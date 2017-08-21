10 Best Masticating Juicers: Which Is Right For You?

One thing we could all do for better health, energy and vitality is add more fresh, raw fruits and veggies into our diet. Juicing provides a quick and easy way to pack in nutrients, enzymes, vitamins and minerals and deliver them straight to your digestive system for easy assimilation. Fresh, homemade juice is akin to a daily multivitamin without the need for stale pills or sugary gummies. Juicing at home allows you to create your own mixes of sweet and savory fruits and vegetables for yourself and for friends and family. Store bought juices are often pasteurized and at least a few weeks old, if not more. They do not have the digestive enzymes or the same concentration of vitamins and minerals found in fresh juice, and the sugar content makes them no healthier than soda. Buying juice in the store just can not compare to making your own fresh juices at home.

Masticating Vs. Centrifugal Juicers

Which juicer is the best type to purchase for home use? You can either purchase a centrifugal or a masticating juicer. Centrifugal juicers are very fast and can make fresh juice in a matter of seconds. They use large grating blades to slice the fruit and vegetables up into tiny pieces, and centrifugal force to extract the juice. Masticating juicers are much slower and use a rotating auger to grind the vegetables and press them into a fine mesh screen to extract the juice. Centrifugal juicers are much faster and can seem more convenient, but in my experience they are much more difficult to clean due to their large screen size. Centrifugal juicers also create a lot of foam, and oxidize the juice much faster because it is mixed with so much air during the quick extraction process. Oxidization is the process that happens when fruits start to turn brown and lose their fresh taste. Oxidization means that vitamins and digestive enzymes are decreasing in the juice, making it slightly less healthy than very fresh juice. Adding acids like lemon or lime juice can help slow down this process. Masticating juicers produce less foam, the juice oxidizes much slower, and the auger and slow grinding process is much more efficient at removing juice than centrifugal juicers. This means drier pulp and less waste.

My personal pick for the best type of juicer is masticating. In my experience, masticating juicers are much more effective and can save you money by extracting a lot more juice than centrifugal. I personally do not enjoy drinking foam in my juice, so I like that the slow juicing process in masticating juicers does not produce a lot of foam. They are also much easier to clean, since the fine mesh screen is only a few square inches vs. the bowl-sized screens found in “fast” juicers. In this article I have compiled the top 10 best masticating juicers on the market right now, including both vertical and horizontal models and juicers to fit every budget.

1. Best Seller: Aicok Slow Masticating Juicer Extractor

The Aicok juicer is a number one best seller and compact juicer has everything you need to get started making your own vitamin and enzyme right juice at home, even if you have a small kitchen space. This juicer operates at a low speed to reduce foaming, clogging, heat and oxidation. This is a nine part system including a compact base and all of the pieces that go together to make juice as well as a cleaning brush. Do not be in intimidated by the number of parts, though – they slide together quickly and easily and are easy to disassemble for cleaning as well. This juicer can accommodative any type of fruit or vegetable including wheat grass. This juicer comes with a two year warranty as well.

Price: $169.99 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very small and compact footprint

Comes with easy cleaning brush

2 year warranty

Cons:

All plastic body

Not as heavy duty as more expensive juicers

Some reviewers had it break quickly

2. Best Workhorse Juicer: Omega J8006 Nutrition Center Juicer

My personal experience with masticating juicers has been mostly using an Omega J8006. This awesome juicer is a real workhorse, and will last you for many years. This juicer has a large, supper powerful motor that can crunch through even the toughest vegetables. It operates at a very low speed so there will never be an issue with foaming or clogging. Because this juicer is so powerful, it provides a high juice yield compared to cheaper models. The dual stage juicing system operates very quietly – I have been able to make juice in the same room as my sleeping baby using this juicer with no problem. This juicer comes with an incredibly 15 year warranty, so you can count on it lasting a very long time.

Price: $258.56 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Very powerful motor

Quiet operation

15 year warranty

Cons:

Takes up a lot of counter space

Comes with a lot of accessories that must be stored

Relatively expensive

3. Best Mixer Attachment Juicer: KitchenAid KSM1JA Masticating Juicer and Sauce Attachment

If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer, it makes more sense to purchase an inexpensive juicer attachment than to buy a whole new appliance. This juicer attachment has all of the parts you would find in a regular masticating juicer, but it attaches right on to the front of your KitchenAid mixer. It fits all KitchenAid mixers so whatever model you have will work with this juicer. You can choose between three pulp screens for low pulp juices or high pulp juices, sauces and jams. The feed tube is extra wide so you do not have to cut things in tiny pieces before feeding them in. This is a great choice for anyone with a KitchenAid who wants to add more healthy juices in to their daily routine!

Price: $139.99

Watch an assembly video here.

Pros:

Does not take up a lot of counter space

Inexpensive

Sturdy metal base

Cons:

Requires KitchenAid mixer for power

No warranty

Some reviewers mentioned clicking and squeaking

4. Best Whole Fruit Vertical Juicer: BioChef Atlas Slow Masticating Juicer

After using horizontal masticating juicers for years, I love the idea of a vertical masticating juicer. Horizontal juicers run the risk of breaking if you put too much pressure on the veggies as you push them through the chute. This can be an issue with hard vegetables like carrots, and it is not a good feeling to see your juicer bend and flex as you push the vegetables through. This vertical juicer from BioChef removes that possibility with its vertical alignment. This juicer has an extra wide chute in order to juice whole fruit at once. It operates at 40 RPM, which is half the speed of most other juicers, so you know it is going to be extra low heat and no foam will be produced at all. This juicer is easy to operate and easy to clean, and makes juicing a breeze. This is my personal favorite on this list because of the time it takes to cut up vegetables and fruit to make a cup of juice for one, much less a whole family. It is unfortunate but true that the inconvenience of so much chopping prevents a lot of people, myself included, from daily juicing. A whole fruit juicer like the BioChef Atlas makes fresh juice easy and convenient.

Price: $179 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy to use vertical alignment

Small countertop footprint

Juices whole fruits and vegetables without chopping

Cons:

Relatively expensive

No warranty

Not many reviews

5. Best Manual Juicer: Chef’s Star Manual Hand Crank Single Auger Juicer

If you do not have a lot of counter space, or you do not want to use electricity unnecessarily, a manual juicer is a great option. Manual juicers are also great for travel and camping, so that you can have fresh, delicious juice no matter where you are. This inexpensive manual masticating juicer from Chef’s Star has a ton of positive reviews from customers who have taken this juicer everywhere with them, from airplane trips to road trips, and loved the results. This juicer has a powerful suction cup on the bottom to keep it stabilized while you turn the crank. It requires an absolutely spotless surface to maintain strong suction, so make sure to wipe down the counter before use. This juicer is made of plastic, including the pulp screen, so it is not quite as effective as electric juicers in extracting the most juice from the pulp. The plastic screen does make it very easy to clean, however. Overall, this juicer is an awesome choice for everyday use or for travel if you are not going to be making huge quantities of juice. It will give you a nice mini workout while you juice your fruit and veggies,too!

Price: $24.99

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Small countertop footprint, easy to store and travel with

Plastic parts are easy to clean

Does not use electricity or require special plug adapters in foreign countries

Cons:

Plastic parts may wear out faster over time

May lose suction on a slightly unclean surface

Not as effective as electric juicers at extracting the maximum amount of juice

6. Best Wheatgrass Juicer: LEXEN The Original Healthy Manual Wheatgrass Juicer

Here is another manual juicer for anyone who is looking to juice mainly wheat grass, barley grass, or other greens. Leafy greens do not juice well in centrifugal juicers because they are so high in stringy fibers. These fibrous greens need high amounts of pressure to remove the juice, which only masticating juicers can provide. However, if you want to have a shot a day of green juice, you do not need a large electric masticating juicer for your greens. A small hand powered juicer like this is perfect.

Price: $64.96 with free shipping

Watch a review video here.

Pros:

Easy to use for leafy greens

Clamps to the counter top for support

Effectively juices any greens without the need for electricity

Cons:

Made entirely out of plastic

More difficult to use for other vegetables and greens

Some reviewers experience leaks

7. Best Easy To Clean Vertical Juicer: Argus Le Slow Masticating Juice

This vertical juicer from Argus Le is best known for being much easier to clean than other juicers. This juicer has an innovative three in one auger system that squeezes, filters, and collects the juice in one part. This makes it easy to clean, and fast too as you can clean it completely in only two minutes. The chute is very wide at 3″ so you can chop your fruits and veggies larger than with other juicers. This juicer operates at a low speed of 65 RPM to greatly reduce heat, foam and oxidation. This juicer also has a two year warranty. I have an Argus Le and I love it. It is so easy to use and I am able to make juice much faster than when I had an Omega – Peeled oranges and small apples fit easily in the chute whole. Because of this I am much more likely to make fresh juice for my family every morning.

Price: $99.99 with free shipping

Watch a how to video here.

Pros:

Very well reviewed

Wide spout

Very easy to clean

Cons:

Made of plastic

Vertical juicers are not as effective for leafy greens

Some reviewers found it to be less effective than other juicers

8. Best Heavy Duty Vertical Juicer: Omega VRT350 Heavy Duty Dual-Stage Vertical Single Auger Low Speed Juicer

Here is another workhorse juicer from Omega, this time a vertical model. This juicer combines the powerful motor of Omega juicers with the convenience of vertical juicers. It takes up much less counter space than other Omega models, while still juicing at a very low speed. This juicer has over 1,000 positive reviews from customers who love that it is so easy to use, compact, and efficient with its two stage juicing process. Omega is one of the top brands for juicers, and their machines last for many years of daily use. This juicer comes with a 10 year warranty in case anything goes wrong, as well.

Price: $251.52



Watch a review video here

Pros:

10 year warranty

Small countertop footprint

Juice does not separate or oxidize as easily as centrifugal juicers

Cons:

May not perform as efficiently as horizontal juicers

Some reviewers experienced leaks

May be more complicated to clean than other juicers

9. Best Wide Chute Juicer: NutriChef PKSJ40 Countertop Masticating Slow Juicer

Here is a fantastic wide mouth masticating juicer from NutriChef that is going to take a lot of the effort out of juicing every day. With its extra wide chute, you can put extra large pieces of fruits and vegetables down the chute without having to cut them into tiny slivers. The NutriChef is a high powered juicer and operates at a low speed to further reduce oxidation. The base is made of durable stainless steel and the juicer body is made of rugged engineered plastic.

Price: $119.99 with free shipping



Watch a review video here.

Pros:

High power and low speed

Rugged steel housing

Extra large chute

Cons:

Large chute is not quite large enough for whole fruit like apples

No warranty info on the product page

Juice is very thick (some may like this!)

10. Best Classic Juicer: Champion G5-PG710 Commercial Masticating Juicer

The final juicer on this list is the ultimate masticating juicer, the Champion. Champion is a USA based company and their products have been made in the US since 1955. Champion juicers can make anything from juice to tomato sauce to almond butter or banana “ice cream”. This powerful machine has been a customer favorite for decades now, and it continues to be one of the most popular juicers on the market. If you want a solid juicer that will last for many, many years, then Champion is the one for you. The Champion juicer also comes with a three year warranty.

Price: $295 with free shipping

Top rated company for juicers since 1955

High powered motor

3 year warranty

Watch a review video here.

Cons:

Not very modern looking design

Very large countertop footprint

Very expensive

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.