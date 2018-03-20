First Day of Spring 2018: Best Quotes & Sayings

The first day of Spring 2018 may be here, but there are still reports of snow ahead in some areas. Today, the first day of Spring, is also known as the spring equinox or vernal equinox and this means that the sun will shine directly on the equator, making the length of the day and night nearly the same. The Spring Equinox 2018 in the Northern Hemisphere will be at the time of 12:15 p.m. ET today. Each year, the spring equinox lands on either March 20th or 21st each year. According to the National Weather Service, next year’s Spring Equinox date is also on March 20th. TIME has reported that for those in the Southern Hemisphere of the world, the Spring Equinor happens at the exact opposite time of the year, which would be the Fall Equinox.

According to TIME, today is the one day of the year where the sun rises in the east and sets in the west for the entire world. To celebrate the day, here are some quotes to use as the status on your Facebook profile, text to friends, or tweet out online.

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, ‘Let’s party!'” Robin Williams came up with this cute quote.

“Behold, my friend, the Spring is come; the earth has gladly received the embraces of the sun, and we shall soon see the results of their love!” This quote was posted on Belief Net as an inspirational quote. It is by Sitting Bull.

For those worried about more snow in the future, this Lilly Pulitzer quote may be just what you need. “Despite the forecast, live like it’s Spring.”

A sweet quote by Bernard Williams reads, “The day the Lord created hope was probably the same day he created Spring.” Another cute and hopeful quote is, “Spring is when you feel like whistling even with a shoe full of slush.” This one is by Doug Larson.

“The beautiful spring came; and when Nature resumes her loveliness, the human soul is apt to revive also.” This quote is by Harriet Ann Jacobs and it’s a good way of thinking, considering all of the cold winter storms that keep hitting.

An inspirational quote by Gary Zukav says, “The spring wakes us, nurtures us and revitalizes us. How often does your spring come? If you are a prisoner of the calendar, it comes once a year. If you are creating authentic power, it comes frequently, or very frequently.”

“A life without love is like a year without spring.” This quote is by Octavian Paller.

Mark Twain once said, “It’s spring fever. That is what the name of it is. And when you’ve got it, you want – oh, you don’t quite know what it is you do want, but it just fairly makes your heart ache, you want it so!”

On the first day of Spring, there are some places that give out freebies in tribute to the day. According to USA Today, Dairy Queen will be having its fourth annual “Free Cone Day” and will give out free small vanilla soft-serve cones while supplies last. Linda Chadwick, Rita’s president and CEO, also has stated that Rita’s Italian Ice will be giving out free items as well. Chadwick stated that, “The First Day of Spring, along with a free cup of Rita’s Italian Ice, gives us the perfect opportunity to start the season by bringing a smile to everyone’s face.” So, be sure to load up on your free frozen treats.