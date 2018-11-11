Denny’s & IHOP on Veterans Day 2018

Veterans Day falls on a Sunday this year, which means that many observe the holiday on Monday. When it comes to dining out, a lot of restaurants honor the day with free meals for veterans and active military on Sunday, as well as on Monday. And then there are some eateries that choose to host free meals or specials on just one of the two days.

Denny’s, for example. Denny’s is participating in Veterans Day on Monday, November 12th, by offering up a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. to noon that day, local time. This is for active military and veterans, dine-in only. IHOP is observing Veterans Day, also on Monday this year, according to The Spruce.

For the holiday, participating IHOP stores are giving out complimentary stacks of Red, White & Blue pancakes, which are basically buttermilk pancakes with glazed strawberries, blueberry compote, and a whipped topping. Select IHOP restaurants are also providing free Red, White, and Blue Combos which includes two eggs, hash browns, and your choice of two bacon strips or pork sausage links, along with the pancakes.

Veterans and members of the military should provide proof of service to receive free meals at Denny’s, IHOP, and other restaurants. According to The Spruce, acceptable proof includes, “US Uniformed Services ID Card, US Uniformed Services Retired ID Card, Current Leave and Earnings Statement (LES), veterans organization card (American Legion, VFW, etc.), a photograph of yourself in US military uniform, wearing a uniform, DD214, military dog tags, and citation or commendation.”

