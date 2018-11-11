Golden Corral Veterans Day 2018 & Free Buffets

Golden Corral is a big military supporter and, again, they are offering veterans, as well as active duty military, free meals with a special dinner to celebrate Veterans Day 2018. So, this includes all retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves. This year, Veterans Day falls on Sunday, November 11, 2018, but Golden Corral will celebrate with free meals on Monday evening, November 12, 2018, from 5 – 9 p.m. local time. This event is known as Military Appreciation Monday and The Military Wallet has reported that this is the 18th year in a row that Golden Corral has provided vets with free meals for Veterans Day.

Sometimes, Golden Corral goes by the honor system and doesn’t ask for proper military ID, but just to be safe, you should have it on hand. The free buffet meals are for dine-in only. Guests who are not military members or vets will be charged for their meals.

As far as the regular dinner buffet menu goes for Golden Corral, here is a list of items available below in most locations:

Everyday Menu Items

Assorted Steamed Vegetables

Awesome Pot Roast

Baked Potatoes

Banana Pudding

Bourbon Street Chicken

Broccoli

Cabbage

Carrot Cake

Carrots

Cauliflower

Chocolate Cake w/ Chocolate Frosting

Clam Chowder

Coleslaw

Corn

Fresh fruit

Fried Chicken

Fudgy Brownies

Green Beans

Greens

Grilled-to-order USDA Sirloin Steaks (*dinner only)

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni Salad

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

Meatloaf

No Sugar Added Chocolate Pudding

Pizza

Potato Salad

Rotisserie Chicken

Seafood Salad

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Spaghetti

Sugar-Free Red Gelatin

Sweet Potatoes

Timberline Chili

Yeast Rolls

50+ Toppings on their Fresh Cold Salad Bar

According to Veterans Advantage, Golden Corral restaurants have served millions of free meals to military members and have donated millions to Disabled American Veterans. In an official statement on the Golden Corral website, it states, “Over the past 17 years, Golden Corral is proud of the U.S. military members who defend our country and our rights, and we honor them every year with a special thank you dinner at our Military Appreciation Night. As of 2017, we have served nearly 5.4 million free meals to our active duty and retired military heroes. But our commitment does not stop there. Over the past 17 years, Golden Corral restaurants and their guests together have raised over $14 million dollars for Disabled American Veterans.”

On days that are not Veterans Day, military members and veterans are offered a 10-20% off discount at Golden Corral restaurants. The percentage depends on the store location, so it’s important to check with your local restaurant.

There are many other buffet restaurants that offer free meals to veterans and active duty military. Ponderosa is one of them. Ponderosa locations are giving away free buffet meals to military members, but some are giving them away on Sunday, while others on Monday. So, it’s important to check with your local restaurant. Old Country Buffet and its sister buffet restaurants are also giving away free buffet meals to military and veteran customers. Old Country Buffet’s sister restaurants include Country Buffet, HomeTown Buffet and Ryan’s Buffet. Most offer military discounts in general as well. For example, Old Country Buffet has “Military Mondays” with special prices.