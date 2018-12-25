Is McDonald’s or Wawa Open on Christmas Day 2018?

It’s Christmas Day 2018, which means that many stores and restaurants are closed. But, there are still many that are open. Christmas is a time to celebrate with your family and friends. It’s also a day sometimes filled with traveling to the homes of friends and loved ones. So, you probably need a place to stop and re-energize. When it comes to convenience and fast food, places like McDonald’s and Wawa are open today, though some may operate on holiday hours.

Both McDonald’s and Wawa offer to-go hot meals in addition to other food items. If you are looking to order festive seasonal foods today or the latest promotions, there are plenty of options.

One of McDonald’s new items on the menu is the Triple Breakfast Stacks, which are available for a limited time. The description for this item states, “Some days call for a bigger breakfast. That’s why there’s the new Triple Breakfast Stacks. Each one is a tower of two sausage patties, two slices of melty American cheese, egg and crispy bacon, all sandwiched between your choice of a toasted English muffin, sweet and savory griddle cakes or a buttermilk biscuit.” The Triple Breakfast Stacks consists of three different menu items – the Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin, Triple Breakfast Stacks McGriddles, and the Triple Breakfast Stacks Biscuit.

Another new promotion is the 2 for $5 Mix and Match option on the McDonald’s menu. According to McDonald’s, “Mix and match your choice of two favorites, including the Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish, 10 pc. Chicken McNuggets, and an all-new addition: the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.” The Mushroom and Swiss Burger is another new menu item added to McDonald’s restaurant selections, and this new recipe has expanded to other items as well. The other menu items include Double Mushroom & Swiss Burger, Mushroom & Swiss Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, and Mushroom & Swiss Artisan Grilled Chicken. The Bacon Smokehouse Burger has also expanded its recipe to similar items.

When it comes to festive items on the McDonald’s menu, the brand has brought back the Peppermint Mocha and Iced Peppermint Mocha. The regular options include the Iced Caramel, Caramel, Iced Mocha, and Mocha.

To find a McDonald’s location near you, you can find the restaurant locator here.

As for Wawa, their stores currently have a promotion going for their hoagies. Make your hoagie a classic for $4.99. Wawa states, “Whether you’re craving a hot Meatball or Cheesesteak Classic Hoagie, a cold variety like Italian or Turkey Veggie Ranch, or you prefer to create your own recipe, you can enjoy any Classic Hoagie for $4.99 for a limited time!”

When it comes to Wawa’s many coffee options, hot beverage and frozen beverage items, there are so many choices. Flavors to choose from include Regular Mocha, Caramel, Salted Caramel, Mocha Mint, Caramel Chocolate Chip, Mint Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Cookies & Cream, White Chocolate, and Sugar Free Caramel. As for Wawa’s food menu, some of the meal items you can pick up are the Sausage, Egg & Cheese on a Waffle; Spicy Fiesta Turkey Wrap; Baked Potato & Cheddar with Bacon Soup; and Sourdough Grilled Cheese Melt.