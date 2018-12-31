Are Dollar Stores Open on NYE 2018? Family Dollar, Dollar General, & Dollar Tree Hours

Happy New Year’s Eve! Whether you’re looking for something last-minute to bring to a New Year’s Eve party or just want something fun to have at home, you may be interested in visiting a Dollar Store near you on New Year’s Eve. So are any Dollar Stores open on NYE 2018? Here’s a quick look at the store hours for Family Dollar, Dollar General, and Dollar Tree.

Dollar General stores are typically open on New Year’s Day and New Year’s Eve. Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location and specific hours may vary. To confirm your local Dollar General’s hours, check out their store locator here.

Dollar Tree stores are typically open on New Year’s Day from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and also open on New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Of course, there’s a chance this can vary by location. Because local hours might vary, you should check with your local Dollar Tree to make sure it’s open before you go. Find your nearest store’s hours and information here.

Family Dollar stores are typically open on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The hours might vary depending on the store’s location. It’s always good to double check with your local store, in case they’re doing something different. You can find your local store’s location and hours here.

You can get a lot of fun New Year’s items at your local dollar store. Most dollar stores carry gift bags, candy, New Year’s Eve hats, noisemakers, streamers, decorations, tiaras, and all sorts of other fun things.

I am beyond excited to wear my sparkly dollar store NYE tiara tomorrow. I wait all year for this. 👑 — Katie Halas (@katiehalas) December 31, 2014

🎊🎆🎉Ladies & gents,

If looking for last minute NYE supplies try Dollar Tree, for Champagne/Sparkling white wine go to your local grocery or liquor store.

STORES CLOSE EARLY ON NYE, GET IT BEFORE 5PM!!!

🍾Note: If it's not from Champagne France, it's sparkling white wine😉 — Betsy Harrigan (@mindfreakeuropa) December 31, 2017

Spent 40 bucks at the dollar store on NYE swag. Still got room in the budget to buy $960 worth of fireworks — Chico™ (@plimgold) December 30, 2016

You can also get greeting cards and toys for the kids if they need something to entertain themselves while you’re ringing in the new year or watching football on New Year’s Day.