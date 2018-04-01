Is 7-Eleven Open On Easter 2018?

Today may be Easter, but lucky for you, most 7-Eleven convenience will be open for those looking to pick up coffee on the way to the local Easter egg hunt.

Before you head out to grab a newspaper, though, make sure to double check the hours of your local 7-Eleven by clicking here.

Few may know that 7-Eleven started way back in 1927 when a man named Joe Thompson began selling household items like eggs, milk, and bread from a local store in the company’s icehouse. The store was officially christened 7-Eleven in 1946 as a reflection of store hours at that time– 7 am to 11 pm.

The company operates in a whopping 55,000 locations. According to Mental Floss, thisb eat out McDonald’s in 2007.

Many items are sold at 7 eleven stores, like Slurpee, Krispy Kremes, $1 coffee, Hot chocolate, Treats and Candies, and much more. The company run by the motto, “Give the customers what they want, when and where they want it.”

On their main webpage, the company’s founder, Joe C. Thompson Jr. is reported as saying, “The 7‑Eleven brand is known and loved around the world, and our iconic products are a big part of the American culture. And although we’ve grown significantly over the years, our focus stays fixed on making life easier for customers. This simple idea is the reason we’re the marketplace leader. It’s also why our customers, employees, Franchisees and community leaders are proud to be part of the 7‑Eleven story.”

7-Eleven places an emphasis on the word convenience when it comes to these kinds of stores. According to their site, their business extends beyond just stores and into communities. It is also part of the NEW (Network of Executive Wommen) foundation, with which it hopes to develop female leaders.

The company also has a goal to reduce the energy footprint by 20% by 2025 (using 2012 as a baseline). “Reducing our impact on the environment is a major focus for 7‑Eleven. We’ve taken big steps by strategically investing in several energy and sustainability programs that increase efficiency and reduce waste and resource consumption.”