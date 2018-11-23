Black Friday 2018: Top Quotes, Sayings, & Jokes

Thanksgiving is over, which means Black Friday has arrived. And as people line up for the best deals the holiday has to offer, they may as well check out the best Black Friday quotes to make their waiting time a bit more interesting.

Read on for the top Black Friday quotes, saying, and jokes.

1. What do Black Friday shoppers and the Thanksgiving turkey have in common? They know what it’s like to be jammed into a small place and stuffed!

2. Why do they call the day after Thanksgiving ‘Black Friday’? It matches the mood of all those unhappy bloated shoppers.

3. https://twitter.com/HollyTattle/status/801269484912680960

4. https://twitter.com/brandiq_/status/1063534692383764482

5. What was the horse looking for on Black Friday? A Macintosh.

7. Who profits the most on Black Friday? -The one who was smart enough not to go shopping on that day.

8. Black Friday should actually be called The Hunger Games. People kill each other and the winner gets a $20 crock pot.

9. What did Nala tell Simba after seeing a herd of women on Black Friday? You gotta Mufasa

10. Black Friday = Broke Saturday

How did Black Friday come to be? Interestingly enough, the holiday has its roots in a financial crisis– the crash of the US gold market in 1869. According to History.com, two financiers named Jay Gould and Jim Fisk had worked together to buy up as much of the country’s gold as they possibly could. They hoped to sell it for astronomically high prices, and on one Friday in September, they did just that, making everyone bankrupt.

The outlet writes, “As the story goes, after an entire year of operating at a loss (“in the red”) stores would supposedly earn a profit (“went into the black”) on the day after Thanksgiving, because holiday shoppers blew so much money on discounted merchandise.”

That, of course, is just one of the myths. Another, darker, myth that has developed is that Southern plantation owners were able to buy slaves at a discounted price on the Friday after Thanksgiving. As History.com points out, it has no basis in fact.