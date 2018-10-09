10 Best Funny Dog Halloween Costumes for 2018 (Updated!)

With silly hats, costumes, and ridiculous accessories available in sizes for all breeds, you can shop the best funny dog costumes for your K9 companions here. Discover 10 super funny dog Halloween costumes in the list below:
Pet Guitar Costume
Our Review
We can’t imagine anything funnier than a dog playing a guitar, which is why this awesome costume tops our list. The costume comes in three various sizes, with breeds listed under each size so you can figure out which size is best for your pup. All the sizes are priced identically and currently on sale, saving you $30 off the original price. While the wig isn’t included, you can purchase it here for under $10.
California Costumes UPS Pal Pet Halloween Costume
Our Review
Your dog will look so silly and adorable in this costume, made to fit most breeds. The shirt portion of the costume has sleeves for your dog’s front legs and fastens around neck their with Velcro. The stuffed arms on the front of the shirt have Velcro dots to hold the UPS box. The costume also comes with a foam visor, which has an elastic chin strap to keep it in place. If you have a kid at home, check out this coordinating UPS man costume for them.
Rubies Costume Company Hippie Pet Suit
Our Review
Take your dog back to the ’70s with this awesome hippie costume. The costume features a tie dye shirt with brown fringed vest and also includes a peace sign necklace and a dark wig with tie dye accent. Purchase these ’70s inspired sunglasses for the best photo op with your dog and shop here for some awesome human hippie costumes.
Where’s Waldo Woof Dog Costume
Our Review
If you’re looking for a costume that’s easily recognizable for your K9, this Where’s Waldo costume is an awesome choice. The highly rated costume is available for purchase in sizes small, medium, and large and includes a red and white striped shirt, an adjustable hat with a pompom, and black felt glasses with elastic strap to keep them securely in place. You can check out some of the past reviews to figure out the best size for your dog.
Rubies Costume Piñata Pup Dog Costume
Our Review
Dress your dog in something colorful and festive like this awesome piñata pup dog costume, which includes a one piece jumpsuit and a coordinating headpiece with fun ribbon streamers. If you have two dogs at home, consider dressing up the second pup in this Mexican serape costume, which includes a colorful cape and a matching sombrero, especially made for dogs.
Rubies Costume Luau Shirt & Lei Pet Costume
Our Review
Your dog will look like they’re ready for a vacation on a tropical island with this awesome costume. It includes a Hawaiian-print shirt with a sturdy Velcro closure and a coordinating lei for around your dog’s neck. If your girl is female (or for an even bigger laugh on a male dog) check out this hula girl costume for dogs instead. Both costumes are available in sizes small through x-large and cost less than $20.
Dreamgirl Pineapple Pet Costume
Our Review
Scooby-Doo The Mystery Machine Pet Suit
Our Review
If you’re looking to dress up as a family, we love the idea of going with a theme. There’s Velma and Daphne for the girls, Fred and Shaggy for the guys, and a Scooby Doo costume for one lucky individual. Your dog will make the group with a coordinating Mystery Machine costume, made of comfortable fabric that will fit your pet well. Check out their measurements for sizing guidance.
Spider Halloween Pet Dog Costume
Our Review
With four eyes and eight gangly legs, this dog Halloween costume is pretty hilarious. The body suit slips easily onto your dog with a hood that can be pulled over their head for the full effect. The hairy orange details complete the look and make it even more festive for Halloween. If the spider is a little too much for your taste, check out a bumble bee costume for dogs here and a lady bug costumes for dogs here.
Rubies Costume Company Giraffe Hoodie for Pet
Our Review
Your dog will look absolutely ridiculous in this giraffe costume, which is why we love it. The costume includes a cozy giraffe one-piece with a traditional giraffe pattern and an attached hood with a realistic looking head. The sizes fit teacup puppies as well as larger breeds like Beagles and Spaniels.
