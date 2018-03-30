Passover 2018 Dates: What Times Does Passover Start and End?

Passover 2018 begins this evening, Friday, March 30, 2018 and it generally runs into the evening of the following night. However, the holiday can also run for the week. This year, it reportedly has its official ending on April 7, 2018. The holiday commemorates the Israelites Exodus from Egypt, becoming free, and the biggest ritual for the holiday is the traditional seder dinner, which generally is held on the first night of the holiday, though many celebrate on the second evening as well. Often, Jewish holidays officially start at sundown because, according to the Bible, days begin after the sun sets. This comes from the story of creation from the book of Genesis, and at the end of each day, it states, “And there was evening, and there was morning” after every day. Because the Torah defines a day as beginning with the evening, so do the Jewish people.

Below find a list of the remaining Jewish holidays for 2018.

Passover

March 30 – April 7, 2018

Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Memorial Day)

April 10-11, 2018

Yom Hazikaron, Israeli Memorial Day

April 17-18, 2018

Yom Haatzmaut (Israeli Independence Day)

April 18-19, 2018

Lag B’Omer

May 2-3, 2018

Yom Yerushalayim (Jerusalem Day)

May 12-13, 2018

Shavuot

May 19-21, 2018

Tisha B’Av

July 21-22, 2018

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 9-11, 2018

Fast of Gedalia

Sept. 12, 2018

Yom Kippur

Sept. 18-19, 2018

Sukkot

Sept. 23-30, 2018

Observers use the Hebrew calendar, which is also a lunar calendar, to track their days and holidays. Because the Hebrew calendar is lunar, the dates of Jewish holidays change each year. A lunar calendar follows the cycles of the moon, as opposed to following a typical calendar, used in the United States. When compared to a 12-cycle solar calendar (which most Americans use), there are surely differences.

For Passover, there are several dietary restrictions, but Vogue reports that these rules were revamped in 2015. During the holiday, those who observe are not allowed to eat unleavened bread. There are other restrictions as well, but some that have been changed include some being allowed to eat legumes, chickpeas, rice, beans, edamame, and corn. So, feel free to add these to your Passover menu if you’d like.