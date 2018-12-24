Is HEB Open on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day 2018? [Hours Near Me]

It’s the most wonderful time of year. The time of year when families celebrate the holidays together and gather in front of a roaring fire to drink hot cocoa and watch Christmas movies. But it’s also the time of year when things can get so hectic (and let’s face it, a little stressful) that you forget something at the last minute. Because of this, many shoppers are wanting to know if HEB is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018. For those of you who are shopping at the last-minute or remember something you needed for a recipe that you forgot all about, there’s some good news. Yes, HEB is open part of the day on Christmas Eve, but it is not open on Christmas Day.

On Christmas Eve, all HEB stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time. This means that if you need to make a trip to HEB, don’t delay. You’ll only have until 8 p.m. because the stores are closing early to give employees a chance to go home at a decent time and see their families. Curbside Pickup for HEB on Christmas Eve is from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time (much longer hours than last year.) The last home delivery will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time, and the pharmacy will close at 5 p.m. These hours are the same in all locations, no matter where you live.

All HEB stores will be closed on Christmas, including the pharmacy, curbside pickup, and home delivery. And although you may regret not being able to pick up some ingredients for your big Christmas meal, just remember that this is a great gift for the employees. They can stay with their families and they don’t have to worry about coming in to work. HEB is being very caring to their staff by allowing them the day off and closing all their stores in the chain on Christmas day.

HEB stores will be open during regular business hours the day after Christmas, Curbside will open at 9 a.m. on December 26, and Home Delivery will also open at 9 a.m. on December 26. Click here to find an HEB location near you.

If you’re looking for a place to shop on Christmas Day 2018 because you forgot something for a meal or you forgot a gift that you really need under the tree, don’t despair. There are still quite a few stores that you can visit, even though HEB is closed. Most pharmacies and convenience stores will be open, so why not check out CVS, Rite Aid, or Walgreens? Other stores you might want to look into include 7-Eleven, Acme, and Cumberland Farms. Most major grocery stores are closed on Christmas Day, so you’ll have to look at smaller pharmacies, gas stations, and convenience stores for most of your Christmas Day shopping needs. Of course, call your nearest location first before heading over. Some local stores may have shorter hours on Christmas Day.