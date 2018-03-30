Why Do We Have Easter Eggs?

If you study the Bible, you would be hard-pressed to find any references to brightly painted Easter Eggs. And yet, they have become an integral part of the holiday. More than that, they’re one of the best parts of Easter. Decorating the eggs, hiding the eggs (if you’re an adult), finding the eggs (if you’re young or young at heart), and waking up to an Easter basket full of chocolate eggs on Easter Sunday morning. Simply put – we love Easter eggs. But where did they come from, and how did they become part of the Easter holiday?

1. There Is Great Symbolism Of The Easter Egg

Some Christians symbolically link the cracking open of Easter eggs with the empty tomb of Jesus. The eggshells represent the rock being moved away, freeing Christ from the tomb. The egg itself, of course, represents new life.

“Easter is a religious holiday, but some of its customs, such as Easter eggs, are likely linked to pagan traditions. The egg, an ancient symbol of new life, has been associated with pagan festivals celebrating spring. From a Christian perspective, Easter eggs are said to represent Jesus’ emergence from the tomb and resurrection. Decorating eggs for Easter is a tradition that dates back to at least the 13th century, according to some sources. One explanation for this custom is that eggs were formerly a forbidden food during the Lenten season, so people would paint and decorate them to mark the end of the period of penance and fasting, then eat them on Easter as a celebration,” explains The Huffington Post.

2. Eggs Have Been Decorated In Other Cultures for Centuries

“Pysanky is the word by which the ancient Heathen custom of Ostara egg decoration is known in Eastern Europe… and beyond. This custom is thought to have originated in the Ukraine… the same place where the earliest known examples of that most ancient and holy European symbol, the swastika, were found. Paleolithic figures, carved out of mammoth ivory and decorated with swastikas, were discovered in Mezine, Ukraine. The painting of eggs with magical symbols is well known and exceedingly popular in our present culture, but few know the true meanings of the symbols enjoyed, and some even think of this holiday as being Christian. The truth is that Christianity had no traditions of its own any more than it had its own temples,” explains odinia.org.

The tradition of painting hard-boiled eggs during springtime predates Christianity. In many places around the globe, the egg is a symbol of new life, rebirth and fertility. For thousands of years, Iranians and others have decorated eggs during the spring equinox.

Surprisingly, the eggs and bunny are Pagan symbols. In Paganism, eggs represent new life. Since Easter falls around the beginning of Spring, eggs slowly became part of the Christian celebration.

Eventually, chocolate Easter Eggs became part of the tradition, though the details of how and why are somewhat unclear. Perhaps it was simply a way of making children even more eager to collect as many eggs as possible.

3. Egg Hunts & Egg Rolls Are Beloved Traditions

Surprisingly, there is a great amount of significance behind the tradition of egg rolling. It’s not just fun and silly – it’s a reference to Christ.

Easter egg hunts and egg rolling (egg rolls) are two popular egg-related traditions. An egg hunt involves hiding eggs outside for children to run around and find on Easter morning. Arguably the most famous Egg Roll is held annually at the White House. ” The White House Easter Egg Roll is a timeless tradition that dates back to 1878 under the Administration of President Rutherford B. Hayes,” states whitehouse.gov.

Egg rolls are more than just a fun activity for children to enjoy. “Eggs are rolled as a symbolic re-enactment of the rolling away of the stone from Christ’s tomb. In the United States, the Easter Egg Roll is an annual event that is held on the White House lawn each Monday after Easter,” explains The Huffington Post.

4. Decorating Eggs Can Be Fun For People Of All Ages

Decorating Easter eggs is an activity that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of religion, age or otherwise. Hard-boiled eggs provide the perfect medium for fostering creativity. When it comes to young children, decorating Easter eggs is always a fun activity that allows little ones to bond with their parents.

Adults enjoy decorating eggs as well. A new favorite is galaxy Easter eggs, and a tutorial can be found here.

5. Easter Eggs Are a Sweet Celebration of Spring

There are many kinds of Easter eggs. There are hard boiled eggs that we dip and decorate ourselves, and usually find their way to a platter of egg salad. There are Easter eggs made of chocolate and covered in foil. They are usually found in Easter baskets that children around the world wake up to on Easter Sunday, surrounded by brightly colored Easter grass. There are plastic Easter eggs which are often used for hunts and rolls. If you’ve ever lost track of a rogue Easter egg of the hardboiled variety, then you can appreciate the substitution of an actual egg for a plastic one.

There are also Easter eggs that are placed outside to decorate trees and gardens. This variety of Easter egg is often the most beautiful. Verdant gardens look ever the picture of Spring decorated with a few, brightly colored Easter eggs. Winter is over and new life begins again.

For more information on the symbology of Easter, go here. Additionally, Martha Stewart’s Complete Guide to Decorating Easter Eggs is available here.