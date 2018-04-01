April Fools’ Pranks for Adults & Kids on Easter 2018

It’s April Fools’ Day 2018 and we’ve got a bunch of ideas for you when it comes to pulling pranks on your friends, boyfriends, girlfriends, husbands or your wife. Whether you’re at home or just online, we’ve got some jokes for you to play today. Plus, there are some geared towards the Easter holiday, since April Fools’ falls on Easter Sunday this year. Read on below.

– “Accidentally” send the wrong text to your significant other. Let’s say you’re dating or married to a guy named George. Send George a text that says something like this: I told George I had to work later, so you can come over tonight if you want. Of course you need to set this up a little beforehand. If you’re going to go with this exact idea, then you need to tell your significant other that you can’t see them tonight because you have to work or you have some kind of plans. Later on in the day, send them this text and enjoy the chaos … Don’t let this carry on for too long though because you might end up single if they can’t take a joke or have trust issues.

– With April Fools’ Day being on Easter this year, there are plenty of Easter-related pranks for the day. Buzzfeed has reported that wrapping grapes in Easter egg foil can be a fun and harmless way to go. If you are trying to make a festive treat, chocolate-covered brussels sprouts is a funny option. Put a skewer or toothpick in each one and dip them in hardening chocolate. Feel free to decorate the melted chocolate with sprinkles and fun colors. Once done, they all appear to be cake pops, which can be Easter themed.

– Food pranks are usually a win and there are so many options. A very simple idea is scraping the cream out of Oreos and replacing it with white toothpaste. There’s also the good old salt in the sugar gag. When your family gets ready for their morning coffee or tea, they’ll be stirring salt into their hot cup instead of sugar. You could also make a fresh new pitcher of Orange Juice by using powdered Kraft cheese from your macaroni and cheese box. Mixed with the right amount of water, it looks just like an OJ drink.

– Make a fake Instagram account, online dating profile, Facebook page, etc. Use hot photos of someone “Catfish” style and then follow or “friend” a couple people you know. Whoever takes the bait will be your victim today. Let the games begin.

– Get ahold of one of your friend’s cell phones if you can. At this point you have all the power. You can choose to send out texts to random people, their parents, or their co-workers. You could also send out fake emails or even change all the names in their contacts. The more time you have with the phone the better, so try to keep your friend distracted. If you decide to change all the contact names in the phone, sometimes it’s fun to go with a theme. Make all the contact names Disney characters, celebrities, or just ridiculous words. Be creative.

– Two words: Confetti Bomb. Glitter or confetti bombs are kind of mean, so make sure the person you victimize has a sense of humor. Give a friend a sealed envelope, package, bag, whatever and make sure you overly tape it or secure it. The more forceful they have to be when they open it, the more the confetti will explode and spread.

– Just because April Fools’ Day is on a Sunday doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate it on Monday at school or work. Now, you can’t get away with the same things at school that you used to be able to … So, how can you prank your teacher? First, you need a teacher with a good sense of humor or one that you have a good relationship with. You also need to keep in mind that you should not do anything destructive or do something that might get you suspended. With that said, here’s a couple ideas … Leave a fake note on the teacher’s desk that they’ve been requested to report to the assistant principal, principal or one of your school’s superiors. You could also cover the classroom in post-it notes or aluminum foil. You’ll either have to get into the classroom ahead of time or be very quick. You can also hide all the chalk or dry-erase markers.

Good luck!