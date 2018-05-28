Is Mail Delivered on Memorial Day 2018 in the U.S.?

The question of, “Will mail be delivered on Memorial Day?” is answered with a big “No.” All post offices and federal offices of any kind will be closed for the holiday, which means that no businesses nor homes will receive mail. This also counts out USPS packages. According to USPS, because it is a federal holiday, all federal offices are closed. However, all federal workers are still paid for the day.

As far as Fedex and UPS go, their services are suspended, but will resume the day after, on Tuesday, May 30, 2019. Amazon shipping may also be delayed for the holiday. But, in order to properly check your Amazon shipping details, you can find all information here, along with help info for customers.

Holidays on which mail is NOT delivered throughout the year are:

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2018

Memorial Day – May 28, 2018

Independence Day – July 4, 2018

Labor Day – September 3, 2018

Thanksgiving Day – November 22, 2018

Christmas – December 25, 2018

New Year’s Day – January 1, 2019

However, UPS Express Critical is available on the above dates. UPS Express Critical provides a variety of urgent transportation options for lightweight as well as heavyweight shipments around the world. UPS explains, “Our experienced team can quickly assess a critical situation, identify transportation alternatives and implement a delivery solution that meets your time and cost requirements.” Some of the transportation options include exclusive door-to-door delivery, next-flight-out air, charter services and more.

As far as package delivery goes, though UPS observes Memorial Day, there are plenty of holidays that UPS doesn’t observe and those holidays include:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day – January 15, 2018

Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2018

Presidents’ Day – February 19, 2018

Chinese New Year – February 16, 2018

Daylight Saving Time begins – March 11, 2018

St. Patrick’s Day – March 17, 2018

Passover – March 30 – April 7, 2018

Easter – April 1, 2018

Earth Day – April 22, 2018

Cinco de Mayo – May 5, 2018

Mother’s Day – May 13, 2018

Flag Day – June 14, 2018

Ramadan – May 15 – June 14, 2018

Father’s Day – June 17, 2018

UPS Founders’ Day – August 28, 2018

Rosh Hashanah – September 9-11, 2018

Yom Kippur – September 18-19, 2018

Columbus Day – October 8, 2018

Halloween – October 31, 2018

Daylight Saving Time ends – November 4, 2018

Veterans Day – November 11, 2018

Hanukkah – December 2 – December 10, 2018

Kwanzaa – December 26, 2018 – January 1, 2019

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday in the month of May. And, when it comes to transportation for the day, it is important to check your local schedules for trains and buses’ holiday hours. For example, NJ Transit will operate all of its buses and trains on a holiday schedule for Memorial Day 2018, so it’s important to use the NJ Transit station-to-station trip planner when you would like to check any arrival and departure times.

This year, Memorial Day also falls on the same date as National Hamburger Day, which means are additional deals at some restaurants. For Memorial Day, many active military and veterans get a discount or freebies in certain restaurants. In addition, burger joints and other restaurants may have deals for burgers. It’s a great day to go out and embrace some restaurant deals. Plus, retail stores and online vendors are hosting Memorial Day sales on everything from clothes to furniture, to makeup. Websites like have special discounts for Memorial Day, like Amazon’s “deals of the day”.