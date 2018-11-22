Is Burger King Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

It’s true that Thanksgiving is typically celebrated with turkey and stuffing, but who’s to say you won’t be craving a burger and fries?

Whether you’re looking to try something new this year or had a mishap with the turkey, Burger King is here for you. Most Burger King restaurants across the country will be open on Thanksgiving Day, though hours may be limited.

Most McDonald’s stores will also be open for the holiday, as well as Jack in the Box.

Other burger chains that you can expect to be open are Wendy’s, Steak ‘n Shak, Sonic Drive-In, and White Castle.

If you do choose to eat out this Thanksgiving, you’re not alone. According to Food Newsfeed, nearly one in every ten adults plans to eat Thanksgiving at a restaurant this year. On top of that, more than one in ten said they plan on picking up a meal from a restaurant.

The survey also showed that 31% of adults say they will dine at the restaurant they typically eat out at for Thanksgiving.

If you do plan on going out to grab some fries, you can expect to be waiting in some traffic. AAA is predicting this to be the busiest Thanksgiving ever for travel, according to Fox News, with over 54 million people traveling over 50 miles to get to their Thanksgiving destinations. The good news is that the worst of it is over. Most of the worst traffic was reported on Tuesday night.

On top of that, AAA has stated that gas prices are down seven cents from last week, to make that long ride a little easier on the wallet.

The Thanksgiving holiday is celebrated annually, and allows us to give thanks for the joys in life we are grateful for. The holiday honors the three-day long harvest feast celebrated between the Wampanoag Indians and Plymouth colonists in 1621. Although colonies and states celebrated Thanksgiving for over two centuries, it wasn’t until the 1860s that it was officially made a nationally-recognized holiday.

And as you’re scarfing down that ham and turkey (or burgers), be sure to remember that a number of stores will be opening early on Thursday to offer Black Friday deals. Kohl’s, for example, will be opening around 5pm on November 22 with a slew of Black Friday dals. Kmart will also be open the entire Thanksgiving Day, and closing at midnight before reopening at 6 am on Friday morning with its doorbuster deals.