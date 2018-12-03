Mike McCarthy Fired: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes & Comments

Mike McCarthy, head coach to the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons, was fired Sunday after a devastating 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1. The move was announced by team president Mark Murphy following Sunday’s loss. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will be filling in as the interim head coach for the time being, according to Murphy.

Murphy, in a statement, said the 2018 season “has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately.” You can read the full statement below:

McCarthy was in his 13th season with Green Bay, after taking over coaching the team in 2006. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season, finishing 31-25 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McCarthy finishes his tenure with a 125-77-2 regular season record and a 10-8 mark in the postseason, according to NBC Sports.

Hundreds of Tweets, Memes, Gifs and Jokes Flooded Social Media Regarding McCarthy’s Dismissal

Although many fans are upset by the abrupt, mid-season dismissal of McCarthy, others on Twitter agreed that McCarthy’s termination was long overdue. Social media users deployed a number of memes, gifs and comments reacting to the news, often joking that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was rejoicing amid the reported widening rift and growing tension between the coach and quarterback.

Live feed of Aaron Rodgers reacting to Mike McCarthy's firing: pic.twitter.com/1q4QDoYFXK — Andy Ruther (@AndyRuther) December 3, 2018

Aaron Rodgers helping Mike McCarthy pack up his office like pic.twitter.com/TlaWgL6LS0 — Mostly Football (@MostlyFBShow) December 2, 2018

Aaron Rodgers & Danica Patrick mourn the firing of Packer Head Coach Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/FSTqSGf78r — Denlesks (@Denlesks) December 3, 2018

When they finally fire Mike McCarthy pic.twitter.com/wk1r6oQUxi — Old Player Tweets (@OldPlayerTweets) December 3, 2018

Aaron Rodgers when he heard Mike McCarthy got fired pic.twitter.com/Dfcantlb2f — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) December 3, 2018

There were a few cringe-worthy jabs about their relationship, comparing it to how close Rodgers is to his family:

Aaron Rodgers will always consider Mike McCarthy to be like family. — SportsPickle (@sportspickle) December 3, 2018

Some considered it the “perfect birthday present” for Rodgers, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, the same day that McCarthy was dismissed.

“Packers gave Rodgers the best birthday gift ever,” Bleacher Report wrote on Twitter.

Packers gave Rodgers the best birthday gift ever pic.twitter.com/ggsv03TbcH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2018

Others celebrated McCarthy’s termination, saying he should have been let go years ago.

Packers fans when hearing the news of Mike McCarthy being fired pic.twitter.com/F6nHA2tHai — IKE Packers (@IKE_Packers) December 3, 2018

.@packers fans wrote 'Bye Mike' at Lambeau Field after Sunday's game. Fans tell me they're happy the Packers fired Coach Mike McCarthy.

📸: Joe Ponto pic.twitter.com/O3jVSO4HcS — Stephanie Buffamonte (@StephanieCBS58) December 3, 2018

Mike McCarthy has finally paid for his crimes of overreliance on Aaron Rodgers. He has been stuffed with an apple and fired into the frozen tundra of beyond. The entirety of Wisconsin blares with the chorus of Ode to Joy and Hallelujah. — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) December 3, 2018

However, many social media users chose to praise McCarthy for his long tenure that included nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win. One user even considered McCarthy the “best coach in NFC North history.”

Another user wrote: “Mike McCarthy had a great career in Green Bay. While it was the right move to make a change, he deserves credit for all he has done with the Packers.”

Mike McCarthy had a great career in Green Bay. While it was the right move to make a change, he deserves credit for all he has done with the Packers. — Lombardi Ave (@lombardiave) December 3, 2018

I just hope #Packers fans realize and appreciate Mike McCarthy was and currently is the best coach in NFC North history. That's not even up for debate. It's objective fact. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) December 3, 2018

Mike McCarthy has been the Packers' head coach since I was 11. I was in attendance for his first ever game coaching for Green Bay in the 2006 preseason opener against San Diego. Ever since, he's carried himself with every trait you'd want from someone leading your football team. — Zachary Jacobson (@ZachAJacobson) December 3, 2018

It's a brutal business and it´s very hard to stay on top. Thanks, Mike McCarthy. I'm sure you will bounce back somewhere else. https://t.co/nZID1e4HRR — Pedro Montesinos Colín (@PMontesinos44) December 3, 2018

And the rest of Twitter did what it does best, and flooded the internet with memes, jokes and gifs at McCarthy’s expense.

BREAKING: Leaked photo shows Mike McCarthy was never looking at a play sheet. pic.twitter.com/nLhykE4VgC — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) December 3, 2018

Mike McCarthy: i don't know what i'm going to do with this team tomorrow

Packers: its okay don't worry too much about that pic.twitter.com/RMGrBddI2x — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) December 3, 2018

Mike McCarthy fired…Aaron how do you feel about this? Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/6kSegOVyq0 — Pros and Joes (@BarstoolProJoes) December 3, 2018

I hope Mike McCarthy nothing but the best of luck, health, and happiness. As long as he remains at least 500 yards away from the Green Bay Packers at all times — Cal Richard Thomas (@DukeSingeltary) December 3, 2018

Mike McCarthy: gets fired after wasting a decade of the prime of one of the best qbs of all time Also Mike McCarthy: pic.twitter.com/Z0U4lC28ke — Hello (@ZeTheory) December 3, 2018

Packers fans after hearing Mike McCarthy got fired! pic.twitter.com/oNZr8QpNjO — Pauly Escobar 🌲🌲🔥🔥 (@BigPaulyy) December 3, 2018

McCarthy Hasn’t Released an Official Statement Yet, Although He Says He is “Focusing on His Family” For Now

Although McCarthy hasn’t released an official statement as of Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports did catch up with him not long after the news broke.

“Just talked to Mike McCarthy,” Glazer wrote on Twitter. “Had nothing but praise for the Packers organization. ‘I’m proud I was part of the Packers family, proud to be part of such a great organization.’ Said his main focus tonight is his family.

