Happy Father’s Day Text Messages & Facebook Status Ideas 2018

It’s Father’s Day and perhaps you live far away from your dad. Or, maybe your father is no longer with us. Whatever the case, the day is a special time to honor and remember the special men in our lives. So, a fun or sweet greeting is a good way to go. If you’re sending your dad, husband, uncle, brother, or grandfather a “Happy Father’s Day” text message or want to post a cute Father’s Day Facebook status, read on below for some ideas for 2018.

Happy Father’s Day to my second least embarrassing parent on Facebook! – SomeECards

Humor is always good in a Facebook or Instagram status. And, if your parents are also on Facebook, it’s a good way to go, provided they have senses of humor.

Dad. You have given me the best things in life: Your time, your care, and your love. I am truly grateful to have you in my life. Happy Father’s Day! – Love Pop Cards

So, how did Father’s Day come about? It reportedly stems from a memorial service that was held for a group of men in a mining accident in West Virginia in 1907, according to We Heart WV.

Happy Father’s Day from your least disappointing child! – SomeECards

The idea of Father’s Day was first proposed by Sonora Dodd, from Spokane, Washington, in 1909. Today, the holiday is celebrated in the United States every year on the third Sunday in June.

I smile because you are my father. I laugh because there is nothing you can do about it. – Bustle

A funny post or text message for the occasion is always a good way to go, especially if you’re not the sentimental type. And, it still gets the message across that you’re thinking of your father and shows you care.

Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that’s why I call you dad, because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right. – Wade Boggs

Boggs, who said the above quote, is a former professional baseball third baseman, who played primarily for the Boston Red Sox. If your dad is a sports fan, this is a good way to go. But, it’s also just a great quote to share with your father on his special day.

My strength and my friend, I am today what I have become because of you. Thanks, Dad. Happy Fathers Day! – All Best Messages

The first ever, actual celebration of Father’s Day was at a YMCA in Washington, on June 19, 1910, according to History.com. In 1924, President Calvin Coolidge urged the state governments, throughout the United States, to observe Father’s Day as a national holiday.

Dad, may your Father’s Day be better than your jokes. – SomeECards

In some other countries, Father’s Day is not celebrated in June. History.com has reported that, in Europe and Latin America, fathers are generally honored on St. Joseph’s Day, which is a traditional Catholic holiday. It falls on March 19th each year.

God knew exactly what I wanted … so he chose you to be my dad … Happy Father’s Day. – DGreetings

Sonora Smart Dodd, who first founded the holiday, initially suggested June 5th, which was her father’s birthday, as the date for Father’s Day. It ended up becoming the third Sunday, annually in June.

My Dad is my hero. – Harry Connick, Jr.

This is simple and to the point. Harry Connick, Jr., who said the quote about his dad, was actually named after his father, Joseph Harry Fowler Connick Sr. His dad was actually the district attorney of Orleans Parish for 30 years and his mother was a success in the field as well. Connick’s mom was a Louisiana Supreme Court justice.

Happy Father’s Day — without me, this day wouldn’t mean much. – Bustle

The date of Father’s Day changes each year. Next year, the 2019 date is June 16th and in the year 2020, the Father’s Day date in June 21st.