10 Best Funny Dog Halloween Costumes for 2018 (Updated!)

Our Review

Your dog will look so silly and adorable in this costume, made to fit most breeds. The shirt portion of the costume has sleeves for your dog’s front legs and fastens around neck their with Velcro. The stuffed arms on the front of the shirt have Velcro dots to hold the UPS box. The costume also comes with a foam visor, which has an elastic chin strap to keep it in place. If you have a kid at home, check out this coordinating UPS man costume for them.