ShopRite, Whole Foods & Aldi Hours: What Grocery Stores Are Open on Thanksgiving 2018?

You may be picking up some Thanksgiving catering orders today or you could be in need of some forgotten necessities. Fortunately, some grocery stores are open today, though they may operate on holiday hours. When it comes to Whole Foods, many locations have shortened hours. For example, a Bridgewater, New Jersey location has the holiday store hours set today for 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. local time.

ShopRite is a little different. Some locations are open, while others choose to close for the day. So, it’s important to check with your local store.

When it comes to Aldi, you won’t be able to contact your local grocery store because the company purposely does not list their store phone numbers. Aldi stores are reportedly closed today, so don’t bet on picking up any last minute Thanksgiving items there. Currently, Aldi is featuring some Thanksgiving and Christmas recipes on its official website for customers to check out. Some of the recipes include Apple Cider and Balsamic Glazed Spiral Ham, the Best Ever Leftover Sandwich, Chocolate and Coffee Crusted Turkey Breast with Cranberry Pear Chutney, Cranberry Beef Stew, Ginger Spice Roasted Chicken with Pears, Apple Sausage Cornbread Stuffing, Cajun Stuffing and Chocolate Holiday Spice Cake.

At Whole Foods stores, they have a Thanksgiving menu available on their website, if you need help with your holiday meal. According to INC, today, participating Whole Foods locations are using the holiday to show off its Amazon Prime Now home delivery service, with free delivery of groceries until 2 p.m. local time. Delivery hours today are listed as 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. For those who want $10 off their first delivery, use the code SAVE10WF.

Amazon also has Whole Foods products available for purchase online, so that is another reason you don’t need to go to the store if you don’t want to.

According to ABC Action News, some grocery stores open on Thanksgiving Day also include Winn-Dixie, Walmart, and Wegmans. Costco, BJ’s, and Sam’s Club stores will all be closed. Trader Joe’s will also be closed today. Publix is not open, as its website states, “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 23, for your convenience.”

ShopRite currently has an entire blog dedicated to Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Customers also have the opportunity to get a free ham, turkey or other select item, based on their spending up until Thanksgiving. The ShopRite site instructs, “Price Plus club membership is required to participate in this program … Our registers will automatically keep a running total of your purchases from thru Thanksgiving Thursday. You’ll see your current purchase total at the bottom of your register receipt, so you’ll know when you’ve qualified for your FREE item. *Qualification details may vary by store, please see store for details. Limit one FREE item per family.”

Thanksgiving is always held on the last Thursday in November, and in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued a proclamation making Thanksgiving an official national holiday.