Veterans Day 2018 Thank You Quotes for Cards

Annually, Veterans Day falls on November 11th and this year, it’s a Sunday. Often, the holiday is observed on a Monday, but this year, many places are choosing to observe the occasion Sunday and Monday. Schools, banks and federal offices will be closed on Monday, November 12th, while restaurants will have specials for Veterans on both days. If you are honoring loved ones today or wish to extend your best wishes, you may be looking for some quotes or sayings to say “thank you” in your Veterans Day cards or ecards. Read on below for examples to use.

Honoring the sacrifices many have made for our country in the name of freedom and democracy is the very foundation of Veterans Day. – Charles B. Rangel

America without her soldiers would be like God without his angels. – Claudia Pemberton

Happy Veterans Day to all the people who had shown so much love for our country. They willingly offered their life even if it meant giving up all their happiness. Thank You Veterans!

A hero is someone who has given his or her life to something bigger than oneself. – Joseph Campbell

Veterans are a symbol of what makes our nation great, and we must never forget all they have done to ensure our freedom. – Rodney Frelinghuysen

America’s veterans embody the ideals upon which America was founded more than 229 years ago. – Steve Buyer

America’s Veterans have served their country with the belief that democracy and freedom are ideals to be upheld around the world. – John Doolittle

How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes! – Maya Angelou

On this Veterans Day, let us remember the service of our veterans, and let us renew our national promise to fulfill our sacred obligations to our veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much so that we can live free. – Dan Lipinski

We don’t know them all, but we owe them all. – Unknown

Salute to all the people who gave their lives for saving the grace of the country! Salute to them, Happy Veterans day! – Wishes MSG

The valor and courage of our young women and men in the armed services are a shining example to all of the world, and we owe them and their families our deepest respect. – Bill Frist

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. – John Fitzgerald Kennedy

May the flag wave boldly with its vibrant and glorious hues Honoring Veterans like you today with the beautiful red, white, and blue! – Wishes MSG

Anyone who has ever looked into the glazed eyes of a solder dying on the battlefield will think hard before starting a war. – Otto Von Bismark

The brave souls are gone, but they can never be forgotten. On Veteran’s Day, let’s remember and salute their courage. Thank You Veterans! – VeteransDay2018

When Veterans Day falls on a Saturday, the day is observed on Friday as well. But, if the date falls on a Sunday, Monday is observed.