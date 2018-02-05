WATCH: Hulu Super Bowl Commercial 2018 for ‘Castle Rock’

Youtube

Note: This post will be updated with Hulu’s official Super Bowl ad as it becomes available.

Hulu will be airing a Super Bowl ad for the second consecutive year during tonight’s game.

Leading up to the Big Game, the company was very hush hush, keeping all the details about its commercial under wraps.

Last year, Hulu’s commercial centered on The Handmaid’s Tale, which went on to win an Emmy and Golden Globe. Could the company be doing the same thing again this year?

**Update: Hulu’s commercial featured a promo for its newest Stephen King series, Castle Rock, starring Bill Skarsgard and executive produced by JJ Abrams.

As the New England Patriots take on the Philadelphia Eagles this year, some of the world’s biggest companies will be fighting for the attention of the millions of viewers watching the game at home.

This year’s commercials feature an array of A-list celebrities, including Peter Dinklage, Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Cardi B, Peyton Manning, and Tiffany Haddish, among others.

According to Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports charged over $5 million for a 30-second spot during this year’s game. Meaning, of course, that 60-second spots cost upwards of $10 million.

A climactic episode of This Is Us will follow the game. Dan Lovinger, NBC Sports Group Executive Vice President of Ad Sales, tells Adweek, “We expect Feb. 4 will set a record for single-day revenue generated by a single company.”