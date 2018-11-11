Chipotle & Hooters Deals on Veterans Day 2018

Veterans and members of the military are flocking to nearby restaurants for their free meals and deals on Veterans Day 2018. Restaurants across the country honor service members by providing them with special menu items on the house or discounts, every year, on November 11th. From fast food places to fine dining restaurants, there are countless deals going on. Two casual eateries that are participating in this year’s deals are Hooters and Chipotle.

For those checking out Chipotle today, they are having a buy one get one free deal, aka BOGO. All day long, active duty military, reserves, national guard, military spouses, and retired military personnel can pick up BOGO burritos, bowls, salads, or tacos at any Chipotle location in the United States. This is an in-store offer only and is available just for the day. Chipotle’s chief communications officer Laurie Schalow told Thrillist that, “This is just a small way we can give back to our country’s bravest men and women. We can’t thank our troops enough for their services, and we hope they enjoy a delicious meal on November 11.”

Anyone looking to hit up Hooters for a Veterans Day deal, they are giving vets and military members a free entree from a special Hooters Veterans Day Menu. The menu includes:

10-Piece Traditional Wings

10-Piece Smoked Wings

10-Piece Boneless Wings

Hooters Burger

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

This free offer is dine-in only and a military ID or proof of service must be presented. This free meal comes with the purchase of a beverage at any participating Hooters.

In addition to a free meal, Hooters has made an effort to help veterans in other ways. In an official statement on the Hooters website, it states, “To further support U.S. military, Hooters also invites guests to purchase a 2019 Hooters Calendar in support of Operation Calendar Drop. Hooters will collect and ship the calendars to active-duty personnel deployed in the United States and around the world. Since 2013, more than 100,000 Hooters Calendars have been distributed to troops worldwide. For decades, Hooters has supported veterans and servicemen, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for non-profit military organizations.”

If you go to Chipotle for your BOGO burritos, bowls, salads, or tacos today, you have many options to choose from for your free meals. For those getting meat in their dishes, the choices include chorizo, barbacoa, steak, chicken, carnitas and sofritas.

For those dining at Hooters and ordering one of the wing options of the Veterans Day menu, there are so many sauces and rubs to choose from. Texas BBQ, Jerk, and Garlic Habanero are just a few of the rubs. When it comes to the sauces, they include the Daytona Beach sauce, the 911 sauce, Samurai Teryaki, General Tso, the 3 Mile sauce, Mild sauce and many other options as well.

Additional restaurants that are offering up free meals and specials for Veterans Day include but are not limited to McCormick & Schmicks, Texas Roadhouse, Carrabba’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Red Robin, O’Charley’s, Friendly’s, Cracker Barrel, Bonefish Grill, Longhorn Steakhouse, Arooga’s and Texas Corral.