Black Friday Chaos 2018: [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Black Friday is upon us once again, and, following typical Black Friday tradition, shoppers unleashed a torrent of chaos on stores, employees and other shoppers while frantically attempting to get great deals at for the upcoming holiday season. Walmart was hit pretty hard this year, and despite the retail giant’s effort to contain the chaos, social media users said that stores across the country were a mess.

Although some stores tried to reel in the frenzy and better direct customers to cashiers (with associates distributing printed-out maps to customers and placing signs and balloons in sections of the store where special deals were happening), there were still a slew of horror stories, with some confrontations turning violent, including a gunman opening fire at a mall during a confrontation in Alabama.

#Walmart was insane tonight. 2 fist fights employee hit with a rack all over a tv. That was all while trying to get down one aisle. #BlackFriday is not for me — stephen pollock (@stephenpollock3) November 23, 2018

Other social media users posted photos of the scene at different Walmart stores across the country, which showed massive traffic jams as crowds of shoppers tried to pass with their carts.

And with Black Friday chaos comes plenty of videos – several users posted videos of scuffles over merchandise, shoppers tripping over each other while rushing through the front doors, and other violent confrontations between angry customers.

Pictures Flooded Social Media Showing Packed Stores & a Frenzy of Shoppers Trying to Find Their Way to Registers in a Maze of Aisles

Stores were packed, many wall-to-wall, as shoppers rushed around trying to snag every Black Friday deal they could get their hands on. Although Walmart attempted to make the experience easier for customers, the myriad of blocked-off aisles, balloons and red tape directing customers where to go didn’t help customers as much as the retail giant probably hoped it would.

One shopper wrote that one Walmart store had shoppers walk through the toy section to get to the registers. “This Walmart is making people walk through the toy aisle to get to the checkout line. y’all not slick. I don’t want these toys!” she wrote on Twitter.

Another claims that nobody could move for 30 minutes because there was no access to the checkout lanes: “We were in and out of @Target in under 15 mins but at @Walmart it took [more than] 30 minutes to realize nobody made it to the checkouts because we were all stuck in the maze and nobody could move,” Matt Paschke posted to Twitter. “They finally opened spots for us to make it to the registers.”

It was a total joke. We were in and out of @Target in under 15 mins but at @Walmart it took then 30 minutes to realize nobody made it to the checkouts because we were all stuck in the maze and nobody could move. They finally opened spots for us to make it to the registers. — Matt Paschke (@mpaschke13) November 23, 2018

Live from Walmart herding cattle I suppose pic.twitter.com/EU5M0dEDSN — Slade (@SladeAdams4) November 22, 2018

Other pictures show long lines of people camped out in front of the stores in the early hours of the morning, food trucks lined up to feed cold and hungry shoppers, and crowds of people surrounding the front doors of different retail stores.

#Black Friday 2018 food truck for our customers and traeger event. Customers lining up ready to shop til they drop. Way to go holiday captain Melissa!!Great Job! #PACNORTHPROUD @THD_SteveMitch #3313dreamteam pic.twitter.com/Qwji2uw1vP — Alan Lapasaran (@Alan_3313) November 23, 2018

A Gunman Opened Fire at a Busy Alabama Mall & Was Killed by Police While Trying to Flee

A 12-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man were injured at a mall near Birmingham, Alabama, Thursday night after a fight led to one suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the other, according to NBC News.

Hundreds of people fled Riverchase Galleria in the suburb of Hoover after gunshots were reported at 9:52 p.m. (10:52 p.m. ET), witnesses said. Police Capt. Gregg Rector said the incident began with a fight between two people, when one pulled a gun and shot the other, an 18-year-old man, who was listed in serious condition, he said.

The gunman fled and was fatally shot by a uniformed Hoover officer, according to NBC.

Black Friday shoppers flee in horror as gunman is killed by police after he shot a 12-year-old girl https://t.co/CaN6bYVWFO pic.twitter.com/DByUH3S06y — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 23, 2018

Videos From All Over The Globe Show a Chaotic Morning of Shoppers Trying to Yank Merchandise Out of Each Other’s Hands

Videos show pandemonium at some stores as desperate shoppers rush in to try to get their hands on a good deal. Several videos flooded social media, showing shoppers tearing through the store, ripping open pallets of product and in some cases, yanking merchandise out of other shopper’s hands.

Ah, Black Friday… the most American holiday of them all. pic.twitter.com/lmj7Jz4mR7 — Caleb Hull 🎅🏼🌲🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 23, 2018

Black Friday Special – save 100% – stay at home and have a peace of mind pic.twitter.com/QNbcwOx0Pp — Mzilikazi wa Afrika (@IamMzilikazi) November 23, 2018

And then there’s Canadian Black Friday. Videos of polite shoppers calmly filing through the doors and happy employees clapping them on puts the rest of the world to shame:

Check out how Canadians do Black Friday. We need to be more like our neighbors to the North! #BlackFriday2018 pic.twitter.com/kk5LeeQDj1 — Ryan Knight 🇺🇸 (@ProudResister) November 23, 2018

