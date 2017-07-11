Top 10 Best Prime Day Deals on Garden & Outdoor

Welcome to 2017 Prime Day! This is Amazon’s third annual Prime Day and the deals are better than ever. Prime Day comes at the perfect time of year to stock up on all of the essentials you need for gardening and outdoor living. You will find the hottest sales today only on tools, plants, lawn equipment, outdoor accessories and decor, and so much more! Amazon has been prepping for months for this years Prime Day, so you can expect these deals to last much longer than in previous years. There will be much more stock of sale items to go around. Still, you want to act fast so that you do not miss out!

1. Save 30 Percent Off MSR, Thermarest & PackTowel Gear

Gear up for summer with MSR, Therm-a-Rest and PackTowel, with select gear on sale for a steep 25% to 30% off. The tent pictured above is the MSR Elixir 4 Tent, which is on sale for $100 off of the list price. On sale you will also find camp mattresses, tents, camp stoves, quick dry towels, camping cookware and more.This is a perfect opportunity to get those big ticket items that can be super expensive any other time of year, but are so important for camping and backpacking. If you are going on a longer, multi day hike or camping trip, you definitely want to have this lightweight gear instead of cheaper stuff that will drag you down. Take advantage of this super deal from these top brands today.

Price: $299.95 for the MSR Elixir 4 tent, on sale from $399.95

2. Save 25 Percent Off Coleman Products

Coleman is an industry leader in camping gear, and today only you can get 25% off of some of their best products. The cot pictured above is the Coleman Comfortsmart Deluxe Cot, which prime members can get for $16 off today. this cot has a super thick foam mattress and spring coil suspension, which is certainly a lot more comfortable than the cold hard ground! This cot can be used camping or you can keep it home for unexpected guests. It fits heights up to 6’6″ and is compact enough when folded to fit inside of most car trunks. Other Coleman camping gear essentials including tents, grills, air pumps, coolers, stoves, lanterns and sleeping bags are all on sale for today only. With all of the Coleman gear on sale for Prime Day, you can stock up for your entire family to camp like royalty all summer long. Get a cooler to hold your drinks, and steel wine glasses to enjoy them out of. And get a tent to sleep nice and comfortable in, safe from the elements.

Price: $64.75, on sale from $80.94

3. Save 20 Percent Off Raleigh Bikes

Bikes can be a big, expensive purchase, so if you are in the market for a bike you are going to love this deal. Select Raleigh bikes are on sale for 20% off right now, giving savings of up to $140! This lovely adult trike from Raleigh is just one of the bikes they have on sale for Prime Day. This bike features an extra stable three wheeled design and a large storage basket on the back, which is perfect for groceries, purses, or anything else you need to carry. This bike is designed to fit anyone from 5 to 6 feet tall, and has a three speed internal gear hub for low maintenance and easy riding on different terrains.

All different styles are available, from fitness road bikes to everyday comfort bikes and even tiny bikes for kids. You will love their stylish city bikes. Whether you live in the city or in the country, a good bike is a great thing to have, and you dont want to miss out on these sales! You can also save 20% on Bell helmets and tires – Click here to take advantage of this great complimentary deal!

Price: $439.99 on sale from $549.99

4. Save 30 Percent Off Timbuk2 Products

If you are a biker or a hiker, you are probably already familiar with Timbuk2 products. Timbuk2 makes high quality bags for carrying anything you need on an outdoor adventure. Everything from backpacks and bike seat packs to accessory and camera cases are on sale right now, so you can get all of the bags you need for your next trip camping, bike touring, or even just to go around town. These are heavy duty, weatherproof, high quality bags that can stand up to lots of use and even abuse. Check out the selection today and you will definitely find one on sale to fit your adventure needs!

Price: $12.50 and up

5. Save 30 Percent Off Sportstuff 1030 Adventure Stand Up Paddleboard With Accessories

If you love the beach and the waves, there is no better purchase for you than a paddleboard. Paddleboarding is like a combination of surfing and kayaking, but much easier than both. You stand up on the extra stable and hard to tip board, and paddle yourself along. It is best on mellow waters, but the board is so stable that you can easily go over turbulence and waves without falling off. This inflatable paddleboard is on sale for Prime Day and includes all of the necessary accessories, including a pump, paddle, case, tether and seat back in case you feel like riding it sitting down like a kayak. Snag this deal today and you can enjoy it all summer long!

Price: $221.99

6. Save $20 Off DEWALT 20V String Trimmer Baretool

Taking care of a lawn takes work, and a good string trimmer is an invaluable tool for any gardener or home owner. This Dewalt string trimmer is on sale for $20 off today only, so you can start keeping your lawn nice and neat all year round. This trimmer has a brushless motor to maximise efficiency and durability and a dual line with pump feed, giving a 13 inch cutting swath. The trigger has a variable speed control and the battery is sold separately.

Price: $103

7. Save 33 Percent Off Vivere Hammocks

Vivere double hammocks are on sale for $40 off right now, so if you dream of a summer oasis where you can put your feet up and relax, now is the perfect time to buy. These stylish hammocks come in five fun striped color themes and they come equipped with a metal frame so you can relax in a hammock even if you don’t have trees to hang it from. These are long lasting, durable hammocks made of thick, woven cotton so they will last for many years. The hang ties include steel inserts for greater durability, and the steel base is zinc coated to prevent rust from surface scratches.

Price: $79.98

8. Save 20 Percent Off Garden Fountains by Design Toscano

No garden should be without a beautiful fountain as a centerpiece or accessory. Fountains are relaxing, gorgeous, and great for attracting birds and beneficial insects. They can turn even the dullest yard into a spa-like environment where you can go to relax and unwind. Design Toscano fountains come in all different styles, sizes and colors, and right now 14 of them are on sale for Prime Day. The beautiful sea turtle fountain pictured above is on sale for $68 off, and there are fountains ranging in price from under $100 to over $500. These fountains may be stone, ceramic, or metal, so there is one to match anyone’s style. Some of them have animals like bears or puppies, while others feature plants like bamboo. One thing they all have in common is that they are gorgeous, functional, and heavy duty. Design Toscano products stand up to many years of use. Right now is the perfect time to get the perfect fountain for your yard or garden.

Price: $274, on sale from $343.36

9. Save 25 Percent Off Select DEWALT 40V Outdoor Power Tools

Dewalt is one of the best brands out there for any kind of tools, and lawn and garden management is no exception. This DEWALT 40V 4AH Lithium Ion XR Brushless Chainsaw is on sale for $50 off today only. Other Dewalt tools are on sale as well such as hedge trimmers, string trimmers and leaf blowers for up to 25 percent off, giving you a savings of over $80 on some items. get your yard into shape with these powerful 40V tools that will last for years to come. Dewalt tools come with a three year warranty, are ergonomically designed for maximum comfort, and offer some of the best quality in the industry. These lithium ion battery powered tools give you just as much power as gas engines, but without all of the noise, smell and hassle of gas motors. They are lighter, more efficient, and easier on your back, legs and arms as well. Try them out, you won’t be disappointed!

Price: $349, on sale from $399

10. Save 36 Percent Off GreenWorks Mower

Greenworks is the first lawn and garden tool company to be totally emissions-free. This means that when you use this battery powered motor that is on sale for over $120 off right now, you are not putting any carbon emissions into the environment. This mower comes with a 40V lithium ion battery and a durable 20″ steel deck for mulching, bagging or side discharging your lawn clippings. This mower also has Smart Cut technology to increase the speed of the blade automatically whenever more power is needed to cut through tough grass and weeds. The dual battery design allows you to store one battery while you charge the other, saving you valuable time.

Price: $225

