Mike McCarthy Fired: Best Twitter Reactions, Memes & Comments

Mike McCarthy, head coach to the Green Bay Packers for 13 seasons, was fired Sunday after a devastating 20-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home, dropping Green Bay to 4-7-1. The move was announced by team president Mark Murphy following Sunday’s loss. Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin will be filling in as the interim head coach for the time being, according to Murphy.
Murphy, in a statement, said the 2018 season “has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers. As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately.” You can read the full statement below:
McCarthy was in his 13th season with Green Bay, after taking over coaching the team in 2006. The Packers won the Super Bowl under McCarthy in the 2010 season, finishing 31-25 over the Pittsburgh Steelers. McCarthy finishes his tenure with a 125-77-2 regular season record and a 10-8 mark in the postseason, according to NBC Sports.
Hundreds of Tweets, Memes, Gifs and Jokes Flooded Social Media Regarding McCarthy’s Dismissal
Although many fans are upset by the abrupt, mid-season dismissal of McCarthy, others on Twitter agreed that McCarthy’s termination was long overdue. Social media users deployed a number of memes, gifs and comments reacting to the news, often joking that quarterback Aaron Rodgers was rejoicing amid the reported widening rift and growing tension between the coach and quarterback.
There were a few cringe-worthy jabs about their relationship, comparing it to how close Rodgers is to his family:
Some considered it the “perfect birthday present” for Rodgers, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, the same day that McCarthy was dismissed.
“Packers gave Rodgers the best birthday gift ever,” Bleacher Report wrote on Twitter.
Others celebrated McCarthy’s termination, saying he should have been let go years ago.
However, many social media users chose to praise McCarthy for his long tenure that included nine playoff appearances and a Super Bowl win. One user even considered McCarthy the “best coach in NFC North history.”
Another user wrote: “Mike McCarthy had a great career in Green Bay. While it was the right move to make a change, he deserves credit for all he has done with the Packers.”
And the rest of Twitter did what it does best, and flooded the internet with memes, jokes and gifs at McCarthy’s expense.
McCarthy Hasn’t Released an Official Statement Yet, Although He Says He is “Focusing on His Family” For Now
Although McCarthy hasn’t released an official statement as of Monday, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports did catch up with him not long after the news broke.
“Just talked to Mike McCarthy,” Glazer wrote on Twitter. “Had nothing but praise for the Packers organization. ‘I’m proud I was part of the Packers family, proud to be part of such a great organization.’ Said his main focus tonight is his family.
