Memorial Day 2018 Restaurant Deals & Freebies for Military

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have sacrificed their lives in order to protect and serve their country. In order to pay tribute to fallen soldiers and those who continue to serve, many restaurants offer specials for both veterans and active-duty members of the military on Memorial Day. Just remember to bring your military ID or veterans’ identification, for proof. This year, National Hamburger Day and Memorial Day fall on the same date, which means there are burger deals going on as well. Check out a list of deals that are available overall today.

Hooters – Active military and veterans receive a free meal at Hooters today with any drink purchase. There is also a special menu to order from, which includes Buffalo Chicken Salad, Buffalo Chicken Sandwich, the Hooters Burger, a 10-Piece Traditional Wings and a 10-Piece Boneless Wings. In addition to the Memorial Day special, Hooters provides a 20% off military discount every Tuesday and a 10% military discount every other day. The free menu options for Memorial Day may vary by location.

Chili’s – According to USA Today, the new Chili’s Chili Burger, the Classic Bacon Burger or Oldtimer with Cheese will be available for $6.99 on Monday if you mention the National Burger Day deal.

Houlihan’s Restaurant – This year, the restaurant has a couple deals that are actually going to take place on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, instead of on Monday. The Impossible Burger has been added to menus as a limited-time item and on Tuesday, contestants can get the new burger for free. The limit is one per customer and only while supplies last.

Golden Corral – At participating locations, there will be a Memorial Day breakfast at Golden Corral. The free breakfast is for active duty military and veterans.

We're proud to serve those who serve us. Active military and veterans eat free on #MemorialDay! pic.twitter.com/jsXCo4mYCU — Hooters (@Hooters) May 23, 2018

McCormick & Schmicks – This restaurant is offering active military, as well as veterans, a free meal on Memorial Day for either lunch or dinner. Their special menu includes Salmon Rigatoni, Buttermilk Fried Shrimp, Cedar Planked or Grilled Salmon, Blackened Chicken Fettucine, Parmesan Crusted Chicken, Beer Battered Fish and Chips, Almond-Crusted Idaho Rainbow Trout, Tender Beef Medallions, Romano Chicken Chopped Salad, and McCormick’s Cheeseburger. This complimentary offer is for dine-in meals only.

Miller’s Ale House – According to USA Today, members of the military with a valid military ID, VA card or DD214, get a 50% discount Monday. Some exclusions apply and dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse – On Monday, members of active military, veterans, police officers and firefighters are all eligible for 20% off at Outback with a valid state or federal ID. There is also a 10% Heroes Discount every day at Outback for the military, police officers and firefighters.

Shoney’s – Shoney’s is giving military members 20% off of a whole strawberry pie this year.