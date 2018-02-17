Presidents’ Day Weekend 2018: Restaurant Deals & Sales

Getty

Although Presidents’ Day is on Monday, February 19, there are a number of stores and chains offering deals throughout the weekend. Some started as early as Valentine’s Day.

Presidents’ Day, originally established in 1885 to recognize President George Washington, is still officially referred to as “Washington’s Birthday” by the federal government. Today, however, it is viewed as a way to celebrate all US presidents.

A number of stores honor Presidents’ Day with deals and coupons for cheaper buys. With the list below, you can shop away with store codes or nab those in-store items you’ve been longing for.

Deals & Sales

CVS: CVS is offering 30% off sitewide and free shipping. Click here for the coupon code.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 20% off one single item. View coupon here.

Bloomingdales: Bloomingdales is offering shoppers a great deal with 50% to 75% off almost all clearance inventory.

Home Depot: Is offering up to 35% off with appliance special buys. Valid from Feb. 8 to Feb. 28. Click here for info.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom is offering 40% off on select styles for their winter sale.

Macy’s: Up to 60% off on Macy’s President’s Day Sale and 20% off your purchase using code PRES.

Amazon: Those without an Audible membership can get 40% off an Audible Gold membership for the first three months, according to Time.

CNBC reports that with many car dealerships coming out with 2018 models, some of the best deals will be on older cars; with incentives on sedans large pickup trucks rather than on SUVs.

Wayfair: Wayfair is offering great deals on mattresses, bedding, and kitchen appliances. From now through Feb. 21, you can save up to 70% on mattresses.

Presidents' Day Deals you can't miss out on https://t.co/2y7YpRakRY pic.twitter.com/U688Nd0eFi — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) February 13, 2018

Restaurants

Domino’s: According to Living on the Cheap, Domino’s is offering a large, two-topping pizza for $5.99 at participating locations. The deal is through February 18 and carry-out only.

Sonic: Sonic is offering $1 hot dogs all day on 2/19, Presidents’ Day.

Burger King: Burger King is offering 10 chicken nuggets for $1.69 for a limited time and at participating locations only.

Quiznos: is offering a free lobster & seafood sub. Click here for the freebie. According to Living on the Cheap, new and current members will receive a complimentary eight-inch Lbster and Seafood Scampi Bake or Lobster and Seafood Classic Sub with any purchase at particiapting locations from Feb 14 to Feb 28.