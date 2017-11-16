5 Best Christmas Laser Lights for 2018 (Updated!)

Hanging Christmas decorations on your roof can be fun. Until it gets old.

And it gets old quick. After all, it doesn’t take long to kill the magic of hanging lights when you have to deal with tangled strings lights, dead bulbs, and rickety ladders.

Christmas laser lights are the perfect remedy when decorating your house starts to feel like a chore.

These mini-projectors only need to be staked into your lawn and plugged in before they cover thousands of square feet with a multi-color holiday light show.

They can be powered on via a remote, set with a built-in timer, and customized in a number of styles.

And most of these lights are strong enough that you only need one to light up the whole front of your house. That will save you tons of money as well.

When you’re ready to join the laser light revolution, you can read on below and browse our favorite holiday projector decorations.

1. 1byone Christmas Outdoor Laser Light Projector

The 1byone Christmas Outdoor Laser Light Projector offers one of the best feature sets for one of the best prices.

This projector offers any combination of simple red stars and green Christmas tree patterns. It also has a lot more customization in terms of light motion and patterns.

The included remote control allows you to cycle through different motion options, control individual flash speeds and light intensity for each color, and set a timer for 1-6 hours.

A single light projector covers about 2,100 sq. ft., and has stands to work inside and outside. If you do put it outside, it is IP65 rated against intrusion by water and dust.

If you love tweaking settings and customizing your display, then this is the laser light set for you.

Price: $22.99

2. Clustars Christmas Laser Lights

The Clustars Christmas Laser Lights take a more festive approach to decorating with its holiday-themed patterns.

Its red and green lasers form patterns like trees, bells, snowflakes, and — is that Santa Claus himself? The patterns cover an area of around 3,000 sq. ft. in light.

This projector comes with a remote that allows you to cycle through five different display patterns, or set a 24 hour timer (6 hours on, 18 hours off).

This projector has stands for indoor and outdoor use.

It also has an IP44 rating for water and dust resistance, so you can leave them outside in anything but the worst weather.

Price: $54.99

1. Bulbhead Star Shower Motion Laser Lights Star Projector

The Star Shower Motion Laser Lights is a projector with a fairly straightforward design, offering a mix of red and green lights, or just green lights.

There aren’t a lot of display modes (not even one for just red lights), but the lights can cover a massive 3,200 sq. ft., so you probably only need one.

There is a button that adds a slow swirling pattern to the lights if you want a more dynamic display.

The projector has a built-in light sensor that will automatically turn the lights on as it gets dark.

The light comes with a stake for outdoor use, and a stand for indoor use, allowing them to work anywhere without issue. The projector is also weather resistant.

Price: $38.99

4. Bossjoy Gobos Pattern Projector Lights

The Bossjoy Gobos Pattern Projector Lights is noteworthy for the fact that it can get year-round mileage with its modular gobo lens set.

What is a gobo? It stands for “goes before optics,” and describes a flat piece of glass that projects an image when illuminated.

The Bossjoy light comes with 12 of them in total, one of which is a beautiful snowflake design that offers a more classy take on holiday decorating.

It also includes a more traditional Christmas setup, which includes Santas, stocking, bells, and Christmas trees.

This waterproof projector offers an automatic timer (6 hours on, 18 hours off), and controls to change the movement speeds of the projected images.

This projector can be used inside or outside, but note that it does not have a remote control. If the built-in timer works well for you, then you can just set it and forget it.

And when the holiday times are over, you can just swap out for a different gobo and let the good times roll.

Price: $24.75

5. Geekers Christmas Projector Lights

The Geekers Christmas Projector Lights earn their place among top picks for having the most Christmas-themed light patterns available.

This projector offers 8 different lighting patterns, which can be combined with flashing, rotating, or static effects. It has red, green laser, plus a blue LED to further brighten up your display.

The lights can cover an area of 2,100 sq. ft. or so. They can be controlled with a handy remote, which also has 2, 4, and 8 hour timers.

These lights come with a stand for indoor and outdoor use, and are IP65 rated for water and dust resistance.

With this many options in just one package, you can have a unique light display for the next 10 years, and you’d still never have to climb a ladder in freezing weather.

Price: $40.99

