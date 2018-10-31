How to Make Fake Blood Easy at Home

Are you trying to make some fake blood for Halloween or even just for fun at home? Well, there are many different ways to make this happen and some are very easy. Read on below for a rundown on ways to make your own batch of fake blood. Many of these homemade concoctions are even edible.

Edible Fake Blood

According to WikiHow, you can make an edible fake blood with corn syrup, though that may not be a more health-conscious person’s cup of tea. The ingredients included in this concoction are red fruit punch, corn syrup, red food coloring, chocolate syrup, cornstarch and cocoa powder. Have a look at the WikiHow site for exact measurements. Good Housekeeping has reported that another way to make blood with corn syrup is simply chocolate syrup with corn syrup and red food coloring.

Fake Blood Without Corn Syrup

There are several ways to make fake blood without having to use corn syrup and they are actually easier than some fake blood recipes that DO have corn syrup. One example is just mixing water, flour and red food coloring. Tada! You can also use powdered sugar and chocolate powder instead of flour.

Fake Blood With Detergent

Remember that this “recipe” is NOT edible, as it is made with detergent. According to Good Housekeeping, fake blood can be made from liquid detergent mixed with chocolate syrup and red food coloring. Just don’t swallow any. This mixture is probably best for decorative purposes.

How to Make Fake Blood With Makeup

You, of course, can make fake blood with makeup if you want to. Thick red lip glosses and stains are always a good way to go. You can also just mix eyeshadows with high pigments and lip glosses too, as reported by Bustle. Deep red hues are a good way to go and you can always mix in a touch of black to make it resemble blood.

Fake Blood With Gelatin

There are ways to make fake blood with gelatin that, reportedly make for a “gorier” look. Quicken Loans has listed a recipe that requires gelatin and it consists of corn syrup, flour, unflavored gelatin, boiling water, and red food coloring.

Fake Blood Without Food Coloring

If you want to make fake blood without food coloring, using markers is a good way to go. Markers are definitely a possibility as a main ingredient, but it may get a little messy and you want to be careful not to stain your clothing, counters, or anything else. Follow the steps on WikiHow to create your fake blood from the ink inside markers.

Fake Blood That Dries

Not all fake blood dries, so it’s important to keep that in mind if you are going for a dried blood look. EHow has a recipe for making dried blood that has many of the same ingredients as some of the above recipes for fake blood, so there’s a good chance that other recipes will ultimately dry up as well. Just see what works for you.