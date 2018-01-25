5 Alternatives to Jake Paul’s Edfluence that Teach You How to Grow on Social Media

Social media superstar Jake Paul quietly launched his new educational platform for aspiring social media influences known as Edfluence in early January 2018. In the $7 introduction video, Paul promises that if you can do social media right (and presumably take the rest of his classes for $57), you can buy everything you ever dreamed of. However many agree that the service leaves a lot to be desired.
The Verge called the service “manipulative,” saying that the service uses Paul’s luxury cars and other wealthy imagery to sell the idea that you can make millions if you pay the full $64 for the service. The service itself doesn’t seem to be worth the asking price as it features bare bones content with very basic advice and no mentions on how to make content safely and responsibly. Many content creators on YouTube have taken to the platform to express their contempt for Edfluence, with Taylor A saying that “it’s like a fricken pyramid, ponzi-scheme piece of shit.”
As YouTuber Miranda Mendelson points out, there are so many ways to learn for free about raising your presence on social media. “You don’t have to pay Jake Paul $7 to tell you what he could teach you for $57, that’s for damn sure,” she said. So in this article, we outline five different alternatives to Edfluence that you can use to step up your social media influence game.
Disclosure: We are not affiliated with any of the following services. We just think they’re good resources.
1. Skillshare
Skillshare is your best bet when it comes to alternatives to Edfluence as well as learning tons of great skills.
Skillshare offers over 18,000 video classes taught by industry experts. Classes also come with projects to help you practice skills as well as the ability to share work and comments with the other 3 million members using the service. You can even watch classes on your smart phone thanks to the Skillshare app.
Many of the classes are geared toward all the skills you need for success on social media platforms. Here’s just a selection of such classes:
It’s not just social media stuff either. There’s classes on video editing, mobile app design, web development, photography, writing, cinematography, graphic design, music mixing, drawing, 3D printing, and more.
Now it’s not free to access but at less than $10 a month it’s way more affordable than traditional schooling. You can make it even cheaper thanks to a partnership between Skillshare and popular YouTube channel The Film Theorists, where heading to the link in the description of one of the channel’s videos will get you a three month subscription for just $0.99. The offer ends on February 15.
2. Video Creators
Video Creators is your one stop source for everything YouTube. From big topics like navigating YouTube’s rampant demonetization to small yet important ones like how to write clickable video titles and thumbnail images, Video Creators lets you know exactly what you need to be successful on YouTube. Videos contain a lot of helpful info as well as links to additional resources. You’ll also get a constant stream of helpful hints if you subscribe as the channel updates at least twice a week.
As a fellow YouTube channel, it applies everything it teaches to itself so it’s growing right alongside the channels it teaches. It genuinely feels like they want to inform you and make you succeed, not just take your ad revenue.
3. Break the Internet
Another great YouTube channel to help you get your social media game on, Break the Internet specializes in Snapchat. The channel not only teaches you how to use Geofilters, how to grow followers, and how to avoid being stalked, but also makes videos going over each update to the service. The channel also does app reviews and gives tips on other social media services.
4. Forbes
While Forbes doesn’t have engaging videos to teach you about how to increase your followers on Instagram, it does give you a whopping 50 tips on the subject. It’s not just a list of hot takes either; the tips cite extensive research on what time to post and more. You won’t get this much value from any other outlet.
5. Matthew Brian Brown
Matthew Brian Brown has nine different videos on the subject of digital marketing and all of them are great. While the videos aren’t the most flashy, they all let you know how to gain prominence on social media such as Twitter and Instagram in organic ways. We especially appreciates how he explains in his video about Instagram growth how to gain followers by liking other people’s content and doing so without looking creepy or desperate.
He also has a lot of videos on beard care products. So that’s a plus.
