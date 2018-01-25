5 Alternatives to Jake Paul’s Edfluence that Teach You How to Grow on Social Media

Edfluence

Social media superstar Jake Paul quietly launched his new educational platform for aspiring social media influences known as Edfluence in early January 2018. In the $7 introduction video, Paul promises that if you can do social media right (and presumably take the rest of his classes for $57), you can buy everything you ever dreamed of. However many agree that the service leaves a lot to be desired.

The Verge called the service “manipulative,” saying that the service uses Paul’s luxury cars and other wealthy imagery to sell the idea that you can make millions if you pay the full $64 for the service. The service itself doesn’t seem to be worth the asking price as it features bare bones content with very basic advice and no mentions on how to make content safely and responsibly. Many content creators on YouTube have taken to the platform to express their contempt for Edfluence, with Taylor A saying that “it’s like a fricken pyramid, ponzi-scheme piece of shit.”

As YouTuber Miranda Mendelson points out, there are so many ways to learn for free about raising your presence on social media. “You don’t have to pay Jake Paul $7 to tell you what he could teach you for $57, that’s for damn sure,” she said. So in this article, we outline five different alternatives to Edfluence that you can use to step up your social media influence game.

Disclosure: We are not affiliated with any of the following services. We just think they’re good resources.

1. Skillshare

Skillshare is your best bet when it comes to alternatives to Edfluence as well as learning tons of great skills.

Skillshare offers over 18,000 video classes taught by industry experts. Classes also come with projects to help you practice skills as well as the ability to share work and comments with the other 3 million members using the service. You can even watch classes on your smart phone thanks to the Skillshare app.

Many of the classes are geared toward all the skills you need for success on social media platforms. Here’s just a selection of such classes:

Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram: Crafting Your Digital Presence

Introduction to Social Media Advertising

Context is Key: Social Media Strategy in a Noisy Online World

Fundamentals of Google Analytics

Introduction to SEO: Tactics and Strategy for Entrepreneurs