Bob Evans Veterans Day 2018 Discounts & Free Menu Items

On Sunday, November 11, 2018, Bob Evans restaurants continue to honor service members by offering each current and former military personnel a free meal from their list of special menu items. All Veterans and active duty military, with proof of military service, are entitled to one free item from six special menu options at all Bob Evans Restaurants on Veterans Day. Proof of service includes: US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired Card, current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, VFW), photograph of yourself in uniform, wearing uniform, DD214, and citation or commendation.

Beverages and gratuity are not included in the complimentary item, which include the following:

COUNTRY BISCUIT BREAKFAST

This breakfast meal consists of a buttermilk biscuit that is topped with one egg cooked-to-order, crumbled Bob Evans sausage, some country gravy, and cheddar cheese. The breakfast is also served with your choice of hash browns, grits or home fries.

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

This french toast comes with two slices of griddled Brioche bread that is dipped in egg batter, vanilla, and cinnamon.

THE MINI SAMPLER

The mini sampler comes with one egg cooked-to-order; a choice of hash browns, home fries or grits; a choice of two sausage links or bacon strips; and a biscuit.

STACK OF HOTCAKES

Get a stack of four pancakes that are served with butter and syrup. Bob Evans’ multigrain hotcakes are made up of sweet, crunchy granola, along with sunflower, flax and sesame seeds.

COUNTRY-FRIED STEAK SAVOR DINNER

The country-fried steak savor dinner is called “a traditional favorite” at Bob Evans. It is served with mashed potatoes and topped with the restaurant’s country gravy.

SOUP & SALAD COMBO

For the soup and salad combo, the Farmhouse Garden Side salad is available with the choice of soup. The soups include Chicken-N-Noodles, Hearty Beef Vegetable or Cheddar Baked Potato.

Bob Evans restaurants are located in 18 states and have over 500 restaurants across the nation. In addition to the Veterans Day menu, there are some new, as well as creative items on the Bob Evans menus you can try out. One example is the Sriracha Bacon Biscuit Bowl, which the Bob Evans website describes as, “Made from scratch biscuit 4X the size of a traditional biscuit, layered with seasoned home fries, scrambled eggs and shredded Cheddar cheese. Smothered with creamy cheese sauce and topped with crispy bacon, Sriracha and green onions.”

Bob Evans also has a few Pick 2 Combo deals going on, which has four options. The Farmhouse Burger Combo allows you to pair a hamburger with a soup or salad. The Half Sandwich Combo is a half sandwich with a soup or salad, served on your choice of freshly baked bread. There’s also the Grilled Cheese Combo, as well as the straight up Pick 2 Combo. The original Pick 2 Combo is a simple soup and salad meal.

Keep your eyes peeled for some of Bob Evans’ freshly baked seasonal items when visiting their stores.

Veterans Day 2018 falls on a Sunday and most restaurants are celebrating today, on Sunday, but there are also many celebrating on Monday as well.