotch makes potty stops simple.

This lightweight body shaper also delivers a one-two punch to belly bulge, with a high-waisted style that won’t bunch or roll down. With a lower waist and higher leg, the SPANX Power Short also gives your backside a nice little lift.

Seamless edges and an extra-wide waistband help SPANX Women’s Everyday Shaping Boy Shorts hide problem areas. If you just want to tuck your tummy and firm your bottom, the SPANX Women’s UndieTectable Lace High Hipster Briefs add a sexy look to some super functional undies.

Price: $32.90 – $88.50 (Up to 25 percent off MSRP)

Best Shapewear Slips 8. Arabella Women’s Firm Control Open Bust Shapewear Slip

I love shapewear slips, especially because the fabrics I love to wear tend to be more stretchy, which usually means they are clingier than average. While those fabrics are forgiving from a comfort standpoint, they are the worst for showing any little rolls and bulges, and yes, I have my share of them.

This Arabella open bust shaping slip is a figure-sculpting foundation piece that will keep you confident and comfortable. Wear it underneath form fitting dresses, especially those with a lower cut neckline. You can pair this slip with your own favorite plunge bra for a flawless look.

This slip delivers with curve-defining seams and X-back convertible adjustable straps, so high shoulder dresses are no problem. It offers firm compression, the highest level of compression for increased shape and support of your tummy, hips and fanny.

The stretch nylon and spandex fabric gives you comfort and control at the same time. If you prefer a slimming slip that doesn’t require a bra, the Arabella Women’s Firm Control Seamless Shapewear Slip is also reasonably priced at just $36.

Price: $38

9. COVERGIRL Shapewear Firm Control Half Slip

For soft slimming under dresses and skirts, this body shaping half slip from COVERGIRL is an awesome choice. The combination of high-quality polyamide and lycra means this cutie remains elastic, smooth, and supportive for long wear. It’s trimmed in pretty lace to give it an ultra feminine, flattering look.

Because this half slip is seamless, it’s perfect for wearing under even the most clingy or semi-sheer outfits. An the high waist means you won’t fight this slip, because it won’t hike up or roll down. The extreme stretch also lets you decide whether to wear it high on your tummy, or lower to more strategically firm your hips and tush. Smart and flexible – two of our favorite traits in the best shapewear.

Covergirl also has a high waist tummy tucking thong for your most minimal outfits, as well as some awesome seamless thigh shaping shorts. All the Covergirl shapewear for women is super reasonably priced – a nice plus.

Price: $35.25 – $36.25

10. BODYSLIMMERS Nancy Ganz Women’s Bust Shaping BodySlip

Don’t have anything to wear under that amazing strapless summer or evening dress? This bodyslip reduces inches around your body and beautifully smooths unwanted bumps and bulges. It features padded underwire cups to add a nice boost to your breasts, and it can be worn with or without straps.

The super tight micro fabric is designed to squeeze you in, while still being comfortable. The hook and eye back closure means your cleavage will stay secure, while the low sweetheart neckline in front, and low back let you wear the most revealing styles.

For better bust control, consider the Women’s Firm Control Shaping Slip with a built-in underwire bra. Maidenform also offers a highly rated body shaper slip that converts from strapless to straps in a snap.

Price: $45 – $58

11. Jewel Toned The Major Mini Slimming Dress

If you’ve never thought about wandering around in front of your partner in shapewear, there’s an obvious reason…it’s not usually cute or sexy looking. That’s the cool thing about this shapewear slip from Jewel Toned, a sweet new lingerie and shapewear company founded by some savvy ladies who know women like to look as good underneath, as they do in their clothes.

These folks invited me to try out the Major Mini Slimming Dress awhile back, and I’ll admit, I was skeptical when I first saw it. It just didn’t look as though it would hold up my more than adequate boobs. Wrong. This piece of shapewear sucked in my gut, nicely held up the girls, and was cute enough to sashay around in for my husband’s opinion. (BTW, he announced that he loved it.)

The nylon/spandex blend didn’t make me feel like I was wrestling on a wetsuit, and the adjustable straps delivered a nice, custom fit. The bra is constructed so that you can have more, or less, support, depending on your outerwear. It also features removable cups.

This medium control shapewear slip smooths your whole body, for a beautiful look under knits, but it’s also a cool layering piece, so you could choose to let the top show through like a camisole, because the style is just so flattering. You can also get this shaping slip in six fun colors, including red and green – a nice departure from the traditional nude and black.

Also in my trial box, the cute, but stylish Street Smart Bike Short. Instead of worrying about your shapewear showing by accident, these shorts are designed with clever see-through stripes, to give them the sassy style that’ll make you want to show them off on purpose. Their cool and comfy fit would feel perfect under a skirt or an airy dress.

Price: $55

Best Shapewear Camisoles 12. Wacoal Women’s Visual Effects Shaping Camisole

If you’re one of those lucky ladies who just needs a bit of tummy smoothing support, along with a well designed bra, this shaping camisole is the perfect answer. Stretch jacquard minimizer cups with stretch mesh lining come in cup sizes up to DDD, so you can count on finding just the right fit.

The body of this slimming camisole features two way stretch shaping fabric to avoid back and tummy rolls. Stretch straps are adjustable in the back so you can make sure your bust is well supported. And the bottom hem of this cami comes with silicone elastic so you can cast aside those worries about it riding up under your clothes during the day.

The Wacoal Women’s Beyond Naked Shaping Camisole can be worn with or without removable molded foam cups, which add opacity and dimension, and tuck neatly into a hidden pocket.

Wacoal makes some of the best bras in the world for women of all shapes and sizes. Find more of them here.

Price: $62.94 – $82 (Up to 23 percent off MSRP)

13. TC Fine Intimates Stretch Slimming Shaping Camisole

Honestly, this camisole will make your boobs look like rockstars. I have one, so I know from experience that this is a wardrobe essential, and occasionally I just wear mine around the house as a tank because it’s so darned comfortable and a little sexy. It has slimming panels for a smooth, targeted control look. Extra support in the tummy area is another plus.

It gives you a little curve at the waist, while supporting your bust with a beautiful scooped neckline. You can wear this camisole with or without a bra. It has cushioned and adjustable straps for added comfort and support. The built-in shelf bra has panels in the center gore and under the bust, to lift and separate. No “loaf boob” here.

It also features a side sling to help keep your breasts centered, not flattened out. The Wonderful Edge waist means this cami won’t ride up.

For smooth support with an underwire to define, the Instant Shaping Women’s Seamless Santoni Shaper Camisole is super soft and comfy, and I like its longer length. With tank top styling and just enough tummy tucking power, the Arabella Seamless Shaping Cami looks great under a jacket or sweater, or on its own as outerwear.

Price: $42.73 – $70

14. DKNY Modern Lights Medium Control Smoothing Camisole

If you want to create a sexy silhouette, this medium control cami from DKNY is a pretty way to do it. The underwire bra delivers great support, while the wide straps adjustable stretch strap ensure an excellent fit. The whisper-light stretch microfiber has a mesh overlay to expand the tummy sucking power of this body shaping camisole.

The laser-cut edge hem means this cami will lay flat underneath your clothes without bunching up. Pair it with some DKNY super smoothing bike shorts for a body slimming option that’s flexible as well as comfortable.

Price: $32 – $48 (Up to 33 percent off MSRP)

15. Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Comfort Devotion Cami

If you’re looking for smooth, comfortable control everyday, this Flexees Comfort Devotion Cami is a real peach. It delivers shaping, support, and comfort, in a cami that looks great under your favorite tops, tees and blouses. The built up back delivers a smooth look under tighter garments without that under-bra-bulge in back.

The straps are wide enough to cover a bra, if you want to wear one, but honestly, the support in this cami makes your boobs look like rock stars. This sweet body shaper can also become more of a layering piece than an undergarment. Since it comes in nude, black and white, you’ll find Flexees delivers tons of flexibility.

For total tummy smoothing with no bumps and bulges, the the Maidenform Flexees Fat Free Dressing Cami gives you firm support as well as a longer length to avoid roll-up and bunching issues. The Maidenform Flexees Women’s Shapewear Lace Cami is also perfect for layering, with V-neck styling and gorgeous lace trim along with adjustable straps. It too offers firm hold, and a tummy cinching waist.

Price: $20.35 – $98.50 (Up to 52 percent off MSRP)

